Lidl’s newest NYC location brings fresh-baked goods, European imports, and big savings to Bedford Avenue starting March 18!

After a brutal winter, here’s some neighborhood news that will delight Brooklynites (and probably have some other borough residents hopping on the subway!). Lidl, the beloved European discount grocery chain, is opening a brand-new store right in Crown Heights.

The new location at 1730 Bedford Avenue will open on March 18, and you can shop daily from 8 am to 9 pm.

At a Glance:

A major discount grocery chain is opening its doors in Crown Heights this month

Families can expect fresh-baked goods made in-store throughout the day

The grand opening comes with special deals you won’t want to miss

Weekly promotions rotate on a set schedule

Limited-edition bakery treats are available for the opening only

Why We Love Lidl

If you haven’t shopped Lidl before, the German-owned store carries all your everyday staples alongside European specialty imports and locally sourced produce … and hard to believe, it’s at prices that might actually be affordable.

Some say it’s a nice mix of Trader Joe’s and Aldi, but it has its own unique, straightforward layout and selection that I appreciate. Besides a wide variety of affordable and fresh produce (not entirely easy to find), they carry meat and fish, and have a deli. And then there’s the bakery, which is a huge draw. Fresh-baked bread and pastries are made throughout the day, including croissants, muffins, scones, and more. You can sometimes find rolls or croissants for 50 cents and bread for under two dollars.

They also carry a large selection of Lidl brand beauty items and household staples that are cheaper than bigger-name brands, plus pet supplies, random clothing and shoes, and school supplies that are actually priced the way they should be. There are kitchen, bathroom, and gardening sections. Like Trader Joe’s, the selections constantly change. You can find both higher-end brand names and really affordable and good-quality Lidl brand items.

First-day shoppers at the Crown Heights store will score special opening-day deals, so it’s worth showing up early.

Keep an eye out for some fun limited-time treats through the store’s “Special Guest” bakery program: a Brookie (my kids’ favorite brownie and cookie combo), Banana Nut Muffin, Cinnamon Swirl Muffin, and Blueberry Scone.

Lots of Deals

One of the things Lidl regulars love most is the rotating weekly deals:

Wednesday Weekly Deals: Rotating discounts on groceries and fresh food

Friday–Sunday Weekend Super Sale: Limited-time steals worth planning a trip for

Monday Must-Haves: Kitchen tools, home goods, and seasonal finds that come and go fast

You can download the MyLidl app for app-exclusive savings, loyalty rewards, and personalized offers.

A Little Background on Lidl

Lidl got its start in Germany in the 1970s and now has thousands of stores across Europe and the U.S. It’s similar to how many European stores operate, with great quality, lower prices, and a no-fuss shopping experience. It’s not as bold and bright as the big chain American stores, which is a huge plus, and it has a simple layout, which makes shopping enjoyable rather than overstimulating.

To the delight of New Yorkers, the brand has been steadily growing its footprint across the New York region, and Crown Heights is the latest neighborhood to get in on it.

Lidl Crown Heights opens March 18 at 1730 Bedford Avenue. Hours: daily 8 am–9 pm.

