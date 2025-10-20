New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide to NYC Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun
Brooklyn Charter School & Kids Activity Expo | Register Today!
Brooklyn

Last Minute Halloween Events in Brooklyn

From parades to festivals, it’s not too late to get your Halloween spook on with these fun activities in Brooklyn! 

October is almost over, which means Halloween is right around the corner! Amidst preparing trick-or-treat bowls for the tiny ghosts and ghouls, and decorating your home with spiderwebs and skeletons, it’s easy to miss all of the amazing events that Brooklyn has to offer! If you’re looking for family-friendly seasonal fun, there’s no need to scramble. Ahead, we list some spooky and fun-filled events perfect for the entire family, just before the big 31!

Psst…Check Out Diwali Events in NYC 2025

Kids Fall Spooktacular

Fidler-Wyckoff House Park, 5816 Clarendon Rd.
October 25 12 pm to 3 pm

A family-friendly celebration filled with costumes, crafts, games, and fall-themed fun, kids can enjoy pumpkin painting, music, and seasonal treats in a festive atmosphere perfect for all ages.

Pumpkin Carving Contest at Brooklyn Public House

247 DeKalb Ave.
October 21, 6 pm to 10 pm

Bring your creativity to this lively neighborhood pumpkin carving contest. Participants of all skill levels are invited to carve on-site or bring a finished pumpkin for a chance to win fun prizes and bragging rights.

Books Are Magic After-Hours Storytime with Anastasia Garcia: Creepy Campfire Stories

225 Smith St.
October 23, 6 pm to 7 pm

Step into this local Brooklyn bookstore after dark for a cozy evening of eerie tales. Author Anastasia Garcia hosts a special storytime featuring spooky-but-kid-friendly campfire stories that spark imagination without the nightmares. RSVP’s are required.

FAB Fright Flicks: Hocus Pocus at Jitu Weusi Plaza

Putnam & Grand Ave.
October 23, 6 pm to 9 pm

Bundle up for an outdoor screening of the classic fun-filled spooky film, Hocus Pocus under the stars. Families can bring blankets, snacks, and enjoy the Sanderson sisters’ antics in a festive community setting.

Halloween Costume Building Party at the Old Stone House

336 3rd St.
October 23, 6 pm to 9 pm

Let your inner ghoul shine and unlock new creativity while building your own custom costume. With provided materials and guidance, children can design and build unique scary outfits in a creative, supportive space.

Halloween Family Movie Night at Park Slope Library: The Addams Family

431 6th Ave.
October 24, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm

If the hit Netflix series Wednesday was a little too gloom for you, don’t worry, there’s always a family-friendly option with the entire Addams Family. Families can gather for a cozy screening of the beloved animated Addams Family film and enjoy the spooky comedy together in the library’s welcoming community room.

Library Lab: Spooky Science at Brooklyn Heights Library

286 Cadman Plaza West
October 24, 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Young scientists can explore the creepy-cool side of science through interactive experiments. From oozing potions to mysterious reactions, this workshop makes learning fun and festive.

Halloween Fest at Fort Greene Park

85 South Oxford St.
October 25, 12 pm to 4 pm

Families can njoy spooky stories, face painting, family-friendly games, and more at one of Brooklyn’s largest parks.

BKLYN Boo Bash

Abolitionist Place, Willoughby St & Albee Square W.
October 31, 2 pm to 5 pm

A lively Halloween celebration featuring costumes, music, crafts, and trick-or-treat fun. Families can enjoy entertainment, games, and festive activities in a high-energy, including jump rope with Double Dutch Dreamz, in a community setting.

Green Meadows Farm

Aviator Sports & Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Ave.
September 27 – November 9

Celebrate the season with pumpkin picking, hayrides, friendly farm animals, and Halloween-themed attractions. The farm offers a hands-on fall experience perfect for younger children and families looking for outdoor fun.

Celebrate Halloween at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum

145 Brooklyn Ave.
October 26, 10 am to 6:30 pm

The museum transforms into a Halloween wonderland with themed exhibits, arts and crafts, spooky science, and costume fun. Kids can explore, play, and learn through festive hands-on activities tailored to different ages.

Psst…Check Out Halloween Safety Tips from a New York Allergist Whose Son Has Food Allergies

About the Author

Náosha Gregg

Náosha Gregg is a Digital Editor for New York Family and Brooklyn native. She has written for BYRDIE, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Ebony and produced for CBS Mornings and most recently, NY1. When she’s not testing the newest eyeshadow palette or lip liner, you can find her watching anime. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter at @knowingnaosha or drop her a line at knowingnaosha@gmail.com!

