Midwinter Break on Long Island 2026

Midwinter break on Long Island offers plenty of opportunities for fun! We’ve gathered 13 events across the Island that will keep everyone entertained until school starts up again!

Nassau County

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

Feb. 14 – 16, see website for schedule

Tickets start at $43

All ages

Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills. They’ve created one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle SmashTM, and more. Cheer for your favorite team as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live. Headphones recommended.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Monday, Feb. 16, 11:30 am; Feb. 17 – 20, Tuesday – Friday, 11 am & 1 pm

All ages

Monday only: $16 with $18 admission; Theater and Catwalk experience only $20. All other days: $11 with $18 admission; $15 theater only

Everyone’s favorite cool blue cat, Pete the Cat, leaps off the pages and onto the stage in a show that will have the whole family rocking! On Monday, catch the premier at a special performance with a pre-show featuring Pete’s Blue Carpet Catwalk! Walk the blue carpet as a VIP to celebrate! Dress your best, smile for the paparazzi, and take a picture with Pete! A special youth emcee will be interviewing VIP’s on camera. Gain exclusive access to Pete’s Groovy Lounge for refreshments, enjoy the opening day performance of the show and take home a fun swag bag! You’ll even get to meet the cast after the show! After the show, get an exclusive swag bag and meet the cast!

Nassau County Museum of Art, One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor

Feb. 17 –19, Daily, 11 am – 12:30 pm and 1 – 2:30 pm

Ages 2 – 12

$10 –$20

Enjoy three days of family art making inspired by the art on view in the museum’s exhibition Real, Surreal, and Photoreal. A different project will be offered each day.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 9:30 – 11:30 am

All ages

$16 online; $18 at the door; $7 non-skating adult

Two adorable Labubus are rolling into Seaford for a morning of skating, games, and sweet treats — and you’re invited! Meet Lychee Berry & Chestnut Cocoa as they bring the fun, the vibes, and the cutest photo ops.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2 pm

Ages 4 – 9

Tickets start at $32

Join Curious George, the inquisitive, engaging monkey-star of books, movies and the award-winning PBS television show in a brand new musical. Curious George: The Golden Meatball is a loveable adventure, specifically designed for young audiences, that is sure to leave your audiences singing and swinging down the aisles.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Thursday, Feb. 19, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$17.50 at the door; $15.50 online; $7 skate rental; $6 spectator fee

It’s gonna be golden! K‑Pop fans, this one’s for YOU! Get ready to skate, sing, and shine with the hottest beats and the coolest vibes in Seaford. This event is packed with music, lights, and fandom energy!

Suffolk County

Cm Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am, through Feb. 21; Wednesday, Feb. 18, 11 am

Ages 3 and older

Tickets start at $21

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe – a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of this predicament.

Fire Island Lighthouse, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon

Feb. 16–20, Daily, 10 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

See website for tour fees

Reduced Tower Tour fees for children under 12 years old (must be 42 inches tall to climb). Crafts for children from 10am to 3pm daily.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Monday, Feb. 16, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$6–$8 admission + $12 participant; $8 for members

From whalers’ hands to the Oval Office, scrimshaw has a surprising but strong patriotic story! In honor of America’s 250th, explore how American whalers used whalebone to show pride in our country’s liberty. See historic examples from the museum’s ​collection, then sketch, etch, and ink your own scrimshaw-style ​keepsake with your own creativity! The museum is a proud participant in the Suffolk County 250 Anniversary Passport program. Bring your passport to the program and get a passport stamp!

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Feb. 16 –20, Daily, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3 –12

Visit the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium all week for a new activity every day including scavenger hunts, crafts, animal encounters, and more.

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tnpk. Bridgehampton

Feb. 16–20, Daily 11 am

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Join SOFO’s Environmental Educators for Winter School Break Nature Education Programs! Visit each day for a new theme.

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 10 am – noon

Ages 3 – 11

Free

Bundle up the family and head to Emma Clark Library for a blizzard of winter-themed crafts and games! Don’t forget to bring a bag to hold your cool crafts and prizes.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson

Feb. 18 – 21, Wednesday–Saturday, 11 am

All ages

$15

Visit The Hundred Acre Wood for a brand new adventure with Winnie the Pooh and his friends Eeyore, Piglet, Christopher Robin, and, of course, Tigger, too.

