Lunar New Year 2026 marks the Year of the Fire Horse, a high-energy year tied to passion, independence, and change, something we can all use right about now. On February 22, Lincoln Center’s Lunar New Year celebration will feature performances and activities geared toward families. There’s a good mix of programming for both young children and teens.

We’ve rounded up the best highlights to help you make the most of your day at Lincoln Center.

Lunar New Year at Lincoln Center Highlights

Friday Night: The Teen Scene

The Friday night dance party is geared toward older kids and teens and takes place at the David Rubenstein Atrium at 7:30 pm. It’s a DJ-led dance party with music by DJ Gia Fu, set in a loud, high-energy, standing-room environment, and is best suited for teens who enjoy music and dancing. If you have younger children with early bedtimes, skip this and save your energy for Sunday.

Sunday: The Main Event

Sunday activities start at 11 am at David Geffen Hall. Visitors can wander freely, which is a lifesaver if you need to make a quick exit for a nap.

11 am Storytime: Author Monique Truong will be reading Mai’s Áo Dài, a beautiful tale about Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year), for a sweet, quiet start to the day. It’s popular, so if you want your kid to actually see the book, get there early.

K-Pop & Lion Dances: These are the big draws. The Tai Look Lion Dance Company is incredible, but be warned: the drumming is loud. If your child is noise-sensitive, stand toward the back of the Promenade.

For the Little Artists: Head to the Sidewalk Studio for “Covers,” an interactive pop-up by artist Prisca Choe. This isn’t just your average coloring station; families can create their own zines while exploring the sounds and stories of the Korean Diaspora.

A Relaxed, Sensory Friendly Experience

The entire event is a relaxed performance, open to everyone and especially welcoming for guests with autism, sensory or communication differences, and learning disabilities. People are free to come and go, move around, or make noise during performances, and no one will be asked to be quiet. Quiet spaces will also be available for anyone who needs a break before jumping back in.

Tips for Parents

Crowd Factor: It’s Lincoln Center, and it’s free, but it will be busy. If you’re claustrophobic around strollers, aim for the very start of the day at 11 am.

Stroller Situation: David Geffen Hall is beautiful, but navigating a double-wide through a crowd is a workout. If you can wear the baby or use a slim umbrella stroller, your stress levels will thank you.

Food: There are food vendors on-site, but you’re also just a few blocks from some great spots on Columbus Avenue.

