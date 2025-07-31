Long Island Carnivals, Festivals, and Fairs: August 2025 - New York Family

Long Island Carnivals, Festivals, and Fairs: August 2025

Soak up the last month of summer across Long Island with these exciting carnivals, festivals, and fairs. From cultural fests to basketball to seafood and more, there’s something for everyone!

Psst… Try Out for the Long Island Nets Dance Teams!

Nassau County

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St., Long Beach

Saturdays, 9 am – 2 pm through Oct. 25

All ages

Free

At this exclusively handcrafted market, you can find one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself and your loved ones. Creations are available in myriad mediums, including photography, jewelry, painting, drawing, wood, glass, mixed media, clothing, accessories, and home décor. Live music can be enjoyed throughout the day. An eclectic and exciting line-up of musical performances is presented in both the morning and afternoon.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City

Aug. 8-10, Friday, 3 – 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $15.65 child and $30.38 adult

The Long Island Retro Gaming Expo is where gamers, new and old, can experience the joy and history of videogames in an environment that encapsulates the golden eras of gaming but re-imagined for today’s player. LI Retro houses over three levels of arcades, hundreds of console and PC gaming events, exclusive exhibits, engaging panels, curated vendors, live performances, and more.

Planting Fields, 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay

Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 am – 1 pm & 1 – 4 pm

All ages

$15 ages 3 – 12; free for parents

Curiosity, creativity, and the great outdoors come together at this hands-on event that invites young explorers to dive into nature through exciting activities, fun crafts, and endless fun in the sun.

Panaghia of Island Park, 83 Newport Road, Island Park

Aug. 21-24, Thursday, 5 – 10 pm; Friday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, 12 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

Enjoy rides, and games, live music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and traditional Loukoumades, pastries, Greek food, and a variety of beers and wines.

Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury

Saturday, Aug. 23, 8 am – 5 pm

All ages

$12-$25

The 2nd Annual Long Island Celtic Festival and Highland Games will honor the Celtic heritage, arts, and culture of Long Island and NYC immigrants from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and Brittany. The festival will feature entertainment for all ages, vendors specializing in Celtic products, and food trucks.

Jones Beach (Field 4) – Basketball Courts, 1000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Saturday, Aug. 23, 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

All ages

Free admission, some activities require a fee

Long Island Nets Summer Fest is designed to bring together fans, families and local supporters in celebration of community. The event will feature a live DJ and music, performances by the Long Island Nets Dance Team, a meet-and-greet with team mascot Dale the Eagle, and free giveaways from the team and community vendors.

Suffolk County

Downtown Sayville, Main St., Railroad Ave, Gillette and Rotary Park, Sayville

Aug. 1-3, Friday, 5 – 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission; prices vary for rides

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Summer festival, which will encompass the entire downtown Sayville area. On Sunday from 1 am to 3 pm, families will enjoy live entertainment, rides and attractions, craft and food vendors, and a car show.

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 5 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

This community event features a meet and greet with local officers, emergency vehicles, refreshments, music, games, and more.

Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead

Friday, Aug. 8, 3 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of fun-filled activities, including a fashion show, DIY craft station, ice cream social and fun jumps for all ages.

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Friday, Aug. 8, 6 – 7:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Get ready to experience the magic of Shabbat with exciting activities, a delicious buffet, and warm community spirit. It’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend with joy and connection!

Guild Hall, 158 Main St, East Hampton

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 3:30 – 5:30 pm

All ages

$10-$25

Andrés and Christina bring a dynamic blend of Latin American beats, engaging storytelling, and plenty of audience participation—perfect for kids and families. Singing in both Spanish and English, they inspire learning through music while creating a joyful, inclusive atmosphere where everyone can dance, clap, and sing along. 123 Andrés will have you moving, learning, and celebrating the magic of music. The fun starts early with an arts & crafts workshop with the Children’s Museum of the East End starting at 3:30 pm. Pre-show workshops are free for all KidFEST ticket holders.

Polish Town USA, 300 Lincoln St., Riverhead

Aug. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

Step into a vibrant world of tradition, community, and celebration to mark the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Polish Town Fair & Festival! This beloved cultural event transforms the town into a dazzling showcase of authentic Polish heritage — from polkas to pierogis, folk art to pony rides and kids’ games.

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson

Aug. 21-24, Thursday, 5 – 10 pm; Friday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 1 – 11 pm; Sunday, 12 – 9 pm

All ages

$2 adult admission; ride tickets available for purchase

Enjoy delicious Greek cuisine & pastries, go on thrilling carnival rides, enter raffles, check out live Greek music & dances, take in spectacular fireworks on Friday and Saturday, and more.

Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Road, Holbrook

Aug. 21-24, Thursday-Friday 6 – 11 pm; Saturday, 2 – 11 pm; Sunday, 2 – 9 pm

All ages

Prices vary for rides

It’s fun for the whole family with live bands, thrilling rides, and contests! Fireworks on Saturday.

Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville

Aug. 23-24, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

$10; free for children younger than 12

This annual Seafood Festival features live music, crafts, kids’ activities, and of course, lots of seafood!

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown

Saturday, Aug. 23, noon – 4 pm

All ages

$10

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a day of fun while celebrating local history! Enjoy tours of historic homes, historical reenactments, live music, food and craft vendors, face painting, a petting zoo, free crafts, and so much more! Experience some family fun while learning about the history of Smithtown.

Nesconset Gazebo, Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset

Sunday, Aug. 24, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Nesconset with music, bounce houses, games, face painting, crafts, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Psst… Check Out 12 Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Long Island

More August Fun!

Festivals, Parades, and Fairs Across NYC: August 2025