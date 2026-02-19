The beauty of NYC is that music lives everywhere: on grand stages, in recital halls, and on neighborhood corners. It makes it easy to nurture a lifelong love of music—one performance at a time!

At a Glance:

Discover the best music activities for kids in NYC, from Broadway shows , interactive family concerts to explore rock concerts, jazz programs, music classes, and hands-on musical workshops across the Big Apple.

You can’t go wrong with live musicals and theaters! Kid-friendly Broadway favorites like The Lion King and Aladdin in the Theater District are always a win-win for parents and kiddos.

Culturally rich experiences and live classical music at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, including youth and family performances, open kids to new horizons—especially musicals and concerts in different languages.

You could easily plan a full music-lover’s itinerary: morning children’s concert or conservatory class; afternoon exploring street performers in Central Park; dinner in the Theater District, and an evening Broadway show.

If your child turns everything into a stage, taps rhythms on the dinner table, or belts out show tunes before breakfast, you’re in the right city. NYC is one giant soundtrack—from Broadway’s bright lights to subway buskers and world-class concert halls.

Whether your child loves pop, classical, rock, jazz, or musical theater, these are the best music activities for kids in NYC, so you can plan the perfect note-worthy outing with ease.

Things to Do With Music Lovers: Top Music Activities for Kids in New York City

Broadway Shows for Kids Who Love Big Musical Moments

The Lion King: Minskoff Theatre, 200 W 45th St

Aladdin: New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 W 42nd St

Hours: Check websites for availability/schedule

Tickets: Typically $70–$160+

For kids who love powerful vocals, colorful costumes, and unforgettable songs, Broadway delivers magic every time. The Lion King stuns with its larger-than-life puppetry and iconic score, while Aladdin dazzles with high-energy choreography and familiar Disney hits. Both productions are visually spectacular and musically rich, making them perfect introductory Broadway experiences for kids ages 6+. If you’re looking for live music for kids in NYC that feels larger than life, this is it!

Classical Music & Concert Hall Experiences in NYC

57th St & 7th Ave, Manhattan

Hours: Event-based; check website for specific times and availability

Tickets: Prices vary by performance

Carnegie Hall regularly hosts family-friendly concerts and youth programming that introduce kids to orchestral and chamber music in engaging ways. It’s a beautiful way to expose children to live classical music in one of the world’s most iconic New York City venues.

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 3; 7 pm

Tickets: starting at $85

The internationally acclaimed Sikelia Piano Duo, formed by pianists Gianfranco Pappalardo Fiumara and Giulio Potenza, returns to Carnegie Hall for a special piano four-hands recital. Presented under the patronage of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di New York and the Italian Ministry of Culture, the performance highlights Italian musical heritage abroad—perfect to expose kiddos to foreign cultures!

A standout moment of the evening will be the Carnegie Hall debut of a Concerto by Leopold Koželuch, performed with a specially assembled American string quintet. For music-loving tweens and teens (recommended to ages 10+), this is a rare opportunity to experience world-class artistry up close in an intimate recital setting.

David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

Hours: Event-based scheduling; check websites for performances and availability

Tickets: Prices vary depending on performances

These long-running concerts are designed specifically for young audiences, making classical music accessible and engaging. With storytelling elements and interactive programming, it’s one of the best classical music activities for kids in NYC. The Very Young People’s Concert are aimed for kids 6 and below; while the Young People’s Concerts are for children between 6 and 12.

Rock & Pop Concerts Designed for Kids in NYC

Various venues throughout the New York area and New Jersey

Prices: Tickets typically $17–$40; open to all ages

If your child prefers electric guitars over violins, The Rock and Roll Playhouse concerts bring high-energy, kid-friendly rock performances to neighborhoods across the city. Think dance-along vibes, interactive musicians, and a fun, casual atmosphere perfect for toddlers through early elementary.

1395 Lexington Ave, Manhattan

Hours & Prices: Vary by performance

The 92nd Street Y frequently hosts family music performances ranging from jazz to global rhythms. Their programming is thoughtfully curated for children and often includes storytelling and educational elements woven into the music.

Jazz, Street Music & Iconic NYC Sound

10 Columbus Circle, New York

Hours & Prices: Vary by performance

Introduce kids to America’s original art form through youth concerts and family workshops at Jazz at Lincoln Center. These performances are lively, educational, and a wonderful way to expose children to improvisation and rhythm.

Washington Square Park & Central Park Street Musicians

Free

One of the most magical (and budget-friendly) music activities for kids in NYC? Simply exploring the parks or the subway. On any given afternoon, you’ll find string quartets, jazz ensembles, singer-songwriters, and percussionists performing outdoors. Bring a blanket, grab a snack, and let kids experience live music in its most spontaneous form.

Interactive Music Classes & Hands-On Experiences

58 7th Ave, Brooklyn

Hours: Classes vary by age

Prices: Varies by session

For kids ready to move from audience to performer, the Brooklyn Conservatory offers early childhood music classes, instrument instruction, and ensemble opportunities. It’s a nurturing way to help children develop real musical skills.

Multiple NYC locations

Tuition-based programs

Older kids and teens can take guitar, drums, bass, or vocal lessons and even perform live in student showcases. It’s one of the most immersive music activities for kids in NYC who dream of being on stage.

Musical Theater & Performance Workshops in NYC

209 W 42nd St

Dates & Prices: Vary by performance; check website for events and schedules

While not exclusively music focused, The New Victory Theater regularly hosts musical productions, concerts, and interactive performances designed for young audiences. It’s a reliable go-to for family-friendly performing arts.

Broadway Workshop & Kids Theater Camps in NYC

Various locations around New York

Prices: Tuition varies

For kids who want to sing, dance, and act—not just watch—Broadway-style workshops give them a taste of the real thing. Many programs culminate in live performances that build confidence and stage presence.

