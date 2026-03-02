An affordable wilderness escape without leaving New York

For New York parents, summer camp isn’t just about filling the weeks between June and September—it’s about giving children experiences they can’t get during the school year. It’s where we hope our children develop independence, make new friends, and take in the fresh, summer air with ideally a break from screens.

But finding the right camp can feel overwhelming. Many families are faced with a tough choice: pay a hefty price for a traditional sleepaway camp far from home, or settle for a local town camp that may be convenient, but doesn’t quite spark the same excitement.

That’s why when we heard about Mosholu Day Camp, a camp that sits on beautiful Lake Cohasset in Harriman State Park, at a fraction of what comparable camps cost, we knew we had to share. Mosholu Day Camp has been serving children from all over Westchester, The Bronx, Manhattan, and Rockland for over 80 years.

Located in Bear Mountain, Mosholu Day Camp feels a world away from city life, despite being just about an hour from NYC. “It is extremely rural, filled with trees and an incredible lakefront,” describes Mike Halpern, Camp Director. “It is everything that suburban and inner city children don’t see every day, making it a phenomenal experience for the kids. They are surrounded by trees, fields, and see deer, turtles– you name it, they see it.”

Mosholu Day Camp takes full advantage of its mountain and lake surroundings, offering activities such as instructional swim, fishing, boating, tree climbing, ropes course, nature, archery, and more. The environment fosters a love of the outdoors that kids don’t experience during the school year. “I was a teacher for 32 years,” says Halpern. “Learning is not only sitting in the classroom. There is so much you can learn from being hands-on in the world. The enrichment that kids take away from camp is vital for their academic growth.” Campers learn all about nature by spending time outdoors; they learn teamwork as they cheer each other on during tree climbing; and they embrace creativity as they write their own plays and perform for the whole camp. They learn empathy and grow socially.

Perhaps one of the most unexpected benefits of Mosholu Day Camp’s location is how naturally it also encourages kids to unplug. “They are so active that they don’t think about their phones”. Halpern says. “Kids are often focused on technology all year—here, they’re not.” Instead, kids focus on building relationships with fellow campers and really embracing their present, natural surroundings.

As happy campers immerse themselves in their surroundings, they’re well-supported by the hands-on Mosholu Day Camp staff. Unlike many camps that rely heavily on seasonal staff, Mosholu Day Camp draws from its year-round afterschool and enrichment programs, creating consistency for campers and families.

“The majority of our staff are with us all year long,” Halpern says. “We focus on nonstop training.” Counselors can also access college credit opportunities through the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS).

With incredibly low camper-to-staff ratios, kids get individual attention, ensuring safety and fostering personal growth and development. Staff are also trained to support children with special needs through Camp Sunshine, an integrated camp program that maintains a lower staff-to-camper ratio, and social workers are available to help campers navigate difficult moments and build confidence.

Now you might be wondering– how can Mosholu Day Camp be so affordable yet offer so much value? At under $4000 for a full 8 weeks of camp, Mosholu Day Camp’s most compelling differentiator for families is its affordability. “A lot of people are used to paying over $10,000 for a summer,” Halpern says. “The experience our kids are getting right off the bat is equal to what kids get at those super-expensive camps—but at about a third of the cost.”

And for families already spending $2,000–$3,000 on local town camps, Mosholu Day Camp is only a modest increase that offers a dramatically different experience. Transportation also makes the camp feasible for families, with pickup locations throughout Westchester, Rockland, the Bronx, and Manhattan-it removes one of the biggest logistical hurdles for working parents. Beyond the unique natural environment, highly-trained staff, and enrichment opportunities, kids also benefit from meeting friends outside of their local area from all over the area.

So if you’re looking for a quality, affordable summer camp for your kids, Mosholu Day Camp might be the perfect fit. You can learn more about the 2026 programs at mosholudaycamp.com.

