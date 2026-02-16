10 Great Mid-Winter Break Events and Activities in Westchester

Mid-winter break is here for Westchester students and while the weather may be unpredictable, there’s plenty of fun to be had! We’ve rounded up some great things to do during the kids’ week off of school.

At a Glance:

Run away to the circus at the Westchester County Center.

Commemorate President’s Day at the Westchester Children’s Museum and Saint Paul’s Church.

Catch a classic flick at the Bedford Playhouse and Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site.

Explore your artistic side at the Katonah Museum of Art.

Learn about animals at the Sheldrake Environmental Center.

Psst…Check Out Midwinter Break in NYC: 22 Fun Outings for Kids and Families

Keep Scrolling for Great Mid-Winter Break Events and Activities in Westchester

Westchester County Center, 198 Central Ave., White Plains

Feb. 16, 10 am and 2 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $37

Step into the enchanting world of the Royal Hanneford Circus, led by Adrian Poema and Nellie Hanneford Poema. With years of experience and a legacy of family tradition, they offer family entertainment featuring high-end acts and talents from around the globe.

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Monday, Feb. 16, 10:30 am – 4 pm

All ages

Included with $16 admission

Families are invited to explore history through fun, open-ended craft activities that encourage imagination, learning, and conversation about leadership and community.

St. Paul’s Church N.H.S. 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mt. Vernon

Monday, Feb. 16, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

This recognition of President’s Day features a presentation about George Washington at Valley Forge, by St. Paul’s living historian Michael Grillo.

Bedford Playhouse, 633 Old Post Road, Bedford

Monday, Feb. 16, 1 pm

All ages

$16; $13 child senior

See one of the most acclaimed and treasured animated films of all time on the big screen. Follow the adventures of Belle, a bright young woman who finds herself in the castle of a prince who’s been turned into a mysterious beast. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, Belle soon learns the most important lesson of all – that true beauty comes from within. Be our guest and let the music you’ll never forget and the characters who will fill your heart cast a shimmering spell like never before.

Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah

Feb. 17 – 20, Daily, 10 am – 2:30 pm

Ages 3 and older

$15; $9 seniors

Registration is strongly recommended

Join KMA teaching artists for fun, hands-on workshops that bring the Museum’s exhibitions to life! During February mid-winter break, each session offers art projects connected to the Lunar New Year. Tuesday, Zodiac Animal Sculptures Wednesday, Year of the Horse Prints Thursday, Make It Red! Friday, Chinese Zodiac Comic Books Ages 3-8 with an adult; ages 9 and up can be dropped off. Visitors of all abilities are invited to enjoy and engage with the exhibitions and programs.

Ossining Public Library, 53 Croton Ave. Ossining

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2 – 4 pm

Ages 8 – 12

Free

Compete in the Pokémon card game for your chance to win Pokémon prizes! You don’t even need a deck, just borrow one of the libraries and play. For information about bringing your own deck, talk to Mr. Kevin. All players must have a basic knowledge of the Pokémon TCG.

Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 5 – 9

$35–$40

Advance registration required

What can we learn from a footprint? A lot! Whether in snow or soil, explore Sheldrake’s trails in search of tracks and other signs of rabbits, deer, squirrels, birds, or other animals. Learn what tracks can tell us about animal life in winter. Then, make your own animal tracks using clay and molds.

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 11 am – 3 pm

Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, 29 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

All ages

Free

Fire was at the heart of daily life in the 18th century—used for warmth, cooking, and light. Explore how fireplaces functioned as both practical and decorative features in colonial homes. Participants will design their own paper delft tiles, inspired by the blue-and-white tiles commonly found around historic hearths and even at Philipse Manor Hall. Together, these tiles will be mounted on a shared wall display to create a collaborative “fireplace” installation. Kids will also learn about the role of candles in the past and make a paper candle craft, and learn how people kept boredom away in the winter with some indoor historical games.

Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, 29 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

Thursday, Feb. 19, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Before factories and fast fashion, clothing was handmade, mended, and reused. Join in activities focused on the labor, materials, and skills required to clothe a household in the colonial era. Try your hand at weaving, creating small yarn coasters using simple cardboard looms—an accessible introduction to a skill that was once essential to everyday life. Participants can also make colonial paper dolls, choosing warm layers and accessories appropriate for winter weather in the 18th century. There will even have real examples of fabrics used and worn by people centuries ago!

Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, 29 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

Friday, Feb. 20, 11 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

On this final afternoon of winter break, you’re invited to watch National Treasure! A fun and fast-paced movie that introduces historical documents, hidden messages, and the meaning we assign to the past. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment with invisible ink to write secret messages and create their own treasure hunt, or try one of the museum’s scavenger hunts!

Psst…Check Out 45 Best Ideas for a Snow Day with Kids

