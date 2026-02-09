Long Island Maritime Museum: Mid-Winter Break & Family Fun on Long Island

If you want a mid-winter break that’s more than videogames and cartoons, the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville is a perfect destination.

At a Glance:

Check the schedule and register your kid by calling the LIMM ahead. Spots are first-come, first-served, and it tend to fill up quickly as there’s limited space for the workshops.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

There’s free on-site parking, and you can access the museum before or after the mid-winter break activities—perfect for a family adventure!

How about a family day-out around Suffolk, Long Island ? West Sayville has kid-friendly cafés and spots nearby if you want to make the day longer than a museum visit.

Imagine a museum full of hands-on maritime activities, interactive children’s programs, and historic exhibits—better yet, one that has every day of the mid-winter break covered for the kids. Well, families, it does exist in West Sayville, Long Island! Almost every corner of the LIMM invites curiosity, creativity, and that kind of learning that feels like fun… not homework.

Here’s your guide to what’s happening at the Long Island Maritime Museum—the kind of family outing that makes everlasting memories.

Psst… Check Out Long Island 250 Events: Celebrate America’s 250th in Suffolk County

Mid-Winter Break Children’s Activities at the Long Island Maritime Museum

If you’ve ever struggled to find activities that keep kids busy and engaged on vacation days, this museum checks out all the boxes. Located in picturesque West Sayville, the Long Island Maritime Museum offers five days of family fun from February 16-20. Perfect for younger kiddos, the LIMM combines interactive children’s programs designed for hands-on learning; historic boats and exhibits that are fun to explore at your pace; a spacious campus where kids can discover without feeling cooped up (very important for sensory-sensitive children!), and more.

This isn’t a place where you walk quietly past displays. It’s a place where kids get to do things: build, observe, imagine, ask questions, and play with purpose.

88 West Avenue, West Sayville

(631) 854-4974, to register your kids

Monday, February 16: Spectacular Snowflakes

Hours: 10 am –12 pm

Price: $15 per child; $10 for each full-week registrant ($5 for LIMM members)

This winter-themed workshop kicks off mid-winter break with a cozy mix of storytelling and creativity, and it’s ideal for easing into break week. Kids will be able to learn all about snow shapes, then dive into a hands-on craft where they’ll create their own beautiful snowflake ornaments to take home. It’s a great pick for children who love art, seasonal crafts, and learning through making.

Tuesday, February 17: Nature in the Winter

Hours: 10 am –12 pm

Price: $15 per child; $10 for each full-week registrant ($5 for LIMM members)

This program blends storytelling with discovery, helping kids explore what happens in nature during the winter months. After listening to a story focused on seasonal changes, children will be able to create a winter craft using pinecones and other natural elements. It’s a thoughtful, hands-on way to connect kids with the great outdoors.

Wednesday, February 18: Arctic Wonders

Hours: 10 am –12 pm

Price: $15 per child; $10 for each full-week registrant ($5 for LIMM members)

Does the winter weather make your child wonder about the North Pole? This day dives into Arctic animals and habitats. Kids will start with a story, then create a snowy arctic scene featuring polar bears and whales. The session wraps up with glowing Northern Lights crafts to hang at home. A mix of geography, animals, and art—great for kiddos who love imaginative play and world exploration.

Thursday, February 19: Cozy Crafts

Hours: 10 am –12 pm

Price: $15 per child; $10 for each full-week registrant ($5 for LIMM members)

This warm and whimsical workshop is about comfort and imagination. After a silly, playful story, kids will make their own craft designed to keep things cozy, followed by decorating a fun, fluffy pillow topper. The session ends on a sweet note with hot cocoa mugs to top it all off. As parents, we love that it’s a feel-good, low-stress activity that leaves kids happy, relaxed, and proudly carrying home their creations.

️ Friday, February 20: Storytelling by the Sea

Hours: 10 am –12 pm

Price: $15 per child; $10 for each full-week registrant ($5 for LIMM members)

This fun-filled writing workshop invites kids to create their own maritime adventure stories inspired by the sea. It blends creative writing with history and storytelling—perfect for kids who love reading, writing, or letting their imaginations run wild.

Led by novelist and educator Margreit Maitland, local author of the Runaway at Sea historical adventure series, children will be able to brainstorm and share imaginative tales filled with maps, treasures, and ocean-bound twists.

Psst… Check Out 10 Fun Things to Do in Nassau County with Kids: A Family Guide for a Day Out

[ /sc]