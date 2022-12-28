New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
New Year's Events and Celebrations 2022

New Year's Events and Celebrations 2022
New Year’s Events and Celebrations 2022

Ring in the new year the right way with these events and celebrations all over New York!

Psst… Check out Kwanzaa Events in New York 2022!

Manhattan

New Year’s Countdown Party

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 5th Ave., Midtown
Friday, December 30, 11am-12pm
All ages
Free

Join the Library for this New Year’s countdown party! Grammy-nominated music artist, Fyütch, will be there to perform high energy songs about social justice and environmental health with affirming chants and dance moves!

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Dance Party

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side
Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 12pm ball drop
All ages
$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

New Year’s Eve is all day long at CMOM! Celebrate in the brand-new exhibition space Inside Art: Create, Climb, Collaborate as you ring in 2023 in style by wearing wacky hats and glasses of your own design and making some noise with your own New Year’s noisemakers!

Blue Man Group New York New Year’s Eve Performances

Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette St., East Village
Saturday, December 31, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm
All ages
Tickets start at $49

Blue Man Group New York invites guests to three festive New Year’s Eve performances.

Audiences of all three shows will be invited to enjoy special post-show New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations complete with party hats, noisemakers, a special performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by the Blue Men and even a magical snowfall inside the theater.

2023 NOON Year’s Eve at CAMP!

Camp at The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle, Upper West Side
Saturday, December 31, 10:30am
Ages 2-8
$25 per adult and $35 per child

CAMP is bringing some of that midnight magic out mid-DAY, complete with a countdown, sparkling cider, live entertainment, a dance party, and New Year’s themed crafts that’ll have your kiddos worn out and tucked in after celebrating the final NOON of the year.

Bronx

2023 Vision Boards

High Bridge Library, 78 W 168th St., Bronx
Thursday, December 29, 4-5pm
Ages 13-18
Free

The new year is almost upon us! Join the YA staff at High Bridge to make a vision board for 2023. All supplies will be provided. 

Brooklyn

Mill Basin Presents Kid’s Explore: New Year’s Eve

Mill Basin Library, 2385 Ralph Ave., Mill Basin
Friday, December 30, 11:30am-12pm
Ages 4-8
Free
Advanced registration required

Ring in the New Year a little bit early with stories, songs and fun! 

2023 NOON Year’s Eve at CAMP!

CAMP at City Point, City Point 1 Dekalb Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn
Saturday, December 31, 10:30am
Ages 3-8
$35 per child; $25 adult
Advanced Registration Required

CAMP is bringing some of that midnight magic out mid-DAY, complete with a countdown, sparkling cider, live entertainment, a dance party, and New Year’s themed crafts that’ll have your kiddos worn out and tucked in after celebrating the final NOON of the year.

Celebrate the New Year EARLY!

Dave and Buster’s, 625 Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill
Saturday, December 31, 4-7pm
All ages
$36.74

Celebrate the New Year’s with mouthwatering food, thrilling arcade games, and fun for the whole family. Enjoy a special video countdown and Ginger Ale Toast to ring in 2023. 

New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Prospect Park

Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park West and Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights
Saturday, December 31, 10pm-12:30am
All ages
Free

Join Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, NYC Parks and Prospect Park Alliance for Brooklyn’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park.

The event will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist who will perform live music at 10 pm before the fireworks begin. 

Queens

Family New Year’s Countdown And Celebration

Queens Public Library- Glen Oaks, 256-04 Union Turnpike, Glen Oaks
Friday, December 30, 11:15am-12pm
All ages
Free

Ring in the New Year with a story or two, resolutions, and noisemakers and hats. Ten seconds to noon there will be a countdown and a balloon drop.

New Year’s Eve Eve Party

Queens Public Library- Hunters Point, 47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City
Friday, December 30, 4-5pm
Ages 5-12
Free

Ring in the new year a day early with a New Year’s story, learn about New Year’s Day traditions around the world, make a New Year’s Eve party hat, and enjoy an early countdown to 2023! 

Nassau County, Long Island

STEM Explorers: Ring in the New Year

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Thursday, December 29, 12-2pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with $15 museum admission

Get ready to ring in the New Year with the Green Teens! Explore New Year’s traditions through a different lens with your STEM Explorers.

Noon Year’s Eve Skate- Kid’s New Year’s Eve Countdown

United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford
Saturday, December 31, 9:30am-12:30pm
All ages
$16 in advance; $20 at the door

Skate into the New Year with a morning filled with food, noise makers, dancing with characters & more! 

New Years Eve Glow Bash

The Vintage Canvas, 459 Main Street, Farmingdale
Saturday, December 31, 11am-1pm
Ages 5-12
$30

Ring in the New Year with the countdown to Noon featuring a glow in the dark bash, canvas painting, pizza, dancing, prizes and more!

Countdown to 12! Riding into 2023

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Saturday, December 31, 12-4pm
All ages
Included with $15 museum admission

Celebrate the New Year in the style of New York’s famous Times Square! Be there for the ball drop of your choice: Noon or 4 pm! Start or end your day of fun with this exciting moment!

Enjoy fun crafts and activities inspired by Nunley’s Carousel throughout the Museum Dance, dance, dance during our confetti-filled dance party. 

New Year’s Eve Party

Baldwin Bowl, 2407 Grand Ave., Baldwin
Saturday, December 31, 1-8pm
All ages
$30 per person up to 6 people per lane

Roll into the New Year with a day of fun featuring two hours of unlimited bowling & shoe rental, party music & glow in the dark lanes, food & drinks, a champagne toast (non-alcoholic), party hats & noisemakers.

New Year’s Eve Children’s Party

Planet Play, 418 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore
Saturday, December 31, 5-7pm
All ages
$43 per child with one adult; $13 per additional adult

Bring in the New Year with Batman, Super Mario and Minnie Mouse at the Planet Play jungle gym and arcade! This event includes 2 hours of open play, $11 arcade card, tattoo station, balloon drop, and BINGO with multiple winners.

Farmingdale Village Early NYE Family Friendly Celebration

Village Green, 361 Main St., Farmingdale
Saturday, December 31, 7:30-9pm
All ages
Free

Farmingdale Village is hosting an Early, Family Friendly New Year’s Celebration – Ring in 2023 with a New Year’s Eve Ball Lighting right before 9pm, weather permitting.

Bring family, friends for an evening of free hot chocolate and live music by Farmingdale’s Electric Dudes. Bring noise makers, pots, and pans! Dine & celebrate locally throughout the Village before & after the festivities.

Suffolk County, Long Island

New Year’s Eve Bash 2022

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
Saturday, December 31, 10am-12pm
All ages
$25; $5 members
Advanced Registration Required

Join the museum for the biggest family-friendly New Year’s Eve party on the East End! During this daytime celebration kids create noisemakers, share resolutions for the upcoming year, and mark the end of 2022 (and the start of 2023) with open play, crafts, and DANCING!

New Year’s Ball Drop Celebration for Kids

Urban Air Lake Grove, 3147 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove
Saturday, December 31, 10am-6pm
All ages
$27.99

Urban Air Lake Grove, the best indoor adventure park of its kind on Long Island, will host a day-long New Year’s Eve celebration that includes hourly giveaways and an early NYE Ball Drop for parents and their kids to ring in the new year together. 

Fishes & Wishes – Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Party

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead
Saturday, December 31, 6:30-11pm
All ages
$135; $80 ages 3-12; $10 ages 2 and younger. Members: $121.50; $72 ages 3-12
Advanced registration required

Bring the kids for this annual Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring a cocktail hour, dessert & ice cream bar, crafts, DJ and dancing, and mock midnight toast.

New Year’s Eve Centennial Ball Drop

Village Square, 116 N Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst
Saturday, December 31, 7-9pm
All ages
Free

Ring in the New Year and the Village’s 100th anniversary with giveaways, fireworks, and live music!

Rockland/Bergen

Noon Year’s Eve Party at Nickelodeon Universe

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
Saturday, December 31, 11am-7pm
All ages
$79 all access pass

Join the mega-fun, interactive countdown to noon on the Nickelodeon Universe Slime Stage – complete with character meet and greets, selfies at the NYE photo opp, and record-breaking rides. Get there early to pick up your complimentary Noon Year’s Eve swag bag! 

Annual Kids New Year’s Eve Party

Pilsener Haus Biergarten, 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken
Saturday, December 31, 4-7pm
All ages
$20; $10 per child
Advanced registration required

Come out for a fun filled day with the little ones featuring a kids DJ, face painting, giveaways & raffle prizes, and New Year Countdown with Ball Drop.

Ring Ring Ring in 2023

Dave & Buster’s, 4661 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
Saturday, December 31, 9pm
All ages
$46.07-$136.24
Advanced Registration Required

Ring in 2023 at D&B Palisades Center with hundreds of arcade games, hand-crafted cocktails & mocktails, a premium buffet, DJ, dancing and plenty of insta-worthy moments!

