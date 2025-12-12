A Very Merry New York Family Holiday Guide

Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more. The twinkling lights, the glittery decorations, the joy in the air… It’s truly a magical time, especially here in New York. Our annual Holiday Guide has everything you need to make 2025 your family’s best holiday ever: Christmas and Hanukkah events, tree lightings and farms, holiday light shows, our gift guide, holiday shopping ideas, books, movies, elf ideas and so much more!

Click on a category to jump down to that section:

Holiday Shows, Tree Lightings and Events

Does it seem like there are more holiday events and activities than ever before? We think so too! We’ll keep updating our holiday event roundups throughout the season, so stay tuned for more family fun!

NYC

NYC Christmas Tree Lightings 2025

Hanukkah Events for Families in NYC 2025

Holiday Train Show Returns to New York Botanical Garden

The New York Philharmonic Presents Sounds of the Season and Home Alone in Concert

Shopping

Feeling lost in the holiday shopping maze? We’ve got your back!

Festive Holiday Markets in NYC

Holiday Toy Drives

Grand Central’s Holiday Fair

Holiday Gift Guide 2025

Gifts for Ages 0-8

Gifts for Teens and Tweens

Hanukkah-Themed Gifts

NYC-Themed Gifts

Stocking Stuffers for Kids

Where to See Santa

A visit to Santa is a holiday must-do for families with young children! Discover the best places to meet the Big Man in Red, both in NYC and beyond, from cozy photo ops to festive brunches.

Pictures with Santa in NYC

Dining with Santa in NYC

Photos with Santa on Long Island

Photos with Santa in Westchester/Rockland/Bergen

Holiday Light Shows & Experiences

Long Island and Westchester have seasonal tree farms that are perfect for a holiday weekend with the whole family. New York City’s holiday magic is undeniable. From twinkling lights to iconic ice rinks, every moment is a memory in the making. NYC has a way of turning every tradition into a one-of-a-kind experience your family will remember year after year.

Holiday Experiences in and Around New York

Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Holiday Light Shows in NYC

Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester

Holiday Light Shows in Westchester

Holiday Light Shows on Long Island

Holiday Train Rides Around New York

Magical Winter Pop-ups in NYC

Santaland Returns to Macy’s

NYC’s First-Ever Christmas Carousel

Winter Fun

The holidays are almost here, and the weather is cooling down! Before winter sets in, you can plan a trip to a Christmas tree farm on Long Island as part of your family’s holiday fun. Bundle up, grab your favorite holiday drink, and enjoy the winter wonderland that is New York City!

Great Spots for Ice Skating in NYC

Where to Go Ice Skating in Westchester

Ice Skating in Staten Island

Hot Chocolate Spots in NYC

Winter Bucket List 2025-2026

Where to Go Sledding Around New York

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms

Sure, you can head down to Home Depot to buy a real tree. But why not make a day of it? Take your family to a cut-your-own tree farm where you can pick your tree right from the ground, then sip some hot chocolate and listen to holiday music on the trip home. Some farms offer special Christmas experiences, too.

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC

Cut-Your-Own Tree Farms in Long Island

Christmas Tree Farms In and Around Westchester

Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC

Christmas Tree Farms in NJ: Cut Your Own Christmas Trees Near Staten Island

Holiday Books, Movies, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf

What is Christmas without an abundance of delicious food and classic movies? Check out some yummy holiday recipes, our favorite holiday movies, plus some hacks and traditions we just had to share. And of course, for those running out of ideas for their magical little North Pole visitor, we’ve got a TON of must-try Elf on the Shelf ideas for you.

18 Great Holiday Books for Kids of All Ages

15 Family-Friendly Holiday Movies to Stream This Year

Festive New Holiday Books for Kids

12 Scrumptious Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids

12 Christmas Recipes From Around the Globe

Easy and Funny Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

Holiday Hacks and Advice

The holidays are so much fun, but can cause so much stress. We have holiday hacks and advice from the pros on how to manage it all so that your family has a wonderful holiday season – without driving you nuts in the process.

11 Holiday Hacks for Busy Parents

Babs Costello, the Internet’s Favorite Grandma, Shares Tips for Surviving the Holidays

Parenting Through the Holidays After Losing Your Mom

The Secret to a Less Stressful Holiday: Dr. Claudia Fernandes on Mental Health and Connection

How to Enjoy Holidays on a Budget