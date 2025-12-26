Family-Friendly New Year’s Events in Westchester for 2026

Say goodbye to 2025 with these family-friendly New Year’s events all across Westchester. From crafts to ball drops to dance parties and a fireworks spectacular, you’ll start 2026 with memories that will take you through the new year and beyond!

New Year’s Ball Drop Craft

Mount Kisco Public Library, 100 E Main St., Mount Kisco

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

You don’t have to be awake at midnight or in Times Square to see the ball drop! Create your own New Year’s ball to have your own ball drop at home.

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9:30 – 11:30 am & 1:30 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$20; $15 members; free for children younger than 2

Advanced registration suggested

Bring the kids to this daytime celebration filled with fun! The sessions include a DJ Dance Party, decorate-your-own cupcake station, New Year’s Eve crafts where kids will make party hats, noisemakers, and firework art. Plus, goodie bags for every child, a Kids Countdown Celebration complete with Ball drop and confetti, and a few extra surprises to make the day unforgettable!

New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon

Ages 4 and older

Free

Celebrate the New Year with Magician Omar Olusion & his superfun interactive magic show! This awesome performance is packed with laughs, surprises & magical moments the whole family can enjoy.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald St., Yonkers

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $29.99

Ring in the New Year before the clock strikes midnight at this annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. Be sure to arrive before noon to celebrate with a LEGO Ball Drop at 12 pm! Grab a complimentary party favor (while supplies last) and help bring in the new year with a sparkling apple cider toast.

Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St., Dobbs Ferry

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Library for a storytime with Ms. Gina, freeze dance, crafts, and more! Different stations will be set up on the first floor of the library for kids to explore until the famous balloon drop outside at noon.

Rye Free Reading Room, 1061 Boston Post Road, Rye

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:15 pm

Ages 11 and younger

Free

Ring in the New Year with themed crafts and snacks and a countdown to 12 pm. A great option for kids who want to celebrate but are not yet ready to stay up until midnight.

Dave and Buster’s, 881 Pelham Parkway, Pelham Manor

Wednesday, Dec. 31, noon & 5 pm

Ages 5 and older

$33.79

Ring in 2026 with a celebration the whole family will love, packed with fun, games, food, and more festive excitement. From thrilling arcade action to delicious bites and sparkling drinks, they’ve got everything you need to welcome 2026 in style … without staying up till midnight!

Shake It Off, 365 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 pm

Ages 2 – 9

$30 child; $10 adult

This fun, kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration features crafting stations, a dance party, and a special countdown and balloon drop to celebrate the new year!

Main St. & Court St., White Plains

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10:30 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in 2026 with an exciting evening of live music by RockSteady, a festive ball drop, and a fireworks spectacular at midnight!

