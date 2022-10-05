Lyceum Kennedy: Benefits of a Bilingual Preschool Education

Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that nearly 48% of New York City residents speak a language other than English. To broaden that scope, more than 20% of the U.S. population over the age of five years old speak a language other than English at home – a statistic that continues to grow each year.

In our increasingly globalized world, the benefits of multilingualism cannot be overlooked. If you are considering a bilingual education for your child, here are a few reasons why starting in preschool may yield long-lasting positive effects:

Enhances cognitive development: The benefits of early bilingualism in young children have long been studied by linguistic experts. Most notably, research shows that bilingual children often have more advanced executive function abilities , which may include skills such as self-control and a deeper awareness of their language usage. As students learn foundational academic concepts in two languages, their knowledge of a topic learned in one language transfers to the other , making for a more comprehensive understanding of various subjects while building critical thinking skills from an early age.

Appreciation and respect for diversity of culture: When students begin their education in an environment where diversity of language, culture and ethnicity is present and celebrated by the school community , they will be more likely to develop a strong sense of appreciation and respect for individuals that may differ from them in a variety of ways. In addition to fostering core values of respect and compassion for others, attending school in a multicultural space may help s park a natural curiosity and desire to continue learning about other cultures and people’s background experiences throughout the rest of their lives.

Enriched educational experience: At the Lyceum Kennedy French American School , our Preschool program provides children with a unique experience that encourages students to create, learn and explore the world around them through a bilingual, multicultural lens. Our curriculum follows the complete program from the French Ministry of Education and the New York State Education Department , creating a harmonized approach to teaching the core subjects. Every class in nursery, pre-K and Kindergarten is taught by 2 early childhood experts; one native French speaker and one native English speaker, as well as a bilingual assistant. Children in our preschool programs spend 50% of their time immersed in French and 50% of their time immersed in English (2.5 days in French and 2.5 days in English) to achieve a balanced linguistic experience.

To learn more about Lyceum Kennedy’s bilingual preschool programs, join us at an In-Person Open House on Saturday, November 5th from 10am-12pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about our curriculum, meet our teachers and staff and visit our classrooms. Register today!