Where to Watch New Year’s Eve Fireworks in NYC With Kids

There’s nothing quite like NYE fireworks in NYC!

At a Glance

Prospect Park Fireworks (Brooklyn): Midnight fireworks, live music at 10 pm, local and family-friendly vibe

Brooklyn Bridge Park & Promenade: Great harbor views of fireworks; colder and windier by the water

Ball Drop From Afar: Watch from a hotel lobby, apartment, or home for a warm, low-stress option

Bathrooms Available: Parks and indoor spots make the night easier with kids

Early Bedtime Friendly: Some options let families celebrate without staying out late

Arrive Early: Security checks and crowds can slow entry

Dress Warm: Hats, scarves, gloves, and comfortable shoes are a must

Bring Snacks: Helpful for long waits with kids

Plan Your Exit: Decide when and how you’ll leave before fireworks end

Younger Kids: Consider daytime or early evening New Year’s events instead

The whole world looks to New York City to usher in the new year each year at Times Square. But if you ask any native New Yorker, Times Square is not where we’ll be on New Year’s Eve, at least not out in the freezing cold. Between the never-ending crowds and being packed into metal pens for hours at a time, it’s probably not the first place you’ll want to take the kids.

The good news is that New Year’s Eve in New York doesn’t have to be synonymous with freezing on a cold sidewalk until midnight or enduring Times Square chaos. There are a few spots where families can see and enjoy fireworks around the city (in places that have bathrooms!). Plus, one option can help make an early bedtime possible.

Prospect Park New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Where: Grand Army Plaza side of Prospect Park, Brooklyn

When: December 31, fireworks at midnight

Central Park is often seen as the only park in the city, but Brooklynites know that Prospect Park rivals it in every way, including on New Year’s Eve. This is one of the most family-friendly midnight options. Live music starts at 10 pm. The crowd tends to be local, and there is a lot of fun and festive (not frantic) energy. Plus, it’s easier to navigate with kids. If you live in Brooklyn, this is a solid “stay close to home” choice that still feels special.

Brooklyn Bridge Park/ Promenade

Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park in DUMBO and Promenade in Brooklyn Heights

Where: December 31, fireworks at midnight

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge or hanging out on the Brooklyn Promenade will give you a great view of the fireworks in New York Harbor near Liberty Island. Keep in mind, since you’ll be by the water, the winds will be even colder, so dress appropriately and opt for comfortable, warm shoes for all.

Times Square Ball Drop (View From Afar)

Where: Anywhere with a clear view of Times Square screens (hotel lobbies, nearby avenues, or TV at home)

Where: December 31, the ball drops at midnight

While standing in Times Square is anything but kid-friendly, letting kids watch the ball drop from a warm, low-stress spot absolutely is. If you have a friend or family member who has a good view from their apartment or hotel, you can get the best of both worlds by being right at the scene but inside and warm.

And don’t count out watching the real thing from home in pajamas. You can order in, write down wishes for 2026, and make it a fun and festive night. Plus, kids can go to bed at any time when they’ve reached their limit.

Know Before You Go: Tips for Parents

Arrive early, especially for parks—security checks can slow things down.

Bring snacks, scarves, hats, and gloves for every member of the family.

Have a clear exit plan before the fireworks end, and fill in the whole family on when you will be leaving and which way to go.

For little kids, try to catch early New Year’s Eve events rather than midnight fireworks.

