Mystic Moon at Harvest Moon Farm: A Family-Friendly Halloween Walk in North Salem

Mystic Moon at Harvest Moon Farm: A Family-Friendly Halloween Walk in North Salem
Mystic Moon at Harvest Moon Farm: A Family-Friendly Halloween Walk in North Salem

Skip the scares and enjoy a whimsical Halloween walk through enchanted woods!

Want to enjoy Halloween but skip the scary parts? This fall, Mystic Moon at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard in North Salem offers an alternative to traditional haunted attractions. Designed for families and younger children, the event features an illuminated evening trail focused on storytelling, theatrical scenes, and seasonal visuals, without jump scare moments. This limited event runs through November 1, 2025.

A Whimsical Walk Through an Enchanted Forest

The main feature of Mystic Moon is a guided, half-mile walk through a wooded trail on the farm, which takes about 40 minutes to complete. The experience begins at dusk, with lighting and sound effects that create a theatrical but non-scary atmosphere.

Along the way, visitors follow a light storyline about a mischievous witch whose magic has caused unusual changes in the forest. Unlike many other Halloween experiences, the focus is on creative visuals and surprises instead of anything meant to frighten. After all, not every child (or adult, for that matter) enjoys being scared.

On the trail, visitors will pass a series of themed, fun, and interactive scenes. As guests make their way down the trail, they will encounter:

  • Talon, the Owl Guardian,  a clever and slightly cheeky forest sentinel who is full of ancient wisdom
  • The Witches’ Curious Cottage, a lopsided hut brimming with swirling potions, hanging herbs, a bubbling cauldron, and a delightfully unpredictable witch
  • Pumpkin-Bound Barnyard Pals, farm animals hilariously transformed by a whimsical spell
  • The Luminous Enchanted Forest, alive with glowing vines and gently drifting orbs of light
  • The Kraken’s Shipwreck, a mysterious wreck watched over by playful mermaids combing through glittering treasure
  • A Towering Spider Web, a massive 60-foot web stretched high among the trees of the Mystic Forest

The displays are designed to be playful and family-friendly. You’ll also come across plenty of great photo spots, so it’s a good idea to have your phone or camera ready.

Since the event is intentionally designed to be family-friendly, it’s a good option for younger children or anyone who may be sensitive to loud noises or frightening imagery, as well as families who want a Halloween-themed outing but would like to avoid overwhelming moments. Kids are free to explore the trail at a relaxed pace, and there’s no pressure to engage with performers or story elements unless they want to.

Festive Fun Under the Tent

After the trail, visitors can stop at a large tent area in the orchard where families can grab a snack, rest for a bit, or check out some seasonal merchandise. You’ll find simple seating, fall-themed decorations, and string lights overhead for a cozy way to wrap up the evening.

The menu includes sweet apple cider for kids, hard cider for adults, and seasonal snacks like cider donuts. The merchandise available for purchase includes event-themed items and other fall goods.

Plan Your Visit

Mystic Moon runs through November 1, with timed entry slots every 15 minutes between 5:30 pm and 8 pm. Tickets cost about $20 for children and $25 for adults, with slightly higher prices on peak nights. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Walk-ins are not allowed. On-site parking is available.

There are plenty of time slots available each night, so you can choose one that works best with your children’s schedules and your own.

