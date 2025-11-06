Must-See Holiday Light Shows in NYC

Few places capture the magic of the holiday season quite like New York City, where twinkling lights, festive displays, and seasonal traditions transform the streets into a winter wonderland. From glowing lantern trails and the Botanical Garden’s whimsical Holiday Train Show to dazzling window displays and sparkling public installations, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate. Whether you’re seeking a grand spectacle or a cozy neighborhood outing, these beloved light shows and seasonal events offer holiday cheer for the whole family.

Psst… Check Out 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek

Manhattan

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City

November 25 – January 1, light shows daily from 8 am to 10 pm; wishing stations available from 10 am to 8 pm

Brookfield Place’s Winter Garden transforms into a sparkling holiday wonderland with Luminaries, an interactive light installation featuring 640 hanging lanterns that change color and brightness based on visitors’ interactions. Guests can make a wish at one of the touch-activated wishing stations, causing the lanterns to illuminate in a captivating display. Additionally, hourly light shows set to festive tunes like “Winter Wonderland” and “Let It Snow” enhance the holiday atmosphere. This magical experience is free for the public and provides a perfect chance to enjoy the holiday cheer in Lower Manhattan.

Macy’s Herald Square Christmas Windows

Herald Square, 151 West 34th St., Midtown

Late November through December

Each year, Macy’s transforms its Herald Square storefront into a whimsical celebration of the season. Themed window displays feature intricate mechanical scenes, vibrant characters, and heartwarming holiday stories—delighting generations of New Yorkers and visitors alike. Families can stroll along 34th Street to admire the artistry up close, making this a beloved (and completely free) city tradition.

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown

November 8 – Mid-January; Lighting Ceremony: December 3, 7 pm

Few holiday traditions capture New York’s spirit quite like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. This year, the Norway Spruce arrives on November 8 from Massachusetts. Towering over the skating rink and framed by the glow of Fifth Avenue, the tree sparkles with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star. The live lighting ceremony on December 3 features musical performances and a dose of

New York nostalgia.

Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show

611 Fifth Ave., Midtown

Late November through early January

For decades, Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday light show has been a not-to-be-missed spectacle for Midtown visitors. Returning for the 2025 holiday season, following a one-year hiatus in 2024. The department store’s façade transforms into a canvas for a dazzling synchronized light display, set to holiday music and visible from Rockefeller Center across the street. The show is free to the public and does not require tickets or reservations. Visitors can enjoy the iconic synchronized light displays from the sidewalks along Fifth Avenue.

Hudson Yards, Midtown

November 17 – January 7

Modern, sleek, and glittering from every angle, Shine Bright at Hudson Yards is one of Manhattan’s most striking holiday displays. Millions of twinkling white lights drape trees, railings, and the shopping complex’s 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece, creating an elegant glow that reflects off the surrounding glass skyline. Visitors can browse, dine, and walk through the light tunnel installations for a chic, urban twist on holiday magic. Free and open to the public daily.

Brooklyn

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

Dyker Heights

Late November through December

What began as a neighborhood tradition has grown into one of New York’s most extravagant holiday displays. For decades, Dyker Heights residents have transformed their homes into elaborate light shows—featuring giant inflatables, mechanical reindeer, synchronized music, and thousands of sparkling bulbs covering every surface. Visitors can walk through the blocks between 11th and 13th Avenues (from 83rd to 86th Streets) or join a guided tour. It’s festive, free, and full of holiday cheer.

990 Washington Ave., Crown Heights

November 21 – January 4

A winter tradition that feels like it is straight out of a storybook. Lightscape transforms the Brooklyn Botanic Garden into a luminous, walk-through art experience. International light artists reimagine the garden’s natural beauty with larger-than-life installations, glowing pathways, and dazzling effects that dance across trees, water, and sky. Families can stroll at their own pace, enjoy festive music, and stop for seasonal treats like hot cocoa and warm churros. Ticket prices vary by date and time; visit the official website for current pricing and availability.

Queens

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

November 22 – February 2, 5 – 9 pm

Luminosa transforms Queens Botanical

Garden into a luminous wonderland with over 40 handcrafted lantern displays made from silk and steel. Visitors can stroll winding paths filled with glowing flowers, animals, and fantastical scenes, all enhanced by music and seasonal décor. It’s an immersive experience perfect for families, with plenty

of photo opportunities and festive cheer. Tickets start at $30 for adults; children age 7 and under are free on weekdays.

Citi Field, Lot E & F, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park

November 29 – January 19, 5 – 10 pm

The Tianyu Lights Festival transforms Citi Field into a magical holiday wonderland with its theme, Koda’s Adventure to the Magical Forest. Visitors can explore more than 40 handcrafted lantern displays inspired by a young boy’s dreams and Amazon rainforest adventures. The festival also features a Forest Food Court with seasonal treats, live cultural performances, and a holiday marketplace. ADA accessible and perfect for families, tickets start at $30 for ages 12 and up, $22 for children ages 3 to 11.

Bronx

2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

November 21 – January 4

A borough tradition, the Bronx Zoo brings back its famed Holiday Lights for the 2025 season. The event transforms the zoo grounds after dark into a glowing winter wonderland. Visitors can stroll through trails lit with millions of twinkling lights and hundreds of animal- and plant-themed lanterns, explore immersive zones like the “Enchanted Sea” with interactive swings and LED floors, watch ice-carving demonstrations, and even ride a holiday train. It’s a vivid and magical experience for families, offering both festive ambiance and the backdrop of wildlife, including themed lanterns. Tickets start at $42 for adults and $27 for children.

2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

Select evenings, November 22 – January 10

Celebrated for more than 30 years, the New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show combines horticultural artistry and nostalgic charm—and becomes even more enchanting when the lights come on after dark. During Holiday Train Nights, Giant model trains weave through nearly 200 handcrafted replicas of New York landmarks. Guests can stroll the glowing pathways with a festive drink in hand, enjoy live entertainment, and capture picture-perfect holiday moments amid the twinkling lights. Tickets start at $43 for non-members (members receive 20% off), and children under 2 enter free.

3225 Reservoir Oval East, Norwood

December 12, 4:30 pm – 7 pm

Local to the borough, the Williamsbridge Oval Park turns into a winter wonderland. Families can enjoy winter-themed activities, including lights, ice skating, and seasonal décor. This free, community-oriented event enables families to enjoy a festive outing without having to travel far from home.

Psst… Check Out Holiday Train Show Returns to New York Botanical Garden