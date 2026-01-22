Learn how Suffolk County played a pivotal role in the American Revolution at these Long Island 250 Events

Long Island’s official America 250 celebration commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with history tours, museum exhibitions, and community programming.

Events and tours take place at historic sites like Joseph Lloyd Manor and Sherwood-Jayne Farm, as well as The Long Island Museum and Shelter Island.

The Long Island 250 Passport Book invites visitors to explore and collect stamps at participating historic sites across Long Island.

Plan your visit ahead! Check requirements and ticket prices for tours and lectures. Historic sites may have limited capacity or scheduled time slots, so booking early is often recommended.

Combine your visit with nearby attractions (museums, walkable towns, parks) to make a full day of discovery around Suffolk County.

Long Island’s part in America’s 250th Celebration is more than just dates on a calendar—it’s a year-long journey through history, heritage, and community that invites families, history lovers, and visitors to explore our region in meaningful, interactive ways. The Long Island 250 events highlight how our beloved region played a pivotal role in the American Revolution, from colonial homesteads to spy rings, historic houses, exhibitions, and more.

Across Suffolk County and Long Island, you’ll find programming, tours, and exhibits that bring the Revolutionary era to life, connecting the past to the present with stories about people, places, and pivotal moments that shaped the nation.

Family-Friendly America 250 Events on Long Island

One of the best parts about the America 250 celebrations on Long Island is how accessible and engaging they are for families with kids. These events aren’t just lectures or static exhibits—they’re designed to help children see, touch, and experience history in ways that actually stick.

Many Long Island 250 events take place at historic homes, museums, and outdoor sites where kids can walk the same grounds as Revolutionary-era families, hear stories told through real people, and ask questions in an interactive setting. Guided house tours often focus on daily life during the 1700s: what kids wore, what they ate, and how families lived during wartime, which makes history feel fun and relatable rather than abstract and plain.

Museums participating in America 250, including The Long Island Museum, offer exhibitions that are visually engaging and family-friendly, with rotating displays, open gallery spaces, and special programming that works well for school-age children, sensory-friendly kids, and teens. The Long Island 250 Passport Program is especially appealing for kids, turning history into a scavenger-hunt-style adventure where families can collect stamps and track the places they’ve explored together.

For parents looking to introduce history without overwhelming their kids, these events are a great balance: educational but not stuffy, meaningful without being too heavy. Whether you’re spending an afternoon at a museum, joining a guided tour, or making a day of visiting multiple sites, America 250 on Long Island offers a thoughtful, kid-friendly way to connect past and present—together as a family!

Long Island 250 Tours & Historic Programs

Joseph Lloyd Manor, 1 Lloyd Lane, Lloyd Harbor

Date: Saturday, February 21; two tour times: 11 am–12:15 pm & 2 pm–3:15 pm

Price: $10 general admission. Free for Preservation Long Island members

Explore the Voices of Liberty tour at historic Joseph Lloyd Manor, where you’ll learn how the American Revolution reshaped lives on Lloyd Neck. This tour delves into the British occupation of the manor, the experiences of Loyalist and Patriot refugees, and the local connections to important figures like George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, all woven through compelling personal stories.

This event is especially meaningful for families and history lovers who want a living experience that goes beyond books and into the real places where the beginning of our nation, as we know it, unfolded.

Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Rd, East Setauket

Date: Saturday, April 25; two sessions: 11:00 am–12:00 pm & 2:00 pm–3:00 pm

Price: $10 general admission. Free for Preservation Long Island members

This commemorative tour explores how the Revolution divided families and communities. At Sherwood-Jayne Farm, you’ll hear the story of the Jayne family and their role during British occupation, the internal struggles of allegiance, and how everyday people navigated the challenges of building a new nation.

It’s a hands-on, narrative-driven program that works well for families with older kids or teens who can appreciate layered history.

Historic Exhibitions at The Long Island Museum

1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Exhibition Dates: February 19-September 13 (Seat of Action) & July 16-December 20 (Enduring Heart)

Price: $15 (check the museum’s site for exhibition hours, as it may change depending on the season)

The Long Island Museum’s Long Island 250 exhibitions provide a deep dive into how the Revolutionary War unfolded across our region. The Seat of Action: Long Island in the American Revolution and Beyond looks at the British occupation, the impact on daily life, and the region’s role in war and reconstruction. While the Enduring Heart: Native American Long Island celebrates the history and ongoing legacy of the First Peoples of Long Island.

Whether you’re a local or visiting, these exhibitions make history feel relevant and engaging for families and adults alike.

America 250 Lecture Series at The Long Island Museum

1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Price: Included with museum admission; preregistration recommended

The museum also offers special lectures and programs, like talks with historians and curated experiences tied to America 250 themes.

While Dire Oppression Reigns: Women’s Experience of Occupied Long Island: March 22, 1 pm–2:30 pm

The American Revolution and the Fate of the World with Richard Bell: May 16, 1 pm

Native and Long Island Storytelling Events: Fall 2026

These talks bring depth to the story of America’s founding and Long Island’s place in it, with topics that range from women’s roles during the occupation to global impacts of the Revolution. It’s ideal for families with older kids and teens or for parents who want a richer historical context, including women’s empowerment, alongside exhibits.

In addition, families and children can participate in the Long Island 250 Passport Program at the museum—pick up or stamp your passport while visiting to document your exploration of Revolutionary sites throughout Long Island.

One of the most engaging ways to experience the Long Island 250 events is through Long Island’s Path to Independence: A Revolutionary Historical Passport, a keepsake guide that encourages exploration of sites and stories across Suffolk and Nassau counties.

This document is a printed or digital passport you can stamp at participating events and historic locations. Visit sites like The Long Island Museum, historic homes, and tours to collect unique stamps that document your journey. It’s available as a free PDF download from the official site or as a low-cost print-on-demand book.

The passport transforms a day trip or weekend visit into something interactive and keepsake-worthy, making history personal, memorable, and fun for families.

What makes Long Island 250 celebrations special is not just the anniversary itself, but how it invites us to connect with history in places we pass by every day. And how exciting would it be for kids to collect stamps along the way? It’s a once-in-a-generation chance to understand how Long Island played a vital role in the founding of our nation and how those stories continue to shape the region today.

16 S Ferry Rd, Shelter Island

Price: Typically free, but check the website for current information closer to the dates.

Spinning Wheel Program: March 7, 10 am to 12 pm

Historic Homes Presentation: May 31, 2 pm to 3:30 pm

Historic House Tour & Exhibit Opening: June 6, all day

“Culper Spy Ring” Presentation: July 12, 2 pm to 3:30 pm

Historic Sunday: June 28, 10 am

Shelter Island’s programs mix hands-on demonstrations with talks about local Revolutionary history. From spinning wheel demonstrations to presentations on spies and patriot networks, these events highlight fascinating stories that families can talk about together.

180 Little Neck Rd, Centerport,

Dates and time: Select days (July 1, 10, 18, & 26), 12 am to 3 pm

Price: Free

Part of the Long Island 250 celebration, this sky program explores how early Americans used the stars for navigation and storytelling—a fun and educational experience for kids curious about planets, constellations, and history. The accompanying “Wish Fish” art project invites families to create and reflect on community and shared heritage.

