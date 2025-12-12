A Very Merry New York Family Holiday Guide
Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more. The twinkling lights, the glittery decorations, the joy in the air… It’s truly a magical time, especially here in New York. Our annual Holiday Guide has everything you need to make 2025 your family’s best holiday ever: Christmas and Hanukkah events, tree lightings and farms, holiday light shows, our gift guide, holiday shopping ideas, books, movies, elf ideas and so much more!
Click on a category to jump down to that section:
- Holiday Shows, Tree Lightings and Events
- Shopping
- Where to See Santa
- Holiday Light Shows & Experiences
- Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms
- Winter Fun
- Holiday Crafts, Books, Movies, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf
- Holiday Hacks and Advice
Holiday Shows, Tree Lightings and Events
Does it seem like there are more holiday events and activities than ever before? We think so too! We’ll keep updating our holiday event roundups throughout the season, so stay tuned for more family fun!
NYC
NYC Christmas Tree Lightings 2025
Hanukkah Events for Families in NYC 2025
Holiday Train Show Returns to New York Botanical Garden
The New York Philharmonic Presents Sounds of the Season and Home Alone in Concert
Long Island
Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2025
Westchester
Westchester Tree Lightings 2025
Feeling lost in the holiday shopping maze? We’ve got your back!
Festive Holiday Markets in NYC
Holiday Gift Guide 2025
Where to See Santa
A visit to Santa is a holiday must-do for families with young children! Discover the best places to meet the Big Man in Red, both in NYC and beyond, from cozy photo ops to festive brunches.
Photos with Santa on Long Island
Photos with Santa in Westchester/Rockland/Bergen
Holiday Light Shows & Experiences
Long Island and Westchester have seasonal tree farms that are perfect for a holiday weekend with the whole family. New York City’s holiday magic is undeniable. From twinkling lights to iconic ice rinks, every moment is a memory in the making. NYC has a way of turning every tradition into a one-of-a-kind experience your family will remember year after year.
Holiday Experiences in and Around New York
Holiday Window Displays in NYC
Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester
Holiday Light Shows in Westchester
Holiday Light Shows on Long Island
Holiday Train Rides Around New York
NYC’s First-Ever Christmas Carousel
Winter Fun
The holidays are almost here, and the weather is cooling down! Before winter sets in, you can plan a trip to a Christmas tree farm on Long Island as part of your family’s holiday fun. Bundle up, grab your favorite holiday drink, and enjoy the winter wonderland that is New York City!
Great Spots for Ice Skating in NYC
Where to Go Ice Skating in Westchester
Where to Go Sledding Around New York
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms
Sure, you can head down to Home Depot to buy a real tree. But why not make a day of it? Take your family to a cut-your-own tree farm where you can pick your tree right from the ground, then sip some hot chocolate and listen to holiday music on the trip home. Some farms offer special Christmas experiences, too.
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC
Cut-Your-Own Tree Farms in Long Island
Christmas Tree Farms In and Around Westchester
Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC
Christmas Tree Farms in NJ: Cut Your Own Christmas Trees Near Staten Island
Holiday Books, Movies, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf
What is Christmas without an abundance of delicious food and classic movies? Check out some yummy holiday recipes, our favorite holiday movies, plus some hacks and traditions we just had to share. And of course, for those running out of ideas for their magical little North Pole visitor, we’ve got a TON of must-try Elf on the Shelf ideas for you.
18 Great Holiday Books for Kids of All Ages
15 Family-Friendly Holiday Movies to Stream This Year
Festive New Holiday Books for Kids
12 Scrumptious Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids
12 Christmas Recipes From Around the Globe
Easy and Funny Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents
Holiday Hacks and Advice
The holidays are so much fun, but can cause so much stress. We have holiday hacks and advice from the pros on how to manage it all so that your family has a wonderful holiday season – without driving you nuts in the process.
11 Holiday Hacks for Busy Parents
Babs Costello, the Internet’s Favorite Grandma, Shares Tips for Surviving the Holidays
Parenting Through the Holidays After Losing Your Mom
The Secret to a Less Stressful Holiday: Dr. Claudia Fernandes on Mental Health and Connection
How to Enjoy Holidays on a Budget