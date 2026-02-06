Maple Sugaring in New York: The Sweetest Family Weekend Trips This Season

At a Glance

Best time to go: February–March (peak maple sugaring season in New York)

What you’ll do: Tap trees, collect sap, tour sugarhouses, watch boiling demos, and taste fresh syrup

Perfect for: Families with kids, weekend day-trippers, and anyone craving an outdoor winter activity

Where to go: From maple farms in the Hudson Valley to maple sugaring Upstate New York—plus spots in NYC, Long Island, CT, and NJ

Top experiences to look for: Sugarhouse tours in New York, pancake brunches, guided hikes, and hands-on workshops

Good to know: Some events require registration; trails and terrain may not be stroller-friendly

Pro tip: Go early—popular maple syrup festivals in NY and maple weekends often sell out fast

February and March are the heart of maple sugaring in New York, when sugarhouses fire up their evaporators and the entire state starts smelling like warm, sweet heaven. It’s the peak moment of the maple sugaring season in New York, and it’s one of the most fun family outings you can plan. Though your kids might not initially think of it as a fun trip, they will once they get there!

From the Hudson Valley to the Catskills and deep into maple sugaring Upstate New York, you’ll find everything from working New York maple farms to hands-on demos where kids can see how sap becomes syrup in real time. Many places offer sugarhouse tours in New York, tapping demonstrations, and tastings so you can watch the process, ask questions, and try the syrup at its freshest.

Whether you’re looking for maple sugaring near NYC, planning a weekend drive to visit maple farms in the Hudson Valley, or aiming for full-on maple syrup festivals in NY, this is the season to do it. Below, you’ll find the best maple weekends, events, and family-friendly experiences happening across the region.

Click on your region to jump to maple tapping locations and discover the best festivals and events to make your maple syrup experience even sweeter!

Maple Sugaring in Westchester County

What to Know: Parking tags are also required daily between 9 am and 5 pm.

1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining

(914) 762-2912

Sugaring season is here at Teatown with multiple sugaring days and a pancake brunch.

Sugaring Days: March 1, 8, and 15; view website for hours

Pancake Brunch: March 21, 8:30 am to 9:30 pm

51 Route 100, Katonah

(914) 864-7286

Swing by Muscoot Farm for a lineup of sugaring events for this year and reserve your spot.

260 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mount Kisco

(914) 666-8448

Maple Sugaring Demo: March 7, 14, and 28 from 1-2:30 pm

Maple Sugaring in New York City

2351 Veterans Road W., Staten Island

(718) 605-397 x201

Maple Syrup Saturdays: Weekly on Saturday, 1 – 3 pm until February 28

Learn how maple syrup is made—from tap to table—with a short (up to 1-mile) hike to the trees for tapping and sap collecting, then an indoor presentation after (Note: trails aren’t stroller-friendly).

Maple Sugaring in Orange County

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive, Cornwall

(845) 534-5506

Maple Sugar Tours: Saturdays and Sundays from February 14 to March 15. Check website for complete schedule

Choose between Sugar Bush tours and Maple Lane tours, which are perfect for families with small children. Don’t forget to bring home a bottle of maple syrup after you attend the maple sugaring event.

Maple Sugaring on Long Island

200 New Highway, Commack

(631) 543-7804

Maple Sugaring 2026 takes place February 15, 22, and March 1, from 1:30- 3 pm. Head to the farm early on the day of the event to register. Native American and Colonial techniques will be demonstrated to produce maple syrup. Visitors will learn how to make equipment, identify and tap trees, and get to taste the syrup. No reservations required.

Maple Sugaring in Fairfield County, CT

39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford

(203) 977-6521

Maple Sugar Fest Sundays: March 1, 8 & 15, from 10 am – 2 pm

Join SM&NC for added attractions, enhanced programming, tree-tapping demonstrations, and all the maple syrup and treats you can ask for. Head to the website to register for this maple syrup tapping event.

Maple Sugaring in Bergen County, NJ

313 Hudson Ave., Tenafly

(201) 568-6093

Maple Sugaring available on select dates from February 8 to March 8.

Learn how to identify a maple tree. Discover the history of maple syrup making and how technology has changed the gathering of sap over the centuries. Check tapped trees and boil down the sap to make fresh, warm maple syrup, and then have a taste. Dress warmly; the program will be entirely outdoors. Registration required!

