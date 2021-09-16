Introducing the New York Family Speaker Series starting September 23rd!

New York Family Speaker Series: 13 Must Watch Talks for Parents!

We’ve got a list of top-notch experts to speak on timely parenting topics and dish out essential advice. Break the cycle of parental burnout, transform your relationship, learn the latest science on child development and more with our free Speaker Series.

One quick registration gets you access to all 13 FREE expert talks!

All our Speaker Series are now open for pre-registration with one simple step! Sign up here for all 13 events, and then join any live series you are interested in throughout the year. We’ll send you a reminder email with access instructions for each event as the date gets closer.

Registration available for the following talks now:

New York Family Speaker Series schedule:

Learning From the Past: Why Educating Kids on Race Matters

With Harvard Kennedy School Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Jeffery Robinson, founder of The Who We Are Project

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 4 p.m. EST

Why Tenacity Matters in Raising Successful Kids

With “Tenacity in Children” co-authors Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 4 p.m. EST

What Makes Relationships Work

With relationship guru and author John Gottman, Ph.D.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, 10 p.m. EST

Registration coming soon!

Do You Have Your S*%# Together?

With Chanel Reynolds, author of “The Get Your Sh*t Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance and Life’s ‘What-ifs’”

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 10 p.m. EST

In Praise of Learning Differences: Focusing on Strengths and Abilities

With The Hallowell ADHD Centers Founder Dr. Ned Hallowell

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 5:00 p.m. EST

Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning

With University of California, Berkeley professor and author Alison Gopnik, Ph.D.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 3 p.m. EST

Bias Interruptus: How Parents Can Support Anti-Bias Education at Home and in Our Schools

With Dr. Scotland Nash, director of education, Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 3 p.m. EST

Peaceful Parenting: Aha! Breakthroughs for Your Toughest Parenting Challenges

With author and clinical psychologist Laura Markham, Ph.D.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 5 p.m. EST

IntraConnected: How a Sense of Belonging Shapes a Child’s Development

With author and Mindsight Institute Executive Director Dan Siegel, M.D.

April, 2022

How to Win at Parenting Without Losing Yourself

With “Modern Mommy Doc” Whitney Casares, M.D.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 4 pm. EST

The ‘Yes Brain’: Coaching Our Kids From Reactivity to Receptivity

With author Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 4 p.m. EST

How to Stop Fighting and Start Winning Together in Parenting and Marriage

With authors Nate Klemp, Ph.D, and Kaley Klemp

Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10 p.m. EST

Screen-Time Reset: Expert Guidance for a Healthier ‘Media Diet’ for Kids

With Seattle Children’s Dimitri Christakis, M.D.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10 p.m. EST

Questions? Email us: speakerseries@newyorkfamily.com

