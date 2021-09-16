Introducing the New York Family Speaker Series starting September 23rd!

New York Family Speaker Series: 13 Must Watch Talks for Parents!
We’ve got a list of top-notch experts to speak on timely parenting topics and dish out essential advice. Break the cycle of parental burnout, transform your relationship, learn the latest science on child development and more with our free Speaker Series.
One quick registration gets you access to all 13 FREE expert talks!
All our Speaker Series are now open for pre-registration with one simple step! Sign up here for all 13 events, and then join any live series you are interested in throughout the year. We’ll send you a reminder email with access instructions for each event as the date gets closer.
Registration available for the following talks now:
New York Family Speaker Series schedule:
Learning From the Past: Why Educating Kids on Race Matters
With Harvard Kennedy School Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Jeffery Robinson, founder of The Who We Are Project
Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 4 p.m. EST
Why Tenacity Matters in Raising Successful Kids
With “Tenacity in Children” co-authors Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 4 p.m. EST
What Makes Relationships Work
With relationship guru and author John Gottman, Ph.D.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, 10 p.m. EST
Registration coming soon!
Do You Have Your S*%# Together?
With Chanel Reynolds, author of “The Get Your Sh*t Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance and Life’s ‘What-ifs’”
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 10 p.m. EST
In Praise of Learning Differences: Focusing on Strengths and Abilities
With The Hallowell ADHD Centers Founder Dr. Ned Hallowell
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 5:00 p.m. EST
Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning
With University of California, Berkeley professor and author Alison Gopnik, Ph.D.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 3 p.m. EST
Bias Interruptus: How Parents Can Support Anti-Bias Education at Home and in Our Schools
With Dr. Scotland Nash, director of education, Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 3 p.m. EST
Peaceful Parenting: Aha! Breakthroughs for Your Toughest Parenting Challenges
With author and clinical psychologist Laura Markham, Ph.D.
Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 5 p.m. EST
IntraConnected: How a Sense of Belonging Shapes a Child’s Development
With author and Mindsight Institute Executive Director Dan Siegel, M.D.
April, 2022
How to Win at Parenting Without Losing Yourself
With “Modern Mommy Doc” Whitney Casares, M.D.
Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 4 pm. EST
The ‘Yes Brain’: Coaching Our Kids From Reactivity to Receptivity
With author Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D.
Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 4 p.m. EST
How to Stop Fighting and Start Winning Together in Parenting and Marriage
With authors Nate Klemp, Ph.D, and Kaley Klemp
Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10 p.m. EST
Screen-Time Reset: Expert Guidance for a Healthier ‘Media Diet’ for Kids
With Seattle Children’s Dimitri Christakis, M.D.
Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10 p.m. EST
Questions? Email us: speakerseries@newyorkfamily.com
