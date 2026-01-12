New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
Things to Do with Kids

MLK Day 2026 Events in New York: Things to Do, Family Activities & Volunteer Opportunities

By Posted on
profile of Martin Luther King, Jr. monument in Washington, D.C.
Pexels

MLK Day 2026 Events in New York: Things to Do, Family Activities & Volunteer Opportunities

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Jan. 19 this year. Discover the best MLK Day 2026 events in New York, including family activities, MLK Day of Service projects, volunteer opportunities, free museum programs, and weekend events.

Psst… Check Out Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do This Week

Click on your preferred region to jump down to that section:

Manhattan

Little girl with dark hair in white turtleneck top painting.
MLK’s Peace Parade at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan

MLK’s Peace Parade 

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Jan. 13 – 19, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm
Ages 8 and younger
$18

Join the Peace Parade! Make art that honors voices for change, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr, and participate in a day of service.

group of young people in a choir singing.
Young People’s Chorus of NYC to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Through Song at Brick Presbyterian Church

Young People’s Chorus of NYC to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Through Song 

Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Ave., Upper East Side
Saturday, Jan. 17, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Free

The world-renowned Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC), joined by special guest artists Broadway star Nikki Renée Daniels and acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch, will present an inspiring concert celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.  

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. standing at a podium making a speech.
Beyond Vietnam: MLK’s Call for Peace at The New-York Historical

Beyond Vietnam: MLK’s Call for Peace 

The New York Historical, 170 Central Park West, Upper West Side
Sunday, Jan. 18, noon – 2 pm
All ages
$6 – $24

One year before his death, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of his most controversial speeches at the Riverside Church in Manhattan, New York. In this speech, Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence, King took a great risk by opposing the Vietnam War and calling for peace. Learn more about this unique moment in MLK’s life and celebrate the legacy of his call for peace by making your own peace sign wall-hanging.

14Y’s MLK Day of Service for Families

14th Street Y, 344 E 14th St., Downtown Manhattan
Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 3 – 11
Free

Families are invited to learn about MLK’s legacy and the Jewish value of service, pack hygiene kits for people experiencing homelessness in partnership with The Bowery Mission, and end the day with a meaningful moment to connect and share how we have made a difference.

Mar 5, 1964; Louisville, KY, USA; Jackie Robinson wore an Organization for Civil Rights badge when he took part in a Louisville march with Dr. Martin Luther King in 1964.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the Jackie Robinson Museum Credit: Bill Strode/Courier Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St., TriBeCa
Monday, Jan. 19, noon – 3 pm
Ages 5 and older
Included with admission: $18; $15 seniors 65 and older, students with ID, and kids ages 5-17; free for children younger than 5

Honor the legacy of Dr. King and the fight for civil rights at the Jackie Robinson Museum, where you can learn about Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s close friendship and their collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement.

Community Singing in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture
Monday, Jan. 19, 1:30 pm
2 W. 64th St., Upper West Side
Free
Reserve tickets in advance

Learn some facts about civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and create a work of art to honor his life.

 

 

Bronx

Dr. MLK, Jr. Facts & Craft for Kids

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 6 – 12

Learn some facts about civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and create a work of art to honor his life.

son and mother working on a craft together.
Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee’s Bend at Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee’s Bend

Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale
Jan. 17 – 18, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Included with admission to the grounds: $4 – $10

In 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Gee’s Bend Community in rural Alabama and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. The bold patterns and bright colors of these now famous quilts made from fabric scraps would go on to fund the community’s path to freedom and empowerment. Create your own fabric collage to honor Dr. King’s Birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend. At 11:30 am, families are invited to a special storytime to learn more about the meaning of the holiday. Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a reading of the book We March by Shane W. Evans.

MLK Days of Service 2026

Riverdale Y, 5625 Arlington Ave., Riverdale
Monday, Jan. 19, 9 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
$6 – $18

Take part in a day of service, learning, and connection inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of Beloved Community. Activities include a program for children 5 and younger, where they’ll play and listen to songs inspired by Dr. King and packing meals for those in need. 

 

Brooklyn

 

Kids Explore: MLK Jr.

Golden Age of Brooklyn ADC, 9305 Ave. L, Canarsie
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 6 – 12
Free

Explore MLK Jr.’s values and legacy with an activity with the Canarsie Library staff. 

Kids Create: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Craft

Jamaica Bay Library, 9727 Seaview Ave., Canarsie
Thursday, Jan. 15, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free

Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by making a craft inspired by MLK’s dream of equality for all. 

MLK Jr. Day of Service Shoreline Cleanup

Shirley Chisholm State Park – Fountain Side, 950 Fountain Ave., Spring Creek
Saturday, Jan. 17, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

In honor of MLK Jr. Day, volunteer to clean debris off Old Mill Creek’s shoreline on the Fountain side of the park. All materials, including hand sanitizer, gloves, and garbage pickers are provided. Please dress for the weather and wear shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy!

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Photo: Winston Williams

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. 

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
Jan. 18 – 19, Sunday and Monday, 10 am – 5 pm
10 and younger
$15

Turn dreams into action with two days of service, storytelling, and song! March with Grammy-nominated musician Fyütch, create shadow puppets, join community service projects, and hear Dr. King’s words come to life.

Brooklyn MLK Family Day of Service

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St., Carroll Gardens
Monday, Jan. 19, 10 am – noon
Ages 8 and younger
Free

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a hands-on morning of community service designed especially for young children and their grown-ups. Families will take part in creative, age-appropriate activities that directly support local organizations and community needs—including packaging adaptive-product kits for young children with mobility challenges, alongside food, book, and care-package projects.

The 40th Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette Ave., Fort Greene
Monday, Jan. 19, 10:30 am
All ages
Free
Tickets are free for this event and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 am on January 19

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this quintessential Brooklyn tradition—an inspiring start to the new year filled with performance, calls to action, and connection. Link arms with friends, neighbors, artists, and civic leaders for a day of reflection, family-friendly activities, and celebration of all who carry Dr. King’s vision of justice and equality forward. 

 

Queens

 

MLK Day Ceramic Peace Doves

North Forest Park – Queens Public Library, 98-27 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 3 – 3:45 pm
Ages 6 – 11
Free

Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a special ceramic peace dove craft. Supplies are limited. First-come, first-served.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: PreK and Elementary Storytime and Craft

Sunnyside Library, 43-06 Greenpoint Ave., Long Island City
Thursday, Jan. 15, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 11 and younger
Free

Join the Library to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with a storytime and craft. Come ready to share your dreams!

Martin Luther King Jr.: Portrait Making

South Jamaica Library, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Jamaica
Thursday, Jan. 15, 4:30 – 6 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with portrait making. Design your own colorful portrait of this famous civil rights leader and learn about the importance of unity and community.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Day 2026

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria
Sunday, Jan. 18, 2 pm
All ages
$10–$20

Celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with digital media-making activities, tours, a scavenger hunt game, and more.

Staten Island

Martin Luther King Jr. Storytime + Craft

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George
Thursday, Jan. 15, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Free

The St. George Library Children’s Room is excited to host a special storytime and craft program celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. During this engaging program, children will enjoy age-appropriate stories that highlight Dr. King’s message of kindness, fairness, and standing up for what is right. After storytime, participants will create a simple craft that reinforces these important themes and encourages thoughtful discussion. This program is a welcoming way for families to learn together and honor Dr. King’s lasting impact through stories, creativity, and conversation. 

Giving Back to the Community

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road, New Springville
Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission was rooted in the fight for justice and equality, and a spirit of community service. Join the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island to spend MLK Day giving back to the community. Volunteers will organize, pack, and distribute donations while learning about MLK’s legacy. Kosher lunch and snacks will be provided. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Long Island

 

Tiny Tots: MLK Jr. Day

Environmental Education and Resiliency Center at Hempstead Lake State Park, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 10 am
Ages 3 – 5
$4
Advanced registration required

Celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with your little ones! Explore the natural world around us. These programs will connect children and their parents through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. 

 

42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration

First Baptist Church of Glen Cove, 7 Continental Place, Glen Cove
Monday, Jan. 19, 8:30 am
All ages
Free

The City of Glen Cove and the Glen Cove Commemorative Commission invite the community to attend the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration, “Dr. King’s Dream: Equality and Inclusion for All.” The day begins at 8:30 AM with a gathering at First Baptist Church, followed by a symbolic march at 8:45 AM. The commemorative program begins at 9:15 AM at Finley Middle School. In recognition of MLK Day of Service, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.

 

Hofstra University & Village of Hempstead MLK Day Parade & Ceremony

Hempstead Village Hall, 99 James A. Garner Way, Hempstead
Monday, Jan. 19, 9 am – noon
All ages
Free

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this annual parade. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at Hofstra. Parade starts at Hempstead Village Hall to Hofstra University Student Center Theater, North Campus, Hempstead.

 

Rise Against Hunger

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills
Monday, Jan. 19, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Register in advance

Sid Jacobson JCC’s (SJJCC) Center for Community Engagement is hosting a dynamic MLK Day of Service program that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Centered on the theme of being an “Upstander,” the MLK Day program will offer two impactful service projects addressing food insecurity. In partnership with Rise Against Hunger, volunteers will pack shelf-stable meals for underserved communities worldwide. Participants will learn about global hunger, engage in a hands-on activity, and be empowered to take meaningful action.

 

Picture of Martin Luther King, Jr.
AdvoKids: Let Freedom Ring with MLK at
Long Island Children’s Museum

AdvoKids: Let Freedom Ring with MLK 

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am & 1 pm
Ages 5 – 8
Included with admission: $18

During this workshop, visitors will learn about MLK beyond his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and gain a better understanding of his impact on the Civil Rights Movement. Visitors will also participate in a gallery walk of images from the Civil Rights Movement and then create a bell to “let freedom ring.” 

 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Elmont Memorial High School, 555 Ridge Road, Elmont
Monday, Jan. 19, noon – 2:30 pm
All ages
Free
Register in advance

Everyone is encouraged to join to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while learning, sharing, and doing together. This will be a collaborative program with Church of the Harvest, Elmont School District PTA and HERJC.  A complimentary lunch will be served, there will be messages from Rabbi Michel Schlesinger and Pastor Curtis Thompson, and will engage together in over 15 community service projects (making sandwiches, packing school supplies, sorting food and books, writing cards, and MORE).  They will be collecting donations of books, school supplies, warm clothes, and non-perishable food that you can bring to HERJC or bring with you that day.

 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
Monday, Jan. 19, 1 – 2 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free

An educator will read an age-appropriate book chronicling American hero Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, and then children will have the opportunity to make an easy and fun “I Have a Dream” craft. 

 

Westchester

 

MLK Silhouette Craft

Mount Kisco Public Library, 100 E Main St., Mount Kisco
Thursday, Jan. 15, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 4 and older
Free

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a craft of his silhouette. 

 

MLK Day of Service—Blanket and Book Bundles

Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown
Monday, Jan. 19, 10 – 11:30 am & 1 – 2:30 pm
All ages
Advanced registration required

In honor of the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and in partnership with The Church of St. Barnabas and Irvington Presbyterian Church, make no-sew blankets and bundle them with books, hot chocolate mix, and a mug to bring joy to young children in need of literacy support. 

 

MLK Day of Service Volunteer Program: Packing Meal Kits

JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale
Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 10 and older
Free
Advanced registration required

Gather together to pack breakfast and lunch meal kits for Feeding Westchester—nourishing children and families in the county with care and compassion. Help honor Dr. King’s legacy by transforming his message of service into action against hunger in our community. 

 

Psst… Check Out NYC Winter Outing Returns: Deals on Museums, Broadway Shows, Dining & Hotels

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Editor for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

More in Things to Do with Kids