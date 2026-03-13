10 Awesome New York City Sports Teams Your Kid Can Follow

Sports-loving families in NYC can choose from teams in nearly every major league—and the best part are all the live games and experiences around each game, perfect for sports-obsessed kiddos!

At a Glance:

There are plenty of New York City sports teams across different fields. With so many options, every child can find a New York team to cheer for!

Having a preferred sports team together, as a family, makes children bond with parents and siblings; learning about teamwork and sportsmanship; and wearing jerseys and team colors at every opportunity!

Many of these teams play in iconic stadiums and arenas around the city and nearby New Jersey—ideal for a weekend outing or day-trip getaways.

The New York City sports teams featured here belong to the major leagues. There are minor leagues and local teams you can also support, often at cheaper prices.

New York City is one of the best sports cities in the world. From legendary baseball franchises to fast-growing soccer clubs, there are countless teams kids can follow, cheer for, and eventually watch live in iconic stadiums across the region.

If your child is starting to get into sports—or already knows every player’s jersey number—following a local team can be a fun way to connect them to the city. Many New York teams also host family nights, youth programs, and affordable seats, making games surprisingly kid-friendly.

Here’s a guide to New York City sports teams kids can follow, plus where they play, when their seasons start, and what families can expect when attending a game.

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New York City Sports Teams: Everything for Sports-Obsessed Kiddos

Baseball Teams in NYC

Home Stadium: Yankee Stadium

1 E 161st St, Bronx

Season & Prices: April-October; tickets often start around $20–$40 for upper-level seats

The Yankees are one of the most famous sports franchises in the world (not to mention the most loved from all the New York City sports teams) and have won 27 World Series championships, the most in baseball history. Yankee Stadium opened in 2009 in the Bronx and is easily accessible by subway and Metro-North, making it one of the most family-friendly stadiums in the city

For many NYC kids, their first live sports memory is a summer night at Yankee Stadium with a hot dog and a baseball glove.

Home Stadium: Citi Field

41 Seaver Way, Queens

Season & Prices: April-October; tickets are often $15–$35 for affordable seats

The Mets represent Queens and Long Island, and have one of the most passionate fan bases in baseball. Citi Field is widely considered one of the most family-friendly stadiums in the league, with great food, kid activities, and frequent family promotion nights.

It’s also located next to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, making it easy to combine a game with a day outdoors.

Basketball Teams in NYC

Home Arena: Madison Square Garden

4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Manhattan

Season & Prices: October-April; tickets can be expensive, but some games still have upper-level seats starting around $60–$90, depending on the opponent

The Knicks are one of the most historic teams in the NBA and play in the legendary Madison Square Garden, often called “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” For kids who love basketball, attending a Knicks game is a classic New York experience.

Home Arena: Barclays Center

620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Season & Prices: October-April; tickets are often $40–$80 depending on the game

The Nets moved to Brooklyn in 2012 and play in the modern Barclays Center. Games often have affordable family ticket options and discounted packages, and the arena is easily accessible via several subway lines.

Football Teams Near NYC

Home Stadium: MetLife Stadium

1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ

Season & Prices: September-January; tickets often start around $80–$120, though prices vary widely depending on the opponent

The Giants are one of the NFL’s most historic franchises and share MetLife Stadium with the New York Jets. The massive stadium holds more than 82,000 fans, making it one of the largest in the NFL, and while it’s not in the city itself, it can turn into the perfect excuse for a day trip or getaway with the family.

Home Stadium: MetLife Stadium

1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ

Season & Prices: September-January; tickets are often $80-$120

The Jets also play at MetLife Stadium and share the venue with the Giants. Many fans travel from NYC by train or bus for game day, so that may be an option for the family if you want to forego the drive and get your kiddos in a game-day mood! Tailgating before the game is a big part of the experience for families.

Hockey Teams in NYC

Home Arena: Madison Square Garden

4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Manhattan

Season & Prices: October-April; tickets are usually $70–$120, depending on opponent

The Rangers are one of the Original Six teams in the NHL and have played in Manhattan for nearly a century. For hockey-loving kids, Madison Square Garden is one of the most exciting arenas in the country.

Home Arena: UBS Arena

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

Season & Prices: October-April; tickets often are $40-$80, though you can also find discounted packages

The Islanders play at UBS Arena near Belmont Park on Long Island. The team won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the early 1980s, making them a legendary franchise for hockey fans.

Soccer Teams in NYC

Home Stadium: Yankee Stadium

1 E 161st St, Bronx

Season & Prices: February-October; tickets can start around $20–$40 for some matches

Soccer is growing fast in NYC, and many kids love following Major League Soccer teams. NYCFC, our local team, currently plays many of its home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The team plans to move to Etihad Park in Queens, a new soccer stadium scheduled to open in 2027. It’s worth noting that their tickets are often quite cheap, making it one of the more affordable live sports experiences for families.

Home Stadium: Red Bull Arena

600 Cape May St, Harrison, NJ

Season & Prices: February-October; tickets are around $25–$40 for many matches

The Red Bulls have one of the most energetic fan bases in Major League Soccer. Red Bull Arena sits just outside NYC and is easy to reach from Manhattan via the PATH train.

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