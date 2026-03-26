A new MTA app won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the subway system, but it could take some of the guesswork out of getting around the city with kids.

At a Glance

Real-time train and bus tracking that’s more reliable

One place to check transfers and service changes

Lets you save your usual routes and stops

Accessibility info is easier to find

New MTA App Features

There’s finally some good news for subway and bus riders in NYC: the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has launched a completely rebuilt app for subway and bus riders, replacing the previous version. It has a few key changes that can be especially useful for parents.

One of the more helpful updates is improved real-time tracking. If you’re like me, knowing what’s happening immediately reduces the stress of not knowing, so this one makes waiting a little bit easier, and also gives your kids something to do while standing on the platform. Arrival times for trains and buses refresh more frequently, and you can see where your train or bus actually is along the route. Realistically, it’s not going to make the trains come any faster, but it should cut down on some of the standing around, wondering if you just missed something.

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If you’re making transfers, the app now shows connections in one place, from subway to subway, subway to bus, or bus to bus, along with any service changes that might affect your route. It also includes a built-in trip planner, so if you’re heading somewhere new, you can map out the whole trip without switching between apps, another sanity saver.

You can also save favorite lines, stops, and routes, making it easier to quickly check your usual commute or school run without starting from scratch every time. This is great for kids learning to travel alone and for anyone new to the city.

There’s also a feature that shows where to stand on the platform for certain train cars. For anyone traveling with a stroller or trying to get kids off quickly at a busy stop, that can make a huge difference, especially at stations where getting positioned wrong turns into a nightmare.

More App Features Families Can Use

If accessibility is something your family relies on, this update makes things a bit easier. There’s a map that clearly shows accessible stations, and it’s simpler to check if elevators or escalators are working before you head out. You can also make the text bigger, and it works better with screen readers.

It’s also easier to check planned service changes ahead of time. You can search by day (today, tonight, tomorrow, or the weekend).

One of the better features is that the app now includes 24/7 live customer support, so you can get help without having to track down a booth or search online. There’s also a direct link to Lost & Found.

The app is free, available in English and Spanish, and says it doesn’t store personal data, including location. For Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North trips, you’ll still need the separate TrainTime app.

You can download or update the MTA App through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

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