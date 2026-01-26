A week of drop-in art activities, gallery exploration, and family-friendly fun at MoMA

MoMA Family Festival 2026

Dates: Feb 14–18, 2026 | 10 am–5 pm

Location: The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W 53rd St.

Tickets: Advance, timed tickets required; free for Members

Ages: Programs for all ages (1–4, 4+, 5+, 7+)

Highlights: Hands-on art labs & maker workshops Gallery activities & interactive installations Roving puppets & live performances Family films & Rainbow Reels screenings



Midwinter break can feel long, especially when it’s freezing outside, but there are so many indoor events in NYC that are warm and a lot of fun. The MoMA Family Festival, taking place February 14–18, 2026, turns The Museum of Modern Art into a hands-on playground for kids and families. With interactive art labs, gallery activities, puppets, films, and maker workshops, there’s something for every age. Advance tickets are required, but many activities are drop-in. Read on!

MoMA Family Fest Highlights by Age

All Ages

Roving Puppets: Kids can dive into an underwater puppet adventure with fish, divers, and playful performances, from 10 am–5 pm.

Dance Party: Children can dance along to family-friendly hits and world music spun by DJ Suga Ray, from noon-3 pm

Art Lab: Sound & Art Quest: Kids can explore sound and materials in a hands-on, creative space. Timed tickets are required.

Ages 1–4

Gallery Activity: Toddlers can stack and build with blocks in a gallery setting.

Color Play Space: Little ones can explore shapes, patterns, and colors inspired by works from Elizabeth Murray, Sol LeWitt, Bridget Riley, and Milton Avery.

Ages 4+

A Line Florist: Preschoolers can color hand-drawn, non-perishable flowers to take home.

Cardboard City: Kids can build a cityscape with recycled cardboard and paper in a collaborative, imaginative workshop.

Family Films: Rainbow Reels: Short, colorful films shown throughout the day with select screenings offering ASL and closed captions.

Ages 5+

Gallery Activity: School-age children can paint and layer tape to create a textured artwork inspired by a special place.

Len Lye Projector Experiments: Kids can make their own color and motion film using vintage projectors.

Ages 7+

Embroidery Workshop: Grade schoolers can create small textile art pieces to take home. Timed tickets required.

Gallery Activity: Kids can explore blind debossing techniques and reveal secret messages with color.

More to Explore

Kids Labels & Audio Guides: Ideal for curious kids, they can follow prompts designed to engage young visitors in the galleries and exhibitions.

Interactive Exhibits: Explore sustainable materials, sensory art, and installations from artists like Anna Bruder and Other Matter.

With hands-on workshops, playful installations, and family-friendly films, MoMA Family Festival transforms a museum visit into a full day of creativity, learning, and fun for kids and parents.

For tickets and more info, visit familyfest.moma.org.

