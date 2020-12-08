Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

2020 may have been a crazy year, but it’s good to find comfort in these uncertain times with familiar holiday activities. One of these activities is the traditional Menorah Lighting ceremony. This fun event begins Chanukah for the Jewish community and can be enjoyed either in the comfort of your own home or socially-distanced in the community. The following is a list of where you and your family can watch Menorah Lighting ceremonies in NYC, Westchester, and Long Island Beach.

Where to Watch Menorah Lighting Ceremonies

Visit Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah Lighting in Grand Army Plaza. Since 1985, thousands gather to watch the lighting of this giant menorah. Everyone is invited to join in the 35th annual celebration where there will be live music, delicious latkes, and presents for the children. The first lighting ceremony starts at 5 pm on December 10. And the best part of this event? It’s all free!

70 Prospect Park West #1B, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Virtual Menorah Lighting – Stuytown

If you still want to participate in a Menorah Lighting but want to avoid the crowds this year, here is a virtual Menorah Lighting option. Stuytown is hosting a virtual Menorah Lighting ceremony via Zoom and Instagram. Grab your Menorah and some candles and join in at 6 pm on December 10 to participate from the safety of your home.

It’s time to light up the Menorah! Come join Mayor Don Ryan and Rabbi Abe (Beth Israel) in the lighting ceremony! The event is free and starts at 4:30 on December 8.

99 James A. Garner Way 11550 Hempstead, New York (Village)

Menorah Candle Lighting – Virtual

If you are looking for another virtual Chanukah lighting ceremony, check out the Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Their Chanukah ceremony goes virtual this year with fun for the little ones where they learn how to make dreidels and learn a new dance before lighting the Menorah together.

Pre-register for the event to get a list of materials and the private Zoom link, or watch the event through Facebook or their Livestream. The event starts at 4 pm, December 14, and is appropriate for children 2nd grade and under and their families.

Check out the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Andrew J. Parise Park. This socially distanced event starts off the first night of Chanukah with the lighting of Menorah with the Chabad of the Five Towns. Donuts and dreidels will be given to the children attending the event. Masks are mandatory for participation. The Menorah Lighting ceremony starts on December 10 at 6 pm.

257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst, NY

If you are looking for another fun, socially distanced event, celebrate the first night of Chanukah with the Car Menorah Parade. Car line-up begins at 5 pm at Chabad of Mid-Suffolk (318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY), and leave at 6 pm to go to The Chai Center (501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills, NY). The parade ends with the Grand Menorah Lighting that will be held in The Chai Center parking lot at 6:45. Tune your radio to hear the music of the parade while enjoying delicious donuts and latkes.

The first 50 cars to RSVP get a free car Menorah and a flag for the parade while Chanukah Beanies are given to the first 100 participants. If you would like your car to be part of the parade, register your vehicle in advance.

318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY

Kick off the first night of Chanukah with the Drive-In Menorah Lighting and Concert. Watch the Menorah lighting on a giant, 20 ft LED screen from the comfort of your car. The event will be hosted by the Master of Ceremonies Len Berman and also features live music and a light show. A pre-packaged kit that contains donuts, latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt, and a menorah will given to each participating vehicle.

To participate in this event, pre-register for the event at Chabadpw.org/Chanukah2020. There is an admission fee of $20 per vehicle. The event starts at 5 pm on December 10.

80 Road, Port Washington, NY

Check out the Chanukah Drive-In celebration! This interactive, family-friendly event can be experienced through the safety of your own car. Along with the Menorah Lighting ceremony, the event features animation, a game show, a live fire performer, and even a concert held on a giant screen. RSVP for this spectacular, free event starting at 5 pm, December 13.

303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY