Long Island Snowstorm Update: 650+ Schools Closed & Blizzard Conditions Today

Long Island snowstorm is impacting schools as an unrelenting winter storm pummels the region: heavy snow, strong winds and widespread closures are the story of the day.

At a Glance:

Long Island schools are currently closed. They’re expected to be open tomorrow, but extended school closures will depend on road conditions and cleanup progress.

We’re still experiencing heavy snow and gusty winds—Long Island may get up to 10 inches of snow.

There are delays in reopening transit service, and an ongoing safety advisory from local and state officials. Follow official channels and school district pages for live updates.

Update: Many districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties have now announced plans for Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, including continued closures and snow days (no remote learning) and delayed starts due to unsafe travel and intense snow cleanup. Bus routes and walking routes must be confirmed safe before schools can open. Official communications (texts, robocalls, social media posts) are the best source for real-time updates.

Long Island snowstorm has brought unexpected changes, especially when the midwinter break was supposed to be over. Heavy snow, whipping winds, and near-whiteout conditions have forced widespread school closures across Nassau and Suffolk counties, with officials urging residents to stay off the roads until conditions improve. Long Island schools, just like NYC schools, have their first—proper—snow day. Here’s what families need to know.

Psst… Check Out NYC Schools Close for the First Snow Day Since 2019!

Long Island Snowstorm: Blizzard Conditions Expected

This is not a quick dusting. Long Island is experiencing blizzard conditions, with sustained winds and powerful gusts creating blowing and drifting snow across the region. Snowfall totals are already climbing into the double digits in many areas, with projections in some spots approaching 18–24 inches before the storm tapers off.

Wind gusts have been reported as high as 60–70 mph, making visibility extremely limited at times; while whiteout conditions and icy roadways have made travel dangerous throughout Nassau and Suffolk.

The National Weather Service has maintained blizzard warnings for the region, and officials continue to caution residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the Long Island snowstorm happening right now.

Long Island School Closures in Nassau & Suffolk Counties

Due to the severity of the storm, schools across Long Island are closed until further notice. This includes dozens of districts in both counties.

Nassau County School Closures

Multiple districts including Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Syosset, and Valley Stream have announced closures. All before- and after-school activities are canceled.

Suffolk County School Closures

Districts such as North Babylon, Northport-East Northport, Patchogue-Medford, Riverhead, Sachem, Southold, West Babylon, Comsewogue, and Wyandanch are also closed, with buildings shuttered as crews assess conditions. Some schools may open with a 2 or 3-hour delay after a proper cleanup, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their district’s official website or robocalls for updates on reopening plans.

Long Island Snowstorm: Official Statements & Emergency Measures

This storm is being treated as a serious weather emergency. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency for Long Island and surrounding regions, mobilizing state resources and the National Guard where needed. In her statement, Hochul urged residents to remain home and allow emergency crews and plows to do their work. Local county executives in both Nassau and Suffolk have echoed those concerns, emphasizing public safety and warning residents about dangerous road conditions.

Travel bans are currently in effect across parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties during peak storm conditions. The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) has suspended service as crews focus on snow clearing and safety operations.

Officials are strongly advising against non-essential travel until winds calm and plowing operations can fully clear major roadways. For now, the message from authorities is clear: stay home, stay warm, and stay off the roads!

We’ll continue monitoring updates from Nassau and Suffolk officials and school districts as conditions evolve.

Psst… Check Out Cold Weather Safety Tips for New Yorkers: A Winter Survival Guide for Parents