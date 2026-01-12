Informative and Fun: Harlem Charter School Fair Is a Success

Parents who attended the Harlem Charter School Fair this weekend walked away with more than just brochures; they left with real insight, good vibes, and kids who were genuinely happy. The event, hosted by New York Family and amNY, featured dozens of charter schools in one place, making it easy for families to explore their options when it comes to finding the right school.

As parents spoke with school directors and staff, inquiring about academics, class size, and afterschool programs, kids were busy having fun. Face painting and balloon animals kept little ones smiling, while games like giant checkers kept everyone laughing. There was even a fridge-magnet painting station where kids could get creative and take something home. And, speaking of going home, families didn’t leave empty-handed thanks to swag bags packed with fun giveaways from schools and vendors.

For many families, charter schools are a great alternative to traditional public schools. Tuition-free and open to all students, charter schools often provide smaller class sizes, innovative teaching approaches, and specialized programs that reflect the needs of their communities. Many parents are drawn to the flexibility charter schools have when it comes to curriculum and enrichment, as well as the strong sense of school culture and family involvement they bring. Events like this fair give parents a special opportunity to compare options side by side and ask the questions that matter most.

One of the biggest surprises of the day was a high-energy breakdancing performance from Kids Breaking League that stopped everyone in their tracks. Performers leapt, kicked, and spun – even on their heads – drawing gasps and applause from both kids and adults. The excitement grew when volunteers from the audience were invited onstage for an on-the-spot breakdancing lesson, leading to loud cheers and appreciation all around.

For parents, the event was a huge hit. “This is great! I didn’t realize there were so many charter schools in the area,” one parent said. “And the kids are having fun too. Really a great event.”

Helping everything run smoothly were high school volunteers from BuildOn, a nonprofit organization that empowers students from urban high schools to make a meaningful impact in their communities. Their energy and support helped make the day more welcoming and organized.

By the end of the day, the Harlem Charter School Fair felt less like an information session and more like a community gathering where parents felt supported, kids felt included, and families left feeling a little more confident about their school options and choices.