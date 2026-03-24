Opening weekend at Luna Park in Coney Island kicks off the season with rides, food, and family fun along the boardwalk.

At a Glance

Opening weekend celebration at Luna Park in Coney Island

Free admission; rides start at $4

50+ rides and attractions for all ages

Cyclone Egg Cream Christening Sunday at 11 am (first 99 riders get a free ride + egg cream)

Boardwalk, food, and arcade games are all open

A portion of the proceeds supports local organizations

If you and your kids have been counting down the days until summer, this weekend brings you one step closer! The Coney Island season officially kicks off, and Luna Park opens its doors this Saturday, March 28.

Brooklynites might have the homecourt advantage, but people from all the boroughs come to Coney Island each year. I was lucky as a kid, because traveling to Coney Island was just a short trip on the F train. When I saw those tall apartment buildings just off the water from my subway window seat, I knew we were close. I would get giddy knowing the smell of the saltwater taffy and the ocean were just a stop away.

So, when my kids were born, I made sure they were introduced to all the fun and good memories that take place at Coney Island every year. Now the area has grown exponentially, but the spirit of summer memories will always live on.

Luckily, we don’t have to wait until summer to begin the fun.

Psst… Check Out Best Zoos Near NYC for Families: Manhattan, Bronx, Long Island & Beyond

Opening Weekend Events at Coney Island

The fun starts on Saturday, March 29, but Sunday, March 29, is the one to add to your calendar. At 11 am, Luna Park kicks off its Cyclone Egg Cream Christening, a classic New York tradition celebrating the iconic roller coaster in Coney Island. The famous landmark is celebrating its 99th anniversary this year, so the first 99 riders of the day score a free ride on the Cyclone plus a classic egg cream. (Get there early… this one goes fast!)

Opening weekend at Coney Island is a great way to kick off spring. On both days, the whole park is up and running with rides, arcade games, food vendors, boardwalk views, and that salty ocean breeze that reminds us of so many childhood summers spent in Brooklyn.

Admission is free, with rides starting at $4. There are over 50 rides and attractions, from toddler-friendly spins to full-on thrill rides for older kids and adults.

The part that is just so pleasant is that Coney Island in the spring isn’t burning hot or overly crowded, and you can really enjoy the views and atmosphere. Plus, you can take a walk with the kids on the pier that juts out into the ocean and then stroll back to Nathan’s, because a trip to Coney Island is never really complete without it.

It’s a Giving Back Weekend, Too

Another reason to head out to Luna Park on opening weekend is that it gives back to the community. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local organizations, including the Coney Island Sharks, Children of Promise, and the Coney Island Public Library.

After opening weekend, Luna Park runs on weekends through the spring, with longer hours during spring break and daily operations picking up later in the season.

Luna Park opens Saturday, March 28, at 11 am. The Cyclone Egg Cream Christening takes place Sunday, March 29, at 11 am in Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Psst… Check Out NYC Spring Bucket List: 25 Amazing Activities to Do This Spring!