Join us for a kid-friendly day exploring amazing summer camp and enrichment options for 2026 at the ​Long Island Family Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo at ​Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Designed with families (and curious kids!) in mind, this is your chance to browse, ask questions, and start dreaming about a summer your child will love.

And it’s not just kid-friendly, it’s packed with FREE, hands-on fun. Families can enjoy a ​B​ounce House, face painting, Arts & Crafts, and more throughout the day, so kids can play while parents explore.

This is a Free event but please RSVP today for your tickets.

Sunday, January 25, 2026

12:00 – 3:00 PM

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530

It’s also the ultimate opportunity to meet camp directors face-to-face, collect helpful info, and compare programs—all under one roof. This year we’re excited to announce the PJ Library Jewish Camp Corner. Whether you’re just beginning your camp search or putting the final touches on summer plans, this is an easy, welcoming way to figure out what’s next. Best part? Admission is FREE.

Come plan, play, and kick off summer excitement together!

Please note: The Cradle of Aviation Museum Gallery and Planetarium admission are not included in this free event; both are a separate fee. Please visit their website to learn more.

