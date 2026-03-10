Long Island Museum: 3 Family-Friendly Tech and Gaming Exhibitions You Can’t Miss This Spring

From vintage Apple computers to interactive gaming stations and Long Island’s surprising role in early video game history, technology takes center stage this season at the Long Island Museum.

Located in the heart of historic Stony Brook, the Long Island Museum blends art, history, and interactive learning, making it a great destination for curious kids and tech-loving teens alike.

These exhibitions stand out because they combine hands-on gaming with real technology history, giving visitors a chance to both play and learn. Kiddos can experiment with games, while parents get a nostalgic look back at the computers and consoles that shaped the digital age.

It’s also an easy addition to a Suffolk County day trip , with nearby restaurants, shops, and scenic waterfront views in Stony Brook Village.

Running through May 24, the Long Island Museum is hosting three immersive exhibitions inside its Art Museum galleries: “50 Years of Apple Computers: The Kevin Lenane Collection;” “Video Games: The Great Connector;” and “LI Gamers.” Together, they create a dynamic look at how technology evolved, from early computer prototypes to the gaming culture that now connects millions around the world.

Families can explore rare computers, try hands-on games, and discover how Long Island played a role in shaping the modern tech landscape—yep, you read that right, Long Islanders! For parents who remember the early days of personal computers and kids who spend their weekends gaming, it’s a fascinating cross-generational experience.

Long Island Museum Tech & Gaming Exhibitions: History Meets Technology

Long Island Museum

1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Dates: February 19–May 24

Hours: Thursday, 11:30 am-7 pm; Friday–Sunday: 12 pm- 5 pm

Admission: $15, adults (discounted prices for seniors, military personnel, and students). Exhibitions are included with general admission.

A Rare Look at the Evolution of Apple Computers

The exhibition “50 Years of Apple Computers: The Kevin Lenane Collection” offers a rare opportunity to see one of the most comprehensive Apple computer collections in the United States. Visitors can trace the evolution of personal computing—from the early days of experimental machines to the colorful consumer devices that defined the late 1990s and early 2000s… perfect for millennial parents who also want to reminiscent their youth!

Among the highlights is the 1976 Apple-1, one of the first computers ever sold by Apple, and a pivotal moment from a computing point of view. The exhibit also features the Apple Lisa, one of the first computers to introduce a graphical user interface, and early iMac models, which helped redefine computer design with their sleek, translucent shells.

For adults, the exhibit is a nostalgic journey through decades of tech innovation. For younger visitors, it’s a fascinating look at just how quickly computers evolved, from bulky prototypes to the powerful devices we carry in our pockets today.

Video Games: The Great Connector

Gaming fans will find plenty to explore in “Video Games: The Great Connector,” an interactive exhibition created by the Harlem Gallery of Science. Rather than focusing solely on entertainment, the exhibit highlights how gaming fosters teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Visitors can explore the hidden design behind their favorite games while learning about the people and technologies shaping the industry.

Throughout the exhibition, guests can try 10 interactive gaming stations, meeting influential figures in game design and engineering while discovering how games help build social networks and technical skills. The exhibition also emphasizes diversity in the gaming industry, celebrating contributions from designers and innovators of color while inspiring the next generation of creators.

For kids who love gaming—and parents curious about the culture behind it—it’s an engaging way to see games through an educational lens.

LI Gamers: Long Island’s Surprising Role in Video Game History

While Silicon Valley often dominates conversations about technology innovation, Long Island has its own fascinating place in gaming history, and the exhibition “LI Gamers” tells that story.

The exhibit highlights “Tennis for Two,” a groundbreaking experiment created in 1958 at Brookhaven National Laboratory, widely considered one of the earliest video games ever made. Displayed on an oscilloscope, the simple tennis simulation allowed players to control paddles and volley a ball back and forth—decades before the arcade boom of the 1970s. It also explores Long Island’s connection to the gaming industry through companies like Acclaim Entertainment, once a major video game publisher headquartered on the Island.

For families interested in STEM, the exhibit offers a powerful reminder that innovation often starts in unexpected places… sometimes right in our own backyard!

