New York Family Presents: 2022-2023 ParentEd Talks led by Experts in Parenting

We are excited to share that our 2022-2023 ParentEd Talks are now open for pre-registration! These expert led talks help parents and provide tools to support our children at home, school, socially and most importantly mental health.

With one simple step- you can sign up for the entire series and join any live talk you are interested in throughout the year. A reminder email will be sent to make life easier with access instructions for each event as the date gets closer.

Register here.

ParentEd Talks Schedule

Wired and Tired: Screen Time and Behavior Disturbance in Children

With child psychiatrist and author Victoria Dunckley, M.D.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

 

The Extraordinary Power of a Resilient Mindset

With co-authors Sam Goldstein, Ph.D. and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

What the Neuroscience of Spirituality Reveals About Our Capacity for Health, Happiness and Resilience

With author Lisa Miller, Ph.D.

Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

 

Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning

With Alison Gopnik, Ph.D.

Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

 

Raising Critical Thinkers: Media Literacy for the Digital Age

With author Julie Bogart

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

 

How to Talk to Kids About Race at Home and in the Classroom

With Jeffery Robinson and Khalil Gibran Muhammad

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

Modeling a Loving, Equal Partnership for Your Kids

With American sexologist Pepper Schwartz, Ph.D.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, 5 p.m. ET

 

The Shifting ADHD/ADD Lens: Moving From Disability to Ability

With New York Times-bestselling author Dr. Edward Hallowell

Thursday, March 2, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

The Danish Way: Insights Into International Parenting

With cultural researcher, parenting expert and columnist Jessica Joelle Alexander

Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 2 p.m. ET

 

The Habits of Highly Effective Adolescents

With sociologist and author Christine Carter, Ph.D.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 5 p.m. ET

 

Transforming Trauma and Navigating Overwhelm

With trauma specialist and author Laura van Dernoot Lipsky

Tuesday, May 4, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

The Perils of Permissive Parenting

With behavioral scientist and author Elizabeth Jordan

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Event topics, dates and speakers are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time.

 

