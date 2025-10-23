Westchester’s New Law Makes Diaper Duty Easier for Moms AND Dads

Anyone who has ever had a baby knows that diaper changes don’t always happen at the most convenient times or places. In fact, it’s usually quite the opposite! However, thanks to a new law, that process just got a little easier (and fairer) for everyone in Westchester County.

County Executive Ken Jenkins just signed the Diapers Involve All Parents Regardless of Sex (DIAPRS) Act into law. This law ensures that every county park restroom and public floor in county-owned buildings has a diaper-changing station for all parents to use. This law gives moms and dads the same access to changing stations, making it easier for every parent to care for their children on the go.

DIAPRS Act Provides Changing Stations in Both Men’s and Women’s Restrooms

For years, many fathers and male caregivers found themselves without access to safe, clean changing stations, forcing them to get creative (and sometimes unsanitary) when changing their child’s diaper in public spaces. The DIAPRS Act eliminates that gap by making sure all caregivers, regardless of gender, have equal access to clean facilities to safely change their baby.

“Every parent knows that caring for a child does not always happen on schedule, and diaper changes are part of the reality of parenting,” Jenkins said. “With the signing of the DIAPRS Act, we are telling every parent and guardian that their role is valued and supported. Families in Westchester should never have to struggle to find a safe, clean space to care for their child.”

The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by 13 legislators and unanimously praised for its family-centered vision. Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie noted that the law helps “remove barriers” and ensures families have what they need “to care for their children safely and with dignity.”

Similarly, Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi added that the legislation reflects modern parenting needs: “The DIAPRS Act ensures that all caregivers, whether they’re fathers, mothers, or guardians, have equal access to the facilities they need to care for their children with dignity.”

It’s a Win for Westchester Dads

For County Legislator Colin D. Smith, the new law represents a long-overdue acknowledgment of shared parenting. “Historically, fathers have faced practical barriers such as the absence of changing facilities in men’s restrooms that have limited their ability to support their partners in childcare duties,” he said. “Fatherhood merits the same respect and recognition as motherhood, and this legislation is an important step toward ensuring that equality.”

Legislator Erika L. Pierce called the new law a “win for dads across Westchester,” adding that “being able to change a diaper on the fly is no small need, and this legislation will help us make certain that every caregiver, regardless of their gender, can do that safely and hygienically.”

Next, the Department of Public Works and Transportation will map out where the new changing stations will go, calculate the costs, and set a timeline to complete the project. In short, the DIAPRS Act is a real step forward for Westchester parents and makes life a little easier for anyone caring for a baby in public. Dads, moms, grandparents, and all caregivers will finally have equal access to clean, safe spaces to tend to their children.

Westchester is following New York City’s lead. In 2024, NYC Parks installed more than 600 diaper changing stations across nearly 1,300 public restrooms, ensuring that both men’s and women’s facilities are equipped for parents and caregivers.

