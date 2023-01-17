New York Family Seeking Interns for Spring 2023

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
New York Family, the number one print and digital media platform for parents in the New York City metro area and beyond, is currently seeking editorial interns for the Spring 2023 semester. 

Interns will produce short and feature-length stories for our website, newyorkfamily.com. This is an ideal internship for anyone interested in a career in journalism, including magazine writing and editing. Interns will work under the supervision of the Digital Editor. 

Our intern system allows for flexible scheduling and the ability to work from anywhere. Candidates may be undergraduate students, graduate students or recent graduates.

Applicants majoring in English, journalism or communications preferred, but not required. Past writing experience (i.e. school newspaper) encouraged, but not required. 

Interested candidates can email their resume, cover letter and writing samples to Digital Editor Kaitlyn Riggio at [email protected]

