New Year’s Events and Celebrations 2022

Ring in the new year the right way with these events and celebrations all over New York!

Psst… Check out Kwanzaa Events in New York 2022!

Manhattan

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 5th Ave., Midtown

Friday, December 30, 11am-12pm

All ages

Free

Join the Library for this New Year’s countdown party! Grammy-nominated music artist, Fyütch, will be there to perform high energy songs about social justice and environmental health with affirming chants and dance moves!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 12pm ball drop

All ages

$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

New Year’s Eve is all day long at CMOM! Celebrate in the brand-new exhibition space Inside Art: Create, Climb, Collaborate as you ring in 2023 in style by wearing wacky hats and glasses of your own design and making some noise with your own New Year’s noisemakers!

Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette St., East Village

Saturday, December 31, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

All ages

Tickets start at $49

Blue Man Group New York invites guests to three festive New Year’s Eve performances.

Audiences of all three shows will be invited to enjoy special post-show New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations complete with party hats, noisemakers, a special performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by the Blue Men and even a magical snowfall inside the theater.

Camp at The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle, Upper West Side

Saturday, December 31, 10:30am

Ages 2-8

$25 per adult and $35 per child

CAMP is bringing some of that midnight magic out mid-DAY, complete with a countdown, sparkling cider, live entertainment, a dance party, and New Year’s themed crafts that’ll have your kiddos worn out and tucked in after celebrating the final NOON of the year.

Bronx

High Bridge Library, 78 W 168th St., Bronx

Thursday, December 29, 4-5pm

Ages 13-18

Free

The new year is almost upon us! Join the YA staff at High Bridge to make a vision board for 2023. All supplies will be provided.

Brooklyn

Mill Basin Library, 2385 Ralph Ave., Mill Basin

Friday, December 30, 11:30am-12pm

Ages 4-8

Free

Advanced registration required

Ring in the New Year a little bit early with stories, songs and fun!

CAMP at City Point, City Point 1 Dekalb Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, December 31, 10:30am

Ages 3-8

$35 per child; $25 adult

Advanced Registration Required

Dave and Buster’s, 625 Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill

Saturday, December 31, 4-7pm

All ages

$36.74

Celebrate the New Year’s with mouthwatering food, thrilling arcade games, and fun for the whole family. Enjoy a special video countdown and Ginger Ale Toast to ring in 2023.

Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park West and Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights

Saturday, December 31, 10pm-12:30am

All ages

Free

Join Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, NYC Parks and Prospect Park Alliance for Brooklyn’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park.

The event will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist who will perform live music at 10 pm before the fireworks begin.

Queens

Queens Public Library- Glen Oaks, 256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks

Friday, December 30, 11:15am-12pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the New Year with a story or two, resolutions, and noisemakers and hats. Ten seconds to noon there will be a countdown and a balloon drop.

Queens Public Library- Hunters Point, 47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Friday, December 30, 4-5pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Ring in the new year a day early with a New Year’s story, learn about New Year’s Day traditions around the world, make a New Year’s Eve party hat, and enjoy an early countdown to 2023!

Nassau County, Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Thursday, December 29, 12-2pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with $15 museum admission

Get ready to ring in the New Year with the Green Teens! Explore New Year’s traditions through a different lens with your STEM Explorers.

United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford

Saturday, December 31, 9:30am-12:30pm

All ages

$16 in advance; $20 at the door

Skate into the New Year with a morning filled with food, noise makers, dancing with characters & more!

The Vintage Canvas, 459 Main Street, Farmingdale

Saturday, December 31, 11am-1pm

Ages 5-12

$30

Ring in the New Year with the countdown to Noon featuring a glow in the dark bash, canvas painting, pizza, dancing, prizes and more!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, December 31, 12-4pm

All ages

Included with $15 museum admission

Celebrate the New Year in the style of New York’s famous Times Square! Be there for the ball drop of your choice: Noon or 4 pm! Start or end your day of fun with this exciting moment!

Enjoy fun crafts and activities inspired by Nunley’s Carousel throughout the Museum Dance, dance, dance during our confetti-filled dance party.

Baldwin Bowl, 2407 Grand Ave., Baldwin

Saturday, December 31, 1-8pm

All ages

$30 per person up to 6 people per lane

Roll into the New Year with a day of fun featuring two hours of unlimited bowling & shoe rental, party music & glow in the dark lanes, food & drinks, a champagne toast (non-alcoholic), party hats & noisemakers.

Planet Play, 418 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore

Saturday, December 31, 5-7pm

All ages

$43 per child with one adult; $13 per additional adult

Bring in the New Year with Batman, Super Mario and Minnie Mouse at the Planet Play jungle gym and arcade! This event includes 2 hours of open play, $11 arcade card, tattoo station, balloon drop, and BINGO with multiple winners.

Village Green, 361 Main St., Farmingdale

Saturday, December 31, 7:30-9pm

All ages

Free

Farmingdale Village is hosting an Early, Family Friendly New Year’s Celebration – Ring in 2023 with a New Year’s Eve Ball Lighting right before 9pm, weather permitting.

Bring family, friends for an evening of free hot chocolate and live music by Farmingdale’s Electric Dudes. Bring noise makers, pots, and pans! Dine & celebrate locally throughout the Village before & after the festivities.

Suffolk County, Long Island

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Saturday, December 31, 10am-12pm

All ages

$25; $5 members

Advanced Registration Required

Join the museum for the biggest family-friendly New Year’s Eve party on the East End! During this daytime celebration kids create noisemakers, share resolutions for the upcoming year, and mark the end of 2022 (and the start of 2023) with open play, crafts, and DANCING!

Urban Air Lake Grove, 3147 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove

Saturday, December 31, 10am-6pm

All ages

$27.99

Urban Air Lake Grove, the best indoor adventure park of its kind on Long Island, will host a day-long New Year’s Eve celebration that includes hourly giveaways and an early NYE Ball Drop for parents and their kids to ring in the new year together.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

Saturday, December 31, 6:30-11pm

All ages

$135; $80 ages 3-12; $10 ages 2 and younger. Members: $121.50; $72 ages 3-12

Advanced registration required

Bring the kids for this annual Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring a cocktail hour, dessert & ice cream bar, crafts, DJ and dancing, and mock midnight toast.

Village Square, 116 N Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst

Saturday, December 31, 7-9pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the New Year and the Village’s 100th anniversary with giveaways, fireworks, and live music!

Rockland/Bergen

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Saturday, December 31, 11am-7pm

All ages

$79 all access pass

Join the mega-fun, interactive countdown to noon on the Nickelodeon Universe Slime Stage – complete with character meet and greets, selfies at the NYE photo opp, and record-breaking rides. Get there early to pick up your complimentary Noon Year’s Eve swag bag!

Pilsener Haus Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken

Saturday, December 31, 4-7pm

All ages

$20; $10 per child

Advanced registration required

Come out for a fun filled day with the little ones featuring a kids DJ, face painting, giveaways & raffle prizes, and New Year Countdown with Ball Drop.

Dave & Buster’s, 4661 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Saturday, December 31, 9pm

All ages

$46.07-$136.24

Advanced Registration Required

Ring in 2023 at D&B Palisades Center with hundreds of arcade games, hand-crafted cocktails & mocktails, a premium buffet, DJ, dancing and plenty of insta-worthy moments!