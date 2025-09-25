MAMMA MIA! Returns to Broadway for a Limited Run

Here we go again! MAMMA MIA! is back on Broadway for its 25th anniversary—and it’s better than ever. This ultimate feel-good musical, set to the timeless songs of ABBA, is a joy from start to finish and perfect for the whole family. Back home on Broadway, MAMMA MIA! brings all the fun, laughter, and music fans know and love. Don’t miss your chance to dance in the aisles—this limited engagement runs for six months only, through Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Three Generations, One Unforgettable Night

MAMMA MIA! bursts with energy and charm as the beloved story returns to the Broadway stage. With irresistible orchestrations and iconic ABBA hits, it’s nearly impossible not to sing and dance along. Three generations of our family attended, and each of us loved every moment from start to finish. Families will find the show full of fun, heart, and a feel-good story that’s truly a breath of fresh air. With its catchy music, engaging storyline, and charismatic cast, it’s easy to see why MAMMA MIA! originally ran for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

About the Show

As the curtain rises and the orchestra begins to play those familiar ABBA hits, the excitement in the theater is undeniable. Set at a charming taverna on a fictional Greek island, MAMMA MIA! follows the story of a young bride-to-be who secretly invites the three men who could each be her father to her wedding. All three accept the invitation and return to the island they last visited decades ago. What follows is a heartwarming and humorous journey as old relationships are rekindled, secrets are revealed, and everyone prepares for a wedding to remember.

Audiences are quickly drawn into the story as Sophie takes the stage, secretly mailing letters to three men from her mother’s past—each a possible father—just before her wedding. We’re soon introduced to her close friends and her mother, Donna, who runs the island taverna and has raised Sophie on her own.

As guests begin to arrive for the big day, so do Donna’s two longtime friends and former bandmates, along with the three unsuspecting men Sophie has invited. We meet the cast of characters and embark on a journey of discovery told through beautiful emotions and lively music. It is pure fun and games as everyone gets together and re-acquaints, leading up to the wedding.

The rest is an epic adventure as the past and present collide in the most comical of ways. Featuring legendary songs like the show’s namesake, “Mamma Mia,” as well as Dancing Queen, “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me,” the story and music intertwine perfectly as the show celebrates love, family, and friendship.

Catch it While You Can

“When MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001, the show had already launched productions in London and Toronto and played a sold-out North American tour,” explained creator and producer Judy Craymer. “Despite the glowing reception we received in those markets, nothing could have prepared us for the outpouring of love and acclaim (and dancing in the aisles!) that overwhelmed us when we arrived in New York at the magnificent Winter Garden Theatre.”

Families will delight in the love triangles and love stories, and ultimately see how family comes first and love truly conquers all.

MAMMA MIA! is playing at the Winter Garden Theater. Tickets are on sale now through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting the official website. The Winter Garden Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 am–6 pm (and Sundays 12 pm – 6 pm.

Families can keep the Mamma Mia! fun going with a Mamma Mia! Bottomless Brunch at Ellen’s Stardust Diner. They are hosting live, show-stopping ABBA performances from Ellen’s Stardust Diner’s world-famous singing wait staff (aka “Stardusters”). It will be brunch bliss, featuring an entrée, bottomless mimosas, and endless entertainment. The brunch menu includes themed dishes such as Gimme Gimme Chicken & Waffles, Voulez Vous Vegan Parfait, Super Trouper Short Stack, among others. Themed cocktails include Our Last Summer Sangria, Mamma Mia Mimosa, Lay All Your Love On Me Bellini, and Take a Chance on Me Bloody Mary.

