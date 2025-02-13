Meet Monty: Giant Schnauzer Wins Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Monty the giant schnauzer just made history at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!

The 149th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show made a grand return to Madison Square Garden for the first time in five years, and one remarkable dog stole the spotlight. Monty, the giant schnauzer, was crowned Best in Show, outshining over 2,500 dogs from across the country and 200 different breeds during two days of competition. This win earned Monty the top title on Tuesday, securing his spot in dog show history.

Not only did Monty make it to the final three for three years in a row, but this win also made him the first giant schnauzer ever to take home the top prize.

Monty’s co-owner and handler, Katie Bernardin, couldn’t contain her excitement and was visibly emotional. “He always tries so hard, and we’re just proud of him,” she said.

It was a moment to remember, especially given the show’s 149-year history and its reputation as one of the most prestigious dog events in the U.S.

Held annually at Madison Square Garden in NYC, this is the second-longest-running sporting event in the country (after the Kentucky Derby). With more than 200 breeds competing, the stakes were high. The winners from each breed advanced to compete for one of seven group titles, and then the final champion was crowned.

After two years of winning the Working Group but falling short of the ultimate prize, Monty, a handsome 5-year-old with a sleek black coat, finally came out on top. He’s also the first Working Group dog to win Best in Show since 2004.

The competition was fierce, with strong contenders like Bourbon, the 9-year-old whippet who came out of retirement to claim Reserve Best for the third time. Other finalists included Neal the Bichon Frisé, Archer the Skye terrier, and Comet the Shih Tzu, who has been a finalist before. Mercedes, the German shepherd who placed second last year, and Freddie, the English springer spaniel, also made their mark in the final rounds.

Schnauzers Make Great Family Pets

If you’re thinking about adding a schnauzer to your family, you may be in for a treat. Giant schnauzers, like Monty, are known for being affectionate, loyal, and protective. They really bond with their families and love being part of the action. These dogs thrive in active households, so they’re great for families with kids or other pets. They’re also super smart, eager to please, and easy to train, which makes them perfect for families who enjoy teaching their dogs new tricks.

Whether you’re out for a jog or just hanging out on the couch, schnauzers are always up for anything. With their unique look and playful personalities, they’re sure to win over everyone they meet. Versatile, loving, and fun, schnauzers truly make great family pets.

If you would like to get a schnauzer, you don’t have even to search for a purebred. There are plenty of wonderful schnauzer mixes out there just waiting for a loving home. Many local pet rescues and adoption events have part-schnauzers available for adoption. These dogs often inherit all the great qualities of schnauzers, like their loyalty, intelligence, and playful nature along with their own unique traits. By adopting a schnauzer mix, you’re giving a dog a second chance at a happy life while still bringing home a loving, devoted pet.

