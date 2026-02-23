New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
NYC Schools Open Tomorrow for In-Person Learning After Blizzard, Mayor Mamdani Just Announced

Snowstorm and NYC Public Schools Update for Tuesday from Mayor Mamdani

With the blizzard of 2026 finally coming to an end, Mayor Mamdani just announced that New York City schools will be open tomorrow on Tuesday, February 24, despite the large amount of snow that still needs to be cleaned.

This snowstorm came in like a wrecking ball, dropping between 1-2 feet of snow on the city, depending on where you are, and even more in the outer regions. 60 miles per hour. Though the worst is over, the cleanup is just beginning.

The Chancellor of New York City Public Schools, Kamar Samuels, said that all NYC public schools have been working overtime to ensure that all schools are being cleaned up and safe for classes to be in session tomorrow.

Stay In Today If You Can

Snow will linger, with a couple more inches expected by tonight, and wind gusts will go as high as 40 miles per hour. The travel ban has ended, but a hazardous travel advisory remains in places, and non-emergency vehicles are advised to remain off the roads.

The mayor says if you can, try to remain indoors today, and if you have to go out, rely on public transit.

Driving and even walking are going to remain a challenge over the next couple of days. Already, the winds are dropping snow from the windows on the sides of buildings and roofs, and of course, weighing down tree branches, which can be dangerous.

Your best bet is to plan ahead and give yourself (and your kids) a lot of extra time in the morning, and always use your own judgment when determining whether travel is safe for you and your family.

