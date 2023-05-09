Mother’s Day Events In and Near NYC 2023

Mother’s Day 2023 is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start planning a full day of activities to do with the special mama in your life!

Some of the greatest memories a mom has is when they are with their children, which is why we came up with a list of events and activities moms can do with their kiddos this year.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Epiphany Library, 228 East 23rd Street, Stuyvesant Park

Wednesday, May 10, 3:30 pm

Ages 5-10

Free

Make a gift to celebrate the special women in your life for Mother’s Day!

Alfred E. Smith Recreation Center, 80 Catherine Street, Downtown Manhattan

Wednesday, May 10, 7 – 10 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special paint night. Participants will create one painting made of two canvases. Each person will create an individual painting that will match half of their partner’s painting to result in one masterpiece. Solo artists are welcome to partake in individual paintings as well.

Let’s Dress Up, 261 West 19th Street, Chelsea

Saturday, May 13, 10:30 am – noon

Ages 3 and older

$45

Bring your little ones in for a Parisian themed tea party. Moms are welcome to stay and partake in some of the fun or of course you can drop off and have 90 minutes of time to yourself.

Central Park Zoo, 64th Street & Fifth Avenue, Upper West Side

Sunday, May 14, 10 – 11 am

Ages 3 and older

$25; $20 members

Take a walk on the wild side! Families discover amazing animal adaptations and survival strategies through fun activities at exhibits throughout the zoo.

Margaret Corbin Circle in Fort Tryon Park, 99 Margaret Corbin Dr #67, Washington Heights

Sunday, May 14, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a relaxing stroll through the beautiful Heather Garden in honor of Mother’s Day! Take in the sights of spring and all of the blooming flowers!

Third Street Music School, 235 East 11th Street, East Village

Sunday, May 14, 2 pm

All ages

$20; $10 ages 1-12

Award-winning jazz singer/songwriter Allegra Levy will celebrate the release of her first album for children and families, Songs for You and Me, with a special Mother’s Day show for young and old alike.

The show will feature the entire 13-piece band from Songs for You and Me in a festive program of jazz-infused, family-friendly music that aims to get everyone dancing and singing together. Allegra promises treats for the moms in the audience, as well as fun giveaways for everyone!

Bronx

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Avenue, Bronx

Tuesday, May 9, 4 pm

Ages 6-12

Free

Make a special mug for Mom or Grandma for Mother’s Day!

Game Room in Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx

Tuesday, May 9, 6 – 7:30 pm

All

Free

Celebrate Mom at this paint session and come away with a masterpiece.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Road, Bronx

Thursday, May 11, 4 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Make our very own special Mother’s Day crafty flowers for your special person.

Wakefield Library, 4100 Lowerre Pl, Bronx

Thursday, May 11, 4 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

What better way to say “Happy Mother’s Day” than with a homemade card colored in by your little ones? This program is a fun low-prep way to get toddlers, preschoolers and school-aged kids involved in making Mother’s Day special for Mom, Aunts or Grandma!

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx

Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members.

Floriography is the art of using flowers to communicate a message. Send someone special your own loving message by creating a bouquet of paper flowers. Then arrange your creation in a vibrant vase of your own making.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

Sunday, May 14, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

There is wildlife all around us, even in NYC! Join the Family Nature Club and connect your family to the local environment through unstructured free-play exploration and investigation.

Brooklyn

Kings Highway Library, 2115 Ocean Ave. (nr. Kings Highway), Midwood

Friday, May 12, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 6 and older

Free

Learn how to make a tissue paper flower bouquet! Bring your mother to complete the craft together or surprise her on Mother’s Day.

Empire Stores, 55 Water Street, Downtown Brooklyn

May 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

This Mother’s Day, FAD Market returns to Dumbo’s Empire Stores with over 30 independent designers, makers, artisans, and small businesses.

Bring mom by to experience a curated selection of goods including handmade jewelry, apparel, body and skincare, tableware, and artisanal packaged food, pick out a gift or two, and stay to explore the best of Dumbo, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and more – making a day of it with the whole family!

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Prospect Heights

Saturday, May 13, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Come out for a daylong celebration in honor of all those who “mom”! Enjoy music, food, art-making, wellness pop-ups, and plenty of gifts for moms and caregivers, and take part in a special tour led by artist Mary Enoch Elizabeth Baxter of the exhibition “Ain’t I a Woman.”

Then, close out the day by participating in a discussion and an art-making exercise with organizers and birth workers who have drafted an Abolition and Birthing Justice Statement in support of their work.

Salt Marsh Nature Center in Marine Park, Avenue U and East 33rd Street, Marine Park

Sunday, May 14, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers for a hike to the osprey nest on the Salt Marsh Nature Trail to learn the story of these amazing avian parents.

Crossroads Christian Church, 6501 6th Avenue, Sunset Park

Sunday, May 14, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Crossroads Christian Church is offering free family photos in honor of Mother’s Day after their 3pm service. So, bring your family, dress up, and be ready to capture the moment!

Queens

Mud Genius at Bay Terrace Shopping Center, 212-91 26th Avenue, Bayside

Friday, May 12, 5 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5 and older

$40-$45 per child

Drop the kids off for a fun night of games, painting, activities, pizza and juice. Plus, they’ll make something special for Mother’s Day!

Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

Saturday, May 13, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Children are invited to decorate a special bouquet for Mother’s Day

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing

Saturday, May 13, 2:30 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

What better way to say Happy Mother’s Day than through lights and thoughtful words? Lewis Latimer was an electrical engineer. He created the carbon filament light bulb patent, making Edison’s original prototype more long lasting and accessible to the public.

This workshop puts an artistic twist on electricity & circuits. LED lights will be used in these greeting cards by creating a stationary paper circuit to illuminate these creations.

Buddy Monument in Forest Park, ParLane South and Myrtle Avenue, Richmond Hill

Sunday, May 14, 9 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Join NYC Parks, the Queens County Bird Club, and the Forest Park Trust for a birding event this Mother’s Day! Participants will hike through the trails of Forest Park, learning what birds pass through this important habitat.

Staten Island

South Beach Library, 21-25 Robin Rd.

Wednesday, May 10, 4pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Have fun creating your own homemade Mother’s Day card.



West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave.

Tuesday, May 9, 3:15pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Show mom your appreciation by making her a lovely flower pot card.



West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave.

Thursday, May 11, 4pm

Ages 6-12

Free

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a fun BINGO game.

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd.

Thursday, May 11, 4:30pm

Ages 10-17

Free

Make a fun pop Mother’s Day card at the library.



Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex, 625 Father Capodanno Blvd.

Sunday, May 14, 10am-1pm

All ages

Free

Make memories with the matriarch of your family. The event will feature giveaways, prizes and a fun day of BINGO.



Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terr.

Sunday, May 14, 11am-3:30pm

All ages

Included with museum admission: $8; free for kids ages 1 and younger.



Young cooks will make lemon mascarpone cream as a festive Mother’s Day meal.

Allison Pond Park, Prospect Avenue, N. Randall Avenue and Brentwood Avenue

Sunday, May 14, 1-2pm

All ages

Free

Explore the park in search of animal families, and learn how mothers care for their young.

Nassau County

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

Thursday, May 11, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Long Island moms deserve to take much-needed time for themselves, even in those little moments between a seemingly endless list of to-dos.

Moms can enter the belVita Rise & Thrive area in the Roosevelt Field Mall parking lot – where they will drive through a huge sun tunnel with a zen sensory experience of flowers, fragrance and music.

At the end of the sun tunnel, moms will pick up complimentary coffee, perfectly paired with belVita Breakfast Biscuits… along with other fun surprises!

Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead

Saturday, May 13, 1 – 2:30 pm

All ages

$4

Advanced registration required

What birds have you seen in your backyard, or your local park? Discover the fascinating world of backyard birds and learn to identify the common birds you might see every day. You will also create a gift for mom to bring home!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, May 13, 12 – 2pm and Sunday, May 14, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $17; $16 seniors 65 and older

Celebrate the special caregiver in your life by making a beautiful Elephant and Piggie-themed card. This is a drop-in program; it takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep.

Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury

Sunday, May 14, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

$15; $13 seniors 62 and older and full time students with valid ID; $8 ages 7-17; free for children 6 and younger and members.

Bring Mom to the flowers on this day to honor her. Spring bulbs, dogwoods, lilacs are all in bloom. Complimentary lavender plants for women ages 18 and older. Guided tours included with admission.

Suffolk County

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Saturday, May 13, 2 – 3 pm.

All ages

$15 participant; $10 museum members

Celebrate and explore the women and mothers of Cold Spring Harbor’s Historic Main Street. Hear about what life was like in a 19th-Century coastal village when many of the men were out at sea.

Discover the struggles these women faced, along with the challenges historians have when reconstructing their stories. Tour includes a stop at the Old Methodist Church on Main Street for a brief complimentary talk by Preservation Long Island.

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

May 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

Ages 3 and older

$25.95 pp – Moms are FREE!

Celebrate Mom with an exciting visit this Mother’s Day Weekend to Harbes Family Farm! The Barnyard Adventure is an 8-acre, family-friendly experience for all ages and a great place for quality time with Mom and Grandma!

Free live music will be available in the courtyard/picnic area both days from 1-5pm!

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, May 14, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12; free for Mom with paid child admission; free for children 2 and younger and members.

Treat mom this Mother’s Day to day at The Hatchery! Spend the afternoon touring two aquarium buildings and eight outdoor ponds, feed the hungry trout, and try out “Catch & Keep” fishing.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

Sunday, May 14, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$69.95; $34.95 ages 3-12; $10 children 2 and younger. Includes Aquarium admission

Advanced registration required

Create treasured memories with a beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch and enjoy a delicious brunch with a diverse menu sure to please every member of the family. Be sure to leave time to enjoy the Aquarium before or after your meal.

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Sunday, May 14, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

$3.50-$10; free for Moms, Grandmothers, children younger than 6 and active and retired Military.

Spend the afternoon with Mom exploring the current exhibits at the museum.

TilT Museum at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

May 12-14, Friday – Sunday, 1 – 7 pm

All ages

Included with $15 admission

Add to your TiLT Museum experience and stop by the party space inside to make a free Mother’s Day Card. They’ll provide the materials and the workspace; you provide the inspiration and creativity!

Cropsey Community Farm, 220 S. Little Tor Rd, New City

May 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free Admission

Bring your mom, grandma, aunties – the entire family to the farm. Have lunch at the food trucks, shop at the craft market, and pick up plants for your garden. RFA staff and Cropsey farmers will be there to answer your gardening questions!

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Drive, Cornwall

Saturday, May 13, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$8; $6 ages 3-12

Advanced registration required

Go on a Mother’s Day walk as Nature Educator Katharine teaches you about creative and courageous mothers in the animal kingdom. Enjoy a fun and easy writing exercise to create a memory poem with your family.

Explore the fields and ponds and see if you can spot some other amazing mothers in nature. Bring a snack or picnic lunch for after the program where you can sit on the lawn or at the tables in the pavilion and enjoy the views.

Peace in Piermont, 458 Piermont Ave., Piermont

Sunday, May 14, 9 – 10 am & 10 – 11 am

All ages

$44 per duo; $11 each additional person

Come out for a fun morning of family yoga celebrating all Moms and the special ladies in our lives (Grandmas, Aunts & Bonus Moms, too!). Engage in mindful movement including lots of partner poses and end the class with a sweet treat (cookie decorating kit).

Stew Leonard’s Paramus, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus, NJ

Sunday, May 14, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

$22; $18 ages 2-11; free for children younger than 2

Advanced registration required

Join the team at Stew Leonard’s for a special breakfast honoring Mom, hosted by Wow the Cow and friends! Stew Leonard’s chefs will offer a buffet-style selection of your favorite breakfast treats and all moms will receive a complimentary rose.

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave., Tenafly, NJ

Sunday, May 14, 11am-1pm

All ages

$10; free for moms and children younger than 2

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a guided walk with a TNC environmental educator.

