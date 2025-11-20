New Toys”R”Us Flagship Opens in Long Island

There’s nothing more nostalgic for parents than a stroll down the memory-filled aisles of a Toys”R”Us. At one point – maybe still, for some – none of us wanted to grow up; we all wanted to be a Toys”R”Us kid. So, when the beloved toy store closed its doors at all 735 locations nationwide back in 2018, hearts shattered everywhere. It felt like we all, collectively, had to finally grow up.

Thankfully, in the past few years, new Toys”R”Us locations have sprung up throughout the United States. And, just in time for the holiday season, the toy giant announced the opening of a slew of new stores, including a flagship store at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, Long Island, located at 152 The Arches Cir.

The Deer Park location will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday morning, November 22, at 9:45am featuring Geoffrey the Giraffe. Grand Opening celebrations will continue throughout the weekend, with appearances from Geoffrey, in-store activities like face painting and balloon twisting, plus swag bags for the first 50 guests, with the first 25 receiving full size plush from Snoozimals. The flagship will also debut an arcade experience featuring claw machines and gashapon machines, with Tomy Gacha machines, which are hugely popular in Japan, launching soon in the U.S. for the first time.

The store will offer an immersive shopping experience, where visitors can explore their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, and rediscover the joy of play.

The location is currently the only flagship Toy”R”Us in the New York area, although there are seasonal shops in Deptford, NJ, King of Prussia, PA and Buffalo, NY. You’ll also find a “shop-in-shop” experience with a variety of toys at most Macy’s locations nationwide.

All new Toys“R”Us flagship locations and holiday pop-up shops showcase a wide range of this season’s top brands, including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, and Paw Patrol. Created as convenient, family-friendly spots, each store offers the magical shopping experience that has made Toys“R”Us a classic holiday staple.

“This next phase of growth brings the magic of Toys”R”Us to even more communities across the country — just in time for the holidays — and delivers the joyful shopping experience that has made us a trusted destination for generations,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys”R”Us at WHP Global.

Additional openings will be announced throughout the season. For the most up-to-date store list, hours and locations visit www.toysrus.com/store-locator and follow @ToysRUs on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. You can also purchase toys online at toysrus.com.

