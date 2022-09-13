New York Family Presents: 2022-2023 ParentEd Talks led by Experts in Parenting
We are excited to share that our 2022-2023 ParentEd Talks are now open for pre-registration! These expert led talks help parents and provide tools to support our children at home, school, socially and most importantly mental health.
With one simple step- you can sign up for the entire series and join any live talk you are interested in throughout the year. A reminder email will be sent to make life easier with access instructions for each event as the date gets closer.
Register here.
ParentEd Talks Schedule
Wired and Tired: Screen Time and Behavior Disturbance in Children
With child psychiatrist and author Victoria Dunckley, M.D.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 4 p.m. ET
The Extraordinary Power of a Resilient Mindset
With co-authors Sam Goldstein, Ph.D. and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D.
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, 4 p.m. ET
What the Neuroscience of Spirituality Reveals About Our Capacity for Health, Happiness and Resilience
With author Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022, 4 p.m. ET
Curious Children, Wise Elders: How Childhood and Elderhood Shape Intelligence and Learning
With Alison Gopnik, Ph.D.
Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, 4 p.m. ET
Raising Critical Thinkers: Media Literacy for the Digital Age
With author Julie Bogart
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, 4 p.m. ET
How to Talk to Kids About Race at Home and in the Classroom
With Jeffery Robinson and Khalil Gibran Muhammad
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
Modeling a Loving, Equal Partnership for Your Kids
With American sexologist Pepper Schwartz, Ph.D.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, 5 p.m. ET
The Shifting ADHD/ADD Lens: Moving From Disability to Ability
With New York Times-bestselling author Dr. Edward Hallowell
Thursday, March 2, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
The Danish Way: Insights Into International Parenting
With cultural researcher, parenting expert and columnist Jessica Joelle Alexander
Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
The Habits of Highly Effective Adolescents
With sociologist and author Christine Carter, Ph.D.
Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 5 p.m. ET
Transforming Trauma and Navigating Overwhelm
With trauma specialist and author Laura van Dernoot Lipsky
Tuesday, May 4, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
The Perils of Permissive Parenting
With behavioral scientist and author Elizabeth Jordan
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Event topics, dates and speakers are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time.
