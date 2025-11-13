Netflix House Offers Interactive Fun for the Whole Family

The hands-on experience features family-favorite Netflix shows.

Growing up, my family and I have always relied on television to keep us close-knit. We often bonded over a good movie or television series, whether it was debating who was the killer in a true crime show or curling up with a classic comedy movie. I cherished the moments that Netflix brought us.

So, when I heard they were opening an interactive house less than two hours from New York City, I knew I had to attend.

Located at the King of Prussia Mall, fans can explore more than 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences inspired by some of Netflix’s most popular shows and movies, including Wednesday, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Love Is Blind, KPop Demon Hunters, Bridgerton, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Is It Cake?, WWE Raw, Frankenstein and many more.

“We are always thinking about fans and putting them at the center of everything that we do,” said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix. “Netflix House is a permanent entertainment venue where fans can step into their favorite worlds and come back to explore over and over again. It’s meant to be inclusive and casual—a place to hang out, shop, eat, and immerse yourself in the Netflix world.”

Upon arrival, I was greeted by the classic red envelope that was once used to mail DVDs to your home (yes, that was actually a thing at one point). I took a moment to bask in the nostalgia, but nothing could quite prepare me for what was beyond the doors.

An Immersive Experience

The energy was electric as I stepped onto the Netflix carpet. Upon entering, I was greeted with some of the brand’s most famous family favorite shows. A life-sized ‘Thing’ from the hit series Wednesday leaned against the wall, adorned in frames of decor of the one and only Bridgerton Queen, and a stand from Emily in Paris offering fresh flower picks.

I headed upstairs to the virtual reality room, where I watched as parents prepared their children for a virtual reality game of Netflix’s hit series, a choice between Squid Game & Stranger Things. The experience transported you into the world of your favorite show, and you physically had fun, whether it was fighting the demagorgon or plotting how to win a Squid Game challenge.

During my challenge, I met local radio host Cappuchino, a Philadelphia native who was exploring the House on opening night and was equally excited for the virtual reality and everything the house had to offer.

“I have a few shows I’m waiting for, but right now I’m waiting for Stranger Things,” she explained to me with joy. We laughed and giggled as we stumbled around the virtual version of the Squid Games bunkers, eagerly waiting to see who would win.

Next up was an interactive walk-through of the hit anti-normie school, Nevermore. The Wednesday interaction featured a life-size replica of Enid & Wednesday’s room, complete with the contrasting glass-stained windows, Jenna Ortega’s cello, and, of course, the famed typewriter. As the experience continues, you enter the world of Nevermore, a playland filled with gruesomely fun and challenging games, from skiball to mini golf, to Enid’s fun house of selfies.

A skip across the hall transported me to the great pirate seas of the live-action adaptation of ONE PIECE, where we walked through the live set of the famed series, with fun photo ops with the iconic Going Mary ship and our own unique ‘wanted’ poster.

Next door, there was the TUDUM Theater, where fans could experience Netflix shows and movies on the big screen with special screenings including K-pop Demon Hunters sing-alongs, In Your Dreams, and more. The theater will also host screenings of live sports like WWE RAW and NFL games, as well as trivia nights, seasonal activities, and surprise fan events.

After that, I wandered into a room that could only be described as a children’s paradise. The Top 9 Mini Golf offered nine holes of gamified mini golf where every golf ball and hole is connected to a live leaderboard, allowing for more fun and competitive play. Each hole was themed to popular Netflix series and events, including: Bridgerton, Wednesday, Is It Cake?, Stranger Things, WWE Raw, Squid Game, Love is Blind, ONE PIECE, and Floor is Lava.

“They have everything,” one attendee told New York Family as his kids indulged in the ice cream given out by a Stranger Things-themed ice-cream man.

When hunger began to kick in, I floated up to the second floor, where I was transported back in time to a retro Stranger Things-themed food court. Colorful and vibrant neon signs accompanied slices of pizza and pretzel balls, along with unique beverages for both children and adults.

All in all, the Netflix house was a blend of nostalgia and family fun. Each show reminded me of a personal tie I had to my family, whether it was binge-watching One Piece with my brother or gossiping about Bridgerton with my mother, Netflix House had something for children and adults of all ages, and at just two hours outside of the city, it makes the perfect day trip for families.

