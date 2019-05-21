Affordable Everyday Essentials: Maisonette Launches Maison Mini with Everything Under $50

We love drooling over the latest drops at Maisonette, the home for super-stylish kids’ clothes created by New York Mamas, Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza de Roccia. Until now, we’ve mostly saved this site for the occasional splashing out, and left the everyday essentials for those Zara or Target trips. But things are changing with the launch of Maison Mini, the marketplace’s first private label line. Each piece in the 18 item Maison Mini collection is priced under $50, and features a simple, pared-back aesthetic that references European kids’ clothing designs. That means definitely no characters or slogan tees in sight! The simple beauty of the styles is thanks to Maisonette’s in-house design team, which is led by Karolina Petersson, formerly of Celine.

Moms of boys will be pleased to learn there are gorgeous options for wee lads, with button down shirts and adorable polos, along with the sweetest sweatshirts that we’re totally going to need in our size ($34).

What is really making our hearts pitter-patter are the dress and romper options for girls, which we can see our little ones just living in this summer. We’re especially fans of these lovely overall style dresses ($38), which are perfect for play, and can be winter-ified with a long sleeve t-shirt once we head towards fall.



Sizes range from age 2 to age 8, and are now available on Maisonette’s website.

maisonette.com