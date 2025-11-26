Magical Winter Pop-Ups in NYC to Visit this Season

From heated glass houses to winter villages, these winter pop-ups have something cool for everyone.

Winter time in New York City can be brutal. From record-low temperatures to the frigid feeling of Jack Frost nipping at our noses and winds so strong that they could easily blow you away, the season brings its own challenges. However, this year, the season comes with more fun than chill, bringing seasonal fun and enjoyment for families and visitors of all sizes with a plethora of winter pop-ups. From winter villages featuring local bakeries and food, to heated glass houses and reindeer games, here are our top picks of winter pop-ups where you can enjoy winter fun and even catch a glimpse of old Saint Nick himself.

Bk Backyard Bar, 151 Banker St, Brooklyn

Cost: Tickets start at $11.50

While many flock to the tried and true Bryant Park Village each winter, this season, a new winter pop-up village has entered the villa. Nestled in the heart of northern Brooklyn, the Williamsburg Winter Village offers a family-friendly experience for everyone. Featuring over 20 vendors, ranging from top NYC food to local bakeries, apparel & retail, jewelry, ornaments & holiday gifts, the village brings a slice of holiday magic to one of the city’s most famous outer boroughs. There will be a large Christmas tree & smaller ones peppered around the venue, live band performances with holiday music, and visits from Old Saint Nick himself.

78 South St., NYC at Pier 15

Cost: Tickets start at $17

Escape the hustle and bustle of New York City during the holidays and step into a magical winter wonderland with visits from Santa himself. Featuring family-friendly interactive fun, including complimentary hot chocolate and Santa hats, heated glass houses illuminated with twinkling lights, while soaking up waterfront views of the Brooklyn skyline! Visitors can sit in Santa’s sleigh, write a letter to Santa, take a ride on the Magical Carousel, play in Rudolph’s game room, visit Santa’s s’mores-making fire pit, and much more at this fun winter pop-up.

Hook Studios, 161 Dikeman St., Brooklyn

Cost: Free to attend

This festive market brings charm to one of Brooklyn’s most creative waterfront neighborhoods. Each year, the market gathers local artists and small businesses and offers handmade gifts, seasonal treats, ornament making, and one-of-a-kind crafts you won’t find anywhere else. Visitors can stroll through a cozy enclosed space filled with warm lights, seasonal music, and more while supporting the local residents of Brooklyn this holiday season at this local winter pop-up.

Brooklyn Navy Yard, Building 293, 141 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP required

Step into the festive magic of Wallabout Wonderland, Brooklyn Navy Yard’s beloved holiday market that transforms the industrial charm of the Navy Yard into a winter wonderland for two cozy December days. With over 150 local artists and vendors gathered under the historic roof of the Brooklyn Storehouse, the market offers family fun with puppet shows, creative workshops, free book giveaways, and the chance to customize their own ugly holiday sweaters.

