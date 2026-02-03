Main Street Pediatric Dentistry

Over 40 Years of happy smiles, playful visits, and families who feel right at home

Step inside Main Street Pediatric Dentistry and you’ll quickly see why kids don’t mind coming to the dentist here. A whimsical submarine-themed office, complete with swimming fish, touch-screen games, and favorite TV shows, turns a routine appointment into a fun undersea adventure. For more than 40 years, families in Tuckahoe, NY have trusted this one-of-a-kind practice to deliver dental care that feels friendly, comforting, and even exciting for kids.

At Main Street Pediatric Dentistry, it’s never just about clean teeth. It’s about helping children feel confident, easing fears, and creating positive experiences that stick with them for life. For parents, that means peace of mind and trust. For kids, it means feeling safe, supported, and happy to be there.

Founded in 1984, Main Street Pediatric Dentistry has become a true community staple, caring for multiple generations of families. Parents who once sat in the dental chair as children now bring their own kids through the same doors. At the center of it all is Dr. Penny, whose individualized, compassionate approach has earned the loyalty of families for decades.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and I think what sets our practice apart is the personal touch. It’s really about your kid. It’s about making them feel comfortable and catering to their needs,” shared Dr. Penny. “We let all the parents come into the room because there is a comfort level for kids, and they also know their child best. We make it a full family experience.”

The submarine-themed space plays a big role in creating that comfort. As children walk past colorful fish murals and a playful submarine figure on their way to their appointment, nerves melt away and curiosity takes over. Inside the exam rooms, the fun continues, helping kids stay relaxed and engaged throughout their visit.

“It’s all about desensitization,” explains Dr. Penny. “They have to be participants in the experience. One of the big things about kids is they like to be in control, and I like them to feel like they have some control. We have a magician come, we give prizes, we just try to make it fun for them.” Dr. Penny’s team is also trained to treat kids with special needs, making the practice an inclusive, welcoming space for all families.

Dr. Penny’s passion for gentle pediatric care comes from personal experience. “For years I was afraid to go to the dentist,” she shares, explaining that her first experience with novocaine at 16 solidified her desire to go into the field. She wanted to create an environment for children where their dental needs could be met with trust and comfort, not fear. She knew she could provide young patients with that level of security. “That’s why when parents bring their kids to me, I feel honored. It means I did a good job for them. That’s the biggest barometer of success – when a child and their parent leave happy.”

After Dr. Penny graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School and New York Dental School, she founded Main Street Pediatric Dentistry with a clear vision. As a parent herself, she understands the needs of families and brings that perspective into every visit.

The lasting impact of Main Street Pediatric Dentistry is reflected in the many families who continue to return, sometimes in new roles. Dana Moroney, a former patient, current parent of a patient, and hygienist at the practice, shares:

“I began seeing Dr. Penny for my dental care when I was just 10 years old. My positive experience as a patient in her office inspired me to become a Registered Dental Hygienist. I have been fortunate to work alongside Dr. Penny and her team, continuing to provide dental care to young patients in the same warm, caring, and fun environment that I experienced growing up. Now, as a parent myself, I feel incredibly lucky that my child gets to benefit from the exceptional care at Dr. Penny’s office, just as I did.”

Another former patient and current employee, Adlin Garcia, reflects on her experience:

“I’ve been a patient of Dr. Penny since I arrived in the United States at the age of 9 years old. I was an anxious child and Dr. Penny made me feel comfortable and not scared of the dentist. Even now as her employee, she’s the most caring and genuine person I know. I have a 3-year-old son who is also Dr. Penny’s patient since he was 18 months old. I know he’s getting exceptional care in a fun environment.”

While the practice is rooted in tradition, it continues to evolve with modern dentistry. “Everything changes with time and modernization,” explains Dr. Penny. “Everything is computerized now. We have an AI system to help us read X-rays so we don’t overlook anything. We work hard to keep up with what is new and happening.”

Today’s pediatric dentistry focuses on early intervention and preventative care, and Main Street Pediatric Dentistry embraces that approach with services such as digital X-rays, fluoride treatments, dental sealants, and cleanings – all designed to make visits quicker, smoother, and more comfortable for kids and parents alike.

As pediatric dentistry continues to advance, one thing remains constant: the heart of Main Street Pediatric Dentistry. While technology evolves, the practice stays rooted in the same values Dr. Penny established decades ago: personalized, compassionate care that empowers kids and keeps smiles healthy.

For New York families looking for a pediatric dental home that combines experience, warmth, and a playful approach, Main Street Pediatric Dentistry continues to prove that the very best care is built over time, one smile and one family at a time.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit mainstreetpediatricdentistry.com.