Mom-Approved Makeovers: How Facelifts Can Refresh Your Look

With Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Refined, Radiant, Real, It’s All About You

Unfortunately, nothing stops the aging process—not even a facelift—but a facelift can turn back the clock by 10 years. Facelifts improve visible signs of aging by removing excess fat, tightening muscles, and eliminating sagging skin from the face and neck. They correct and tighten both the skin and deeper muscular layers of the face. Facelift surgery creates a youthful appearance by enhancing natural facial features while preserving each patient’s unique look.

After 30 years of performing cosmetic facial procedures, Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. uses only the most advanced techniques to restore and refresh facial contour. His ultra-modern approach employs micro-incisions to re-suspend and restore facial harmony, resulting in minimal recovery time and natural-looking outcomes. The Greenberg Mini Plasma-Lift is a minimally invasive option that tightens skin around the neck and jawline, creating a rejuvenated and refreshed look with virtually no detectable signs of a procedure.

The eyelids are often the most telling sign of a person’s age. Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery employs state-of-the-art technology and lasers to correct droopy upper lids and puffy bags below the eyes. As we age, droopy or “puffy” eyelids develop, often starting in the 30s and 40s and worsening over time. This occurs because eyelid skin thins, loses tone, and becomes more susceptible to gravity, while fat pockets gradually herniate forward, causing bags in both upper and lower lids. Dr. Greenberg performs eyelid lifts to remove excess skin and fat in his fully accredited, office-based surgical centers. The result is a refreshed and rejuvenated look with natural results—everyone will notice, but no one will know.

Over time, aging and environmental factors impact the face, leading to lost volume and reduced definition. A facial fat transfer, also called fat grafting or fat injection, can restore a youthful complexion by smoothing fine lines and wrinkles and improving contour. During this safe procedure, fat cells are transferred from one area of the body to another. Applied to the face, it refines and enhances the lips, cheeks, jawline, nasolabial folds, and under-eye area for natural-looking results.

For those seeking a non-surgical option, a Liquid Facelift smooths wrinkles, restores volume, and improves facial contour with cosmetic injectables such as Restylane®, Botox Cosmetic®, and Juvéderm®. Facial Fat Transfer provides lasting natural results, while CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing delivers significant improvements with minimal downtime. By stimulating new skin cells, laser resurfacing produces a smoother, tighter, more even-toned complexion.

Now is the perfect time to refresh and revitalize skin for the upcoming holiday season. Using cutting-edge technology, licensed medical aestheticians at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery reverse sun damage, improve tone and texture, remodel collagen, and restore elasticity. Correcting and preventing jowls, folds, lines, wrinkles, scars, stretch marks, and crepey skin on the face and body ensures healthy skin and an effective anti-aging regimen. Advanced treatments such as Morpheus8, Legend Pro, and Cool Peel help reverse visible aging and stimulate new healthy skin cells, creating a youthful, glowing look.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY GREENBERG COSMETIC SURGERY