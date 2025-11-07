Best Party Places for Long Island Kids (that they will love!)

Top Fun Party Places for Kids on Long Island

Finding the right place to celebrate your child’s big day can turn an ordinary birthday into something truly unforgettable. Whether your little one dreams of a hands-on art party, an epic play-space experience, or an outdoor adventure, there’s no shortage of creative venues to bring those birthday wishes to life. We’ve gathered some of the best kids’ birthday party spots—each with its own unique charm, from themed entertainment to stress-free all-inclusive packages. No matter where you celebrate, these spots deliver fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

2245 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, Long Island

631-694-6868

Get ready for an amazing celebration at Adventureland Long Island! Their dedicated party team is prepared to help plan an unforgettable event, whether it’s a birthday, graduation, communion, or end-of-year bash. Adventureland offers thrilling rides, exciting games, tasty food, and nonstop fun for all ages. Guests can choose from customizable party packages designed to fit any need and make every celebration extra special. Kids will love the roller coasters, water rides, and games, all while making memories that last a lifetime. When it’s time to eat, guests can enjoy delicious food options that everyone will love. Whether the celebration is big or small, Adventureland is the perfect place to party. Join the fun and create unforgettable moments at Adventureland Long Island!

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

877-247-5223

Share a birthday to remember at American Girl New York. An in-store birthday party at American Girl is an easy, exciting way to celebrate your daughter’s special day. All-inclusive birthday parties are designed to minimize stress and maximize fun! Packages include personalized digital invitations, our signature cake and ice cream, and so much more. Celebrate all the joys of girlhood in an award-winning environment.

70 Gordon Drive, Syosset

516-465-5763

Celebrate your child’s special day with a chic, hands-on fashion design experience at The Fashionable Stylista in Syosset. Guests become designers for a day as they sketch, sew on real machines, and create custom fashion projects to take home. Each celebration is led by professional instructors who make learning to sew both exciting and confidence-building. Hosted in a beautiful private space with only one party at a time, parents can relax knowing every detail is taken care of. Choose from signature party packages such as Sew a Tote Bag, Sew a Pillow, Mini Dress Form Design, or the Fashionable Princess Package, where guests create their very own tutus. Any package is perfect for kids who love creativity, style, and fashion!

645 Stewart Ave, Garden City

631-417-5904

Monster Birthday Parties As you step into our world of monsters, prepare to be greeted by our friendly human staff. Our monster birthday parties are designed to create an unforgettable experience for your little one and their friends. They are filled with laughter, excitement, and plenty of monstrous fun, with private party rooms complete with spooky decorations. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. Monster Mini Golf in Deer Parkc offers a laser maze and a virtual reality experience. The Garden City location offers a laser maze, bowling and a virtual reality experience. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that the event will always take place, regardless of the weather.

347-732-2237

A little magic can make a big impact! A Novel Princess Party transforms children’s birthdays into unforgettable adventures with royal, superhero, and fan-favorite character experiences. Families can choose from beloved characters like Elsa, Moana, Superman, Ghost Spider, Taylor Swift, and K-Pop Demon Hunters. Professional performers bring the magic directly to the celebration, offering 30–120-minute visits filled with hands-on activities, special gifts, and sensory-friendly options. Serving kingdoms across the tristate area, every celebration is uniquely enchanting.

631-600-3315

Party Mags delivers high-energy entertainment with the latest multimedia technology. Each Party Mags event features Mobile Arcade Gaming Systems equipped with two TVs, dual game consoles, vibrant LED lighting, and double-sided play for nonstop fun. Guests can enjoy top video game consoles, crisp displays, versatile tablets, and immersive virtual reality headsets. From thrilling VR adventures to Fortnite battles and gaming tournaments, Party Mags transforms any occasion into an unforgettable experience. Whether for a birthday, school event, or corporate gathering, Party Mags brings excitement directly to your venue. With game trucks, bouncy houses, and jumbo games, they ensure endless fun for guests of all ages—making every celebration truly memorable.

2200 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park

516-775-5545

Celebrate your child’s special day with a high-energy gymnastics or Ninja Warrior Obstacle Party—where the fun never stops! Their expert coaches lead an hour of thrilling, age-appropriate activities—choose between Olympic-style gymnastics events with springboard races and tumble track fun, or Ninja Warrior adventures featuring swinging challenges, “floor-is-lava” courses, and the epic Warped Wall Run. After the action, enjoy a 30-minute celebration with pizza, dessert, and their famous POP-OUT Cake surprise that will wow every guest! Each party is guided by enthusiastic staff who keep every child engaged, safe, and smiling—while giving the birthday star the spotlight they deserve. Parties run every Saturday and Sunday.

516-639-3939

At Royal Princess Prep, attention is paid to every detail, from our completely custom costumes and wigs to our one-of-a-kind shoes and accessories, you’ll feel like our characters stepped right off the screen or out of a storybook! Their goal is to create a magical, one-of-a-kind experience for you and your child. Let them help you create the memory of a lifetime! Royal Princess Prep aims to inspire and empower all the children we meet by instilling kindness, bravery, strength, believing in yourself, and the knowledge that true beauty comes from within. They are dedicated to leaving each child with a lasting impression and memories they will hold close to their hearts for years to come. Offering your favorite characters on Long Island and throughout the tri-state area.

493 Westbury Ave., Carle Place

516-354-1515

Send In The Clowns offers full-service planning and rentals for every occasion, serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Specializing in events of all sizes, the team provides everything in-house—from tents, tables, and staging to inflatables, DJs, and live entertainment—ensuring seamless execution and top-quality service. Their “do-it-all” philosophy guarantees clean, safe equipment, on-time delivery, and competitive pricing. Whether it’s a child’s birthday, wedding, bar mitzvah, fundraiser, or corporate event, Send In The Clowns offers a complete one-stop solution for rentals and entertainment. With a vast inventory and creative options, the company brings every celebration to life with professionalism, reliability, and fun, allowing clients to relax and enjoy their event from start to finish.

74 Hauppauge Rd. Commack

631-462-9800

Birthday parties at the Suffolk Y JCC are a piece of cake! They make celebrating easy and fun with exciting party options to fit every child’s interests. Choose from Move & Play, All-Star Sports, or Swim Fun for a celebration packed with energy and smiles. They provide all the supplies—just bring your cake and party favors. Plus, the birthday child is always free! Don’t see your perfect “flavor”? They are happy to customize a party that’s just right for your child. Whether you’re looking for an action-filled day or a unique theme, they’ll make it unforgettable. Make your child’s special day one to remember!

3147 Middle Country Rd, Lake Grove

631-861-4125

Make your kid’s birthday party epic at Urban Air Lake Grove, where they take care of everything! All party packages come with a dedicated host, arcade cards, a t-shirt for the birthday kid, party favor scratch-offs, Urban Air socks, tableware, balloons, and water for each jumper. All packages include two hours at a table or in a private room rental (includes setup and cleanup), after which you can stay another hour in the park to continue the fun! Experience Long Island’s tallest Sky Rider zip line, mini go-karts, Flash Pads interactive game, Spin Zone bumper cars, virtual reality, climbing walls, warrior course, and dozens of trampolines. Plus video games and claw machines! Birthday packages start at $455.

