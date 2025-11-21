Visit These Magical Holiday Window Displays in NYC

New York City during the holidays is a magical sight to see. Between the whimsical Christmas tree lightings across the five boroughs and the fun and festive Thanksgiving Day parade, there’s nothing short of magic when you visit the city that never sleeps. When families come to visit NYC during the holiday season, holiday window displays are a must-see. These displays are beautifully designed every year to add a little magic to your family’s day, specifically curated by each store.

This year, the famed Sak’s on Fifth Avenue lights return after a hiatus, along with some classic and dazzling designs from NYC flagship staples, including Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, and Bergdorf Goodman.

Ahead, see our picks for the must-visit holiday window displays that will have your hearts (and eyes) glistening.

Bergdorf Goodman– Midtown

754 5th Ave.

If you are looking to see a display that is sure to wow you this year, make sure you stop by Bergdorf Goodman’s. This luxury store is known for its beautifully extravagant displays. Each of the seven windows included in the display tells its own story, aligning with the theme of a dazzling holiday.

Nordstrom – Midtown

225 W 57th St.

Enjoy Nordstrom’s “Blizz on 57th Street with colorful window displays and bright lights to illuminate the building’s facade. Store windows are decorated with pink and green metallic trees (very on brand for the premiere of Wicked, For Good), holiday lights, giant nutcrackers on each floor, and ornamental graphic patterns on the glass façade. A new Santa House is also featured in the Kids department on the lower level.

151 W 34th St.

Macy’s has been creating beautiful window displays for years, and the display is always different. While you’re there, be sure to head inside and check out what Macy’s Santaland has to offer, entering a magical world of reindeer, elves, snow, the rainbow bridge, and, of course, Santa himself.

Bloomingdale’s– Lenox Hill

1000 3rd Ave. at 59th St.

Have the “Best Holiday Ever” when you stop by Bloomingdale’s display this year! Inspired by the timeless fashion of Burberry, the window display will bring the wonder of the holidays to life, wrapped in the iconic print.

1501 Broadway

Back for its third year, Raising Cane’s holiday windows are bringing home the warmth and love this holiday season.

This year’s Christmas window’s theme is A Christmas Story, with the windows decorated with timeless Christmas decor, fir trees, and costumes and props from Peter Billingsley’s personal collection pulled from the archive vault for the first time in 25 years.

