MLK Day 2026 Events in New York: Things to Do, Family Activities & Volunteer Opportunities

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Jan. 19 this year. Discover the best MLK Day 2026 events in New York, including family activities, MLK Day of Service projects, volunteer opportunities, free museum programs, and weekend events.

Click on your preferred region to jump down to that section:

Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Jan. 13 – 19, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 8 and younger

$18

Join the Peace Parade! Make art that honors voices for change, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr, and participate in a day of service.

Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, Jan. 17, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

The world-renowned Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC), joined by special guest artists Broadway star Nikki Renée Daniels and acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch, will present an inspiring concert celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The New York Historical, 170 Central Park West, Upper West Side

Sunday, Jan. 18, noon – 2 pm

All ages

$6 – $24

One year before his death, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of his most controversial speeches at the Riverside Church in Manhattan, New York. In this speech, Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence, King took a great risk by opposing the Vietnam War and calling for peace. Learn more about this unique moment in MLK’s life and celebrate the legacy of his call for peace by making your own peace sign wall-hanging.

14th Street Y, 344 E 14th St., Downtown Manhattan

Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 3 – 11

Free

Families are invited to learn about MLK’s legacy and the Jewish value of service, pack hygiene kits for people experiencing homelessness in partnership with The Bowery Mission, and end the day with a meaningful moment to connect and share how we have made a difference.

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St., TriBeCa

Monday, Jan. 19, noon – 3 pm

Ages 5 and older

Included with admission: $18; $15 seniors 65 and older, students with ID, and kids ages 5-17; free for children younger than 5

Honor the legacy of Dr. King and the fight for civil rights at the Jackie Robinson Museum, where you can learn about Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s close friendship and their collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement.

Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

Monday, Jan. 19, 1:30 pm

2 W. 64th St., Upper West Side

Free

Reserve tickets in advance

Learn some facts about civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and create a work of art to honor his life.

Bronx

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Learn some facts about civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and create a work of art to honor his life.

Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale

Jan. 17 – 18, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Included with admission to the grounds: $4 – $10



In 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Gee’s Bend Community in rural Alabama and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established. The bold patterns and bright colors of these now famous quilts made from fabric scraps would go on to fund the community’s path to freedom and empowerment. Create your own fabric collage to honor Dr. King’s Birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend. At 11:30 am, families are invited to a special storytime to learn more about the meaning of the holiday. Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a reading of the book We March by Shane W. Evans.

Riverdale Y, 5625 Arlington Ave., Riverdale

Monday, Jan. 19, 9 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$6 – $18

Take part in a day of service, learning, and connection inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of Beloved Community. Activities include a program for children 5 and younger, where they’ll play and listen to songs inspired by Dr. King and packing meals for those in need.

Brooklyn

Golden Age of Brooklyn ADC, 9305 Ave. L, Canarsie

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Free



Explore MLK Jr.’s values and legacy with an activity with the Canarsie Library staff.

Jamaica Bay Library, 9727 Seaview Ave., Canarsie

Thursday, Jan. 15, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free



Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by making a craft inspired by MLK’s dream of equality for all.

Shirley Chisholm State Park – Fountain Side, 950 Fountain Ave., Spring Creek

Saturday, Jan. 17, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required



In honor of MLK Jr. Day, volunteer to clean debris off Old Mill Creek’s shoreline on the Fountain side of the park. All materials, including hand sanitizer, gloves, and garbage pickers are provided. Please dress for the weather and wear shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy!

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Jan. 18 – 19, Sunday and Monday, 10 am – 5 pm

10 and younger

$15

Turn dreams into action with two days of service, storytelling, and song! March with Grammy-nominated musician Fyütch, create shadow puppets, join community service projects, and hear Dr. King’s words come to life.

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St., Carroll Gardens

Monday, Jan. 19, 10 am – noon

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a hands-on morning of community service designed especially for young children and their grown-ups. Families will take part in creative, age-appropriate activities that directly support local organizations and community needs—including packaging adaptive-product kits for young children with mobility challenges, alongside food, book, and care-package projects.

Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette Ave., Fort Greene

Monday, Jan. 19, 10:30 am

All ages

Free

Tickets are free for this event and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 am on January 19



Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this quintessential Brooklyn tradition—an inspiring start to the new year filled with performance, calls to action, and connection. Link arms with friends, neighbors, artists, and civic leaders for a day of reflection, family-friendly activities, and celebration of all who carry Dr. King’s vision of justice and equality forward.

Queens

North Forest Park – Queens Public Library, 98-27 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 3 – 3:45 pm

Ages 6 – 11

Free

Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a special ceramic peace dove craft. Supplies are limited. First-come, first-served.

Sunnyside Library, 43-06 Greenpoint Ave., Long Island City

Thursday, Jan. 15, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 11 and younger

Free

Join the Library to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with a storytime and craft. Come ready to share your dreams!

South Jamaica Library, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Jamaica

Thursday, Jan. 15, 4:30 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with portrait making. Design your own colorful portrait of this famous civil rights leader and learn about the importance of unity and community.

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2 pm

All ages

Celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with digital media-making activities, tours, a scavenger hunt game, and more.

Staten Island

St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George

Thursday, Jan. 15, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

The St. George Library Children’s Room is excited to host a special storytime and craft program celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. During this engaging program, children will enjoy age-appropriate stories that highlight Dr. King’s message of kindness, fairness, and standing up for what is right. After storytime, participants will create a simple craft that reinforces these important themes and encourages thoughtful discussion. This program is a welcoming way for families to learn together and honor Dr. King’s lasting impact through stories, creativity, and conversation.

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road, New Springville

Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required



Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission was rooted in the fight for justice and equality, and a spirit of community service. Join the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island to spend MLK Day giving back to the community. Volunteers will organize, pack, and distribute donations while learning about MLK’s legacy. Kosher lunch and snacks will be provided. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Long Island

Environmental Education and Resiliency Center at Hempstead Lake State Park, 880 Lake Drive, West Hempstead

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 10 am

Ages 3 – 5

$4

Advanced registration required

Celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with your little ones! Explore the natural world around us. These programs will connect children and their parents through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts.

First Baptist Church of Glen Cove, 7 Continental Place, Glen Cove

Monday, Jan. 19, 8:30 am

All ages

Free

The City of Glen Cove and the Glen Cove Commemorative Commission invite the community to attend the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration, “Dr. King’s Dream: Equality and Inclusion for All.” The day begins at 8:30 AM with a gathering at First Baptist Church, followed by a symbolic march at 8:45 AM. The commemorative program begins at 9:15 AM at Finley Middle School. In recognition of MLK Day of Service, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.

Hempstead Village Hall, 99 James A. Garner Way, Hempstead

Monday, Jan. 19, 9 am – noon

All ages

Free

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this annual parade. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at Hofstra. Parade starts at Hempstead Village Hall to Hofstra University Student Center Theater, North Campus, Hempstead.

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills

Monday, Jan. 19, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

Register in advance

Sid Jacobson JCC’s (SJJCC) Center for Community Engagement is hosting a dynamic MLK Day of Service program that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Centered on the theme of being an “Upstander,” the MLK Day program will offer two impactful service projects addressing food insecurity. In partnership with Rise Against Hunger, volunteers will pack shelf-stable meals for underserved communities worldwide. Participants will learn about global hunger, engage in a hands-on activity, and be empowered to take meaningful action.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am & 1 pm

Ages 5 – 8

Included with admission: $18

During this workshop, visitors will learn about MLK beyond his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech and gain a better understanding of his impact on the Civil Rights Movement. Visitors will also participate in a gallery walk of images from the Civil Rights Movement and then create a bell to “let freedom ring.”

Elmont Memorial High School, 555 Ridge Road, Elmont

Monday, Jan. 19, noon – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Register in advance

Everyone is encouraged to join to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while learning, sharing, and doing together. This will be a collaborative program with Church of the Harvest, Elmont School District PTA and HERJC. A complimentary lunch will be served, there will be messages from Rabbi Michel Schlesinger and Pastor Curtis Thompson, and will engage together in over 15 community service projects (making sandwiches, packing school supplies, sorting food and books, writing cards, and MORE). They will be collecting donations of books, school supplies, warm clothes, and non-perishable food that you can bring to HERJC or bring with you that day.

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station

Monday, Jan. 19, 1 – 2 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

An educator will read an age-appropriate book chronicling American hero Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, and then children will have the opportunity to make an easy and fun “I Have a Dream” craft.

Westchester

Mount Kisco Public Library, 100 E Main St., Mount Kisco

Thursday, Jan. 15, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a craft of his silhouette.

Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Monday, Jan. 19, 10 – 11:30 am & 1 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Advanced registration required

In honor of the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and in partnership with The Church of St. Barnabas and Irvington Presbyterian Church, make no-sew blankets and bundle them with books, hot chocolate mix, and a mug to bring joy to young children in need of literacy support.

JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale

Monday, Jan. 19, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 10 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Gather together to pack breakfast and lunch meal kits for Feeding Westchester—nourishing children and families in the county with care and compassion. Help honor Dr. King’s legacy by transforming his message of service into action against hunger in our community.

