Last Minute Halloween Events in Brooklyn

From parades to festivals, it’s not too late to get your Halloween spook on with these fun activities in Brooklyn!

October is almost over, which means Halloween is right around the corner! Amidst preparing trick-or-treat bowls for the tiny ghosts and ghouls, and decorating your home with spiderwebs and skeletons, it’s easy to miss all of the amazing events that Brooklyn has to offer! If you’re looking for family-friendly seasonal fun, there’s no need to scramble. Ahead, we list some spooky and fun-filled events perfect for the entire family, just before the big 31!

Fidler-Wyckoff House Park, 5816 Clarendon Rd.

October 25 12 pm to 3 pm

A family-friendly celebration filled with costumes, crafts, games, and fall-themed fun, kids can enjoy pumpkin painting, music, and seasonal treats in a festive atmosphere perfect for all ages.

247 DeKalb Ave.

October 21, 6 pm to 10 pm

Bring your creativity to this lively neighborhood pumpkin carving contest. Participants of all skill levels are invited to carve on-site or bring a finished pumpkin for a chance to win fun prizes and bragging rights.

225 Smith St.

October 23, 6 pm to 7 pm

Step into this local Brooklyn bookstore after dark for a cozy evening of eerie tales. Author Anastasia Garcia hosts a special storytime featuring spooky-but-kid-friendly campfire stories that spark imagination without the nightmares. RSVP’s are required.

Putnam & Grand Ave.

October 23, 6 pm to 9 pm

Bundle up for an outdoor screening of the classic fun-filled spooky film, Hocus Pocus under the stars. Families can bring blankets, snacks, and enjoy the Sanderson sisters’ antics in a festive community setting.

336 3rd St.

October 23, 6 pm to 9 pm

Let your inner ghoul shine and unlock new creativity while building your own custom costume. With provided materials and guidance, children can design and build unique scary outfits in a creative, supportive space.

431 6th Ave.

October 24, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm

If the hit Netflix series Wednesday was a little too gloom for you, don’t worry, there’s always a family-friendly option with the entire Addams Family. Families can gather for a cozy screening of the beloved animated Addams Family film and enjoy the spooky comedy together in the library’s welcoming community room.

286 Cadman Plaza West

October 24, 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Young scientists can explore the creepy-cool side of science through interactive experiments. From oozing potions to mysterious reactions, this workshop makes learning fun and festive.

85 South Oxford St.

October 25, 12 pm to 4 pm

Families can njoy spooky stories, face painting, family-friendly games, and more at one of Brooklyn’s largest parks.

Abolitionist Place, Willoughby St & Albee Square W.

October 31, 2 pm to 5 pm

A lively Halloween celebration featuring costumes, music, crafts, and trick-or-treat fun. Families can enjoy entertainment, games, and festive activities in a high-energy, including jump rope with Double Dutch Dreamz, in a community setting.

Aviator Sports & Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave.

September 27 – November 9

Celebrate the season with pumpkin picking, hayrides, friendly farm animals, and Halloween-themed attractions. The farm offers a hands-on fall experience perfect for younger children and families looking for outdoor fun.

145 Brooklyn Ave.

October 26, 10 am to 6:30 pm

The museum transforms into a Halloween wonderland with themed exhibits, arts and crafts, spooky science, and costume fun. Kids can explore, play, and learn through festive hands-on activities tailored to different ages.

