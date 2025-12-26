Family-Friendly New Year’s Events in Westchester for 2026
Say goodbye to 2025 with these family-friendly New Year’s events all across Westchester. From crafts to ball drops to dance parties and a fireworks spectacular, you’ll start 2026 with memories that will take you through the new year and beyond!
Mount Kisco Public Library, 100 E Main St., Mount Kisco
Tuesday, Dec. 30, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 4 and older
Free
You don’t have to be awake at midnight or in Times Square to see the ball drop! Create your own New Year’s ball to have your own ball drop at home.
Kid’s Countdown – The Ultimate Daytime New Year’s Event
Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9:30 – 11:30 am & 1:30 – 3:30 pm
All ages
$20; $15 members; free for children younger than 2
Advanced registration suggested
Bring the kids to this daytime celebration filled with fun! The sessions include a DJ Dance Party, decorate-your-own cupcake station, New Year’s Eve crafts where kids will make party hats, noisemakers, and firework art. Plus, goodie bags for every child, a Kids Countdown Celebration complete with Ball drop and confetti, and a few extra surprises to make the day unforgettable!
Noon Year’s Eve Magic with Omar Olusion
New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – noon
Ages 4 and older
Free
Celebrate the New Year with Magician Omar Olusion & his superfun interactive magic show! This awesome performance is packed with laughs, surprises & magical moments the whole family can enjoy.
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald St., Yonkers
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $29.99
Ring in the New Year before the clock strikes midnight at this annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. Be sure to arrive before noon to celebrate with a LEGO Ball Drop at 12 pm! Grab a complimentary party favor (while supplies last) and help bring in the new year with a sparkling apple cider toast.
Noon Year’s Eve Pajama Party
Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St., Dobbs Ferry
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Library for a storytime with Ms. Gina, freeze dance, crafts, and more! Different stations will be set up on the first floor of the library for kids to explore until the famous balloon drop outside at noon.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Rye Free Reading Room, 1061 Boston Post Road, Rye
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 11:30 am – 12:15 pm
Ages 11 and younger
Free
Ring in the New Year with themed crafts and snacks and a countdown to 12 pm. A great option for kids who want to celebrate but are not yet ready to stay up until midnight.
Ring in 2026 Early at D&B
Dave and Buster’s, 881 Pelham Parkway, Pelham Manor
Wednesday, Dec. 31, noon & 5 pm
Ages 5 and older
$33.79
Ring in 2026 with a celebration the whole family will love, packed with fun, games, food, and more festive excitement. From thrilling arcade action to delicious bites and sparkling drinks, they’ve got everything you need to welcome 2026 in style … without staying up till midnight!
Shake It Off’s New Year’s Eve Kids Party
Shake It Off, 365 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 pm
Ages 2 – 9
$30 child; $10 adult
This fun, kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration features crafting stations, a dance party, and a special countdown and balloon drop to celebrate the new year!
New Year’s Eve Family Spectacular
Main St. & Court St., White Plains
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10:30 pm
All ages
Free
Ring in 2026 with an exciting evening of live music by RockSteady, a festive ball drop, and a fireworks spectacular at midnight!
