Merenguando en Familia Winter Break Family Day: Fiesta, Latin Traditions & Dominican Culture

For families who want a mid-winter break activity that’s meaningful, joyful, and full of cultural expression, Merenguando en Familia ticks every box.

At a Glance:

All ages welcome! This festival is designed to bring kids, teens, and adults together in a celebration of Latino and Dominican heritage.

By getting your tickets, you’ll be supporting community goals including LILTA’s scholarship fund and the 2026 Latinx Arts Festival.

Arrive early to catch the opening performances and secure a good spot at art stations.

Hosted by local community partners and timed perfectly for mid-winter recess, Merenguando en Familia blends live music, dance, hands-on art, food, and fun, all wrapped in the warm spirit of Latin traditions. It’s the kind of festival that feels just as good to experience as it does to be part of—especially for children discovering culture through play. This celebration brings Dominican culture front and center, transforming a simple winter break afternoon into a vibrant festival of rhythm, creativity, and togetherness for families on Long Island.

Merenguando en Familia Family Day helps children to learn and enjoy community, joy, and shared culture—the perfect mid-winter activity! Here’s your guide to what families can expect at this year’s event.

Merenguando en Familia: A Piece of Dominican Republic on the Island

When the mid-winter break rolls around, families often look for events that feel joyful, engaging, and rooted in community and culture. The Merenguando en Familia Winter Break Family Day answers that call in a big way, blending Dominican traditions, Latin culture, live music, dance, food, and creative activities into a lively family fiesta!

Part festival, part cultural showcase, the annual event invites families to come together, celebrate Quisqueya La Bella, and immerse the kiddos in the rhythms and flavors that make Dominican culture uniquely joyful. With music that makes you want to move, art that invites exploration, and food that tastes like home, this is a festival where memories are made long before spring arrives.

Merenguando en Familia: Family Activities & What to Expect

Merenguando en Familia

Knights of Columbus

96 Second Avenue, Brentwood

Date & Time: Saturday, February 21, 1 pm to 5 pm (Doors open at 12:45 pm)

Price: Check Facebook page for updated tickets price and discounts

A family event at its heart, kids are encouraged to participate whether that’s clapping along with live music, joining in dance moments, or making their own creative art to take home. We love how it highlights the vibrancy of Dominican cultural traditions, like merengue music and dance, storytelling, and shared celebration, while also welcoming families from all backgrounds to join in.

Live Music & Dance Performances

Dominican music and dance are at the core of this celebration. Live rhythms from ensembles like La Presión Típica bring authentic merengue beats, and the Las Estrellas Ladies Salsa Team gets everyone moving with passionate, joyful performances. For kids, it’s an opportunity to experience movement and music that’s rooted in culture, not just entertainment.

Merengue isn’t just a genre—it’s a cultural expression of community, joy, and rhythm that makes everyone want to move.

Creative Art Stations

Art stations are set up throughout the festival where kids can explore their creativity with age-friendly materials. Whether drawing, painting, or making crafts inspired by Latin motifs, children get hands-on time to express themselves. It’s the kind of creative play that feels good and looks good on the fridge later.

Dominican Cuisine & Community Flavor

A winter family gathering isn’t complete without food, and this festival weaves cultural flavor into the event with authentic Dominican dishes, including Sancocho—a rich, hearty stew that symbolizes comfort, family, and shared stories at the table. Food here isn’t just sustenance, it’s part of community building and cultural sharing.

Community & Culture Connections

Beyond music and art, the festival includes opportunities to connect with local artists, cultural storytellers, and educators. Whether it’s a quick chat with a performer or a shared laugh at an art station, these moments make Merenguando en Familia feel like more than an event… It feels like a village gathering.

