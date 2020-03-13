New Sea Life Aquarium Opening this April

Soon you’ll be able to visit a new Sea Life Aquarium in New Jersey! The worldwide chain of aquarium attractions is opening a brand new location at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. While the aquarium won’t be opening until April, you can already get tickets now! Read on for more details on this exciting new aquarium.

“The City Under the Sea”

The theme of the new Sea Life Aquarium is “the city under the sea.” That means the aquarium has more than ten exhibits that are all inspired by iconic New York landmarks. Wander through “Sharks Fish Avenue,” for some shopping. Then stop by “Jellies 54,” a jellyfish exhibit with mood lighting to match Manhattan’s famous Studio 54. Other exhibits include the “Ocean Tunnel” where you can take in views of “Clamhattan,” and the “Urban Jungle,” a peek into the rainforest.

A Great Location

The new aquarium at the American Dream Mall is super accessible if you’re coming from the city. NJ Transit runs an express bus straight from Port Authority to the mall, leaving every 30 minutes. Once you get to American Dream, you won’t want to leave! You can also explore Dreamworks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, and Big Snow, a real indoor ski resort.

But the best part of Sea Life’s new location is that it’s right next to the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center. LEGOLAND® boasts over 2 million LEGO bricks, a LEGO-themed train ride and a 4D cinema. There are also discounted combo tickets that offer you entry both to LEGOLAND and the new Sea Life Aquarium! Check out the deals here.

When Can I Visit the New Sea Life Aquarium?

The aquarium officially opens in April. But, if you’re keen, you might be able to visit earlier than that with the “first to SEA” promotion. Sea Life is releasing a limited number of tickets to their preview days this spring. The exact preview dates haven’t been confirmed yet, but if you buy tickets, you’ll be notified soon by email.

For the “first to SEA” promotion, tickets cost $26 for adults (ages 13 and over), $21 for children (ages 3-12), and children under 2 are free. The “first to experience” combo tickets to Sea World and LEGOLAND start at $47 for children and $52 for adults. And the “first to sea” annual pass is $69.95 for an individual and $66.95 per person for a family of four or more.