Last Call For Summer Travel

So the summer flew by before you could take a family vacation? Don’t worry—late summer is a great time for last-minute trips.

In fact, many schools in other parts of the country are already back in session, which means your family might just get that museum, amusement park or beachfront all to yourselves (well, almost). Here are some of our favorite vacation ideas for August.

Golf Around in Myrtle Beach, SC

The whole family can practice their swing at some of the best courses on the South Carolina coast. Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday, an association of golf courses, golf package providers and golf schools, is offering a special (and affordable) “Golf Summer School” for all ages. After taking lessons at one of three acclaimed golf schools, players can practice what they’ve learned at one or more of 46 area courses (kids under 16 play free when accompanied by a paying adult), and family golf tournaments are being held through August 26. For more info: golfholiday.com, golfsummerschool.com, flymyrtlebeach.com.

Soak Up The Sun (And Some History) on the South Coast



The coastal towns of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Louisiana offer more than just great beaches—they’re also rich in history and heritage (ever been on a swamp boat tour?). This summer, Pensacola Bay, FL is celebrating the 450th anniversary of its establishment as a Spanish settlement in 1559, with parades, exhibits and festivals continuing through August 15. For more info: southcoastusa.com.

Rock Out in Cleveland, OH

Whether your children are tiny dancers or hardcore air guitarists, they can explore the past, present and future of rock ‘n’ roll at Cleveland’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. Check out the latest exhibits on Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson and Johnny Cash’s famous tour bus.For more info: rockhall.com.

Hit The Waves At Bethany Beach, DE



Looking to expand your beach options beyond the Jersey Shore? Head a little further south to Delaware. Bethany Beach offers families a beautiful beach and boardwalk plus a town full of family-friendly activities, like weekend concerts at the bandstand, and kids will love riding the town trolley. Rent a beach house or try Sea Colony’s oceanfront one- to three-bedroom condos, which offer themed camps and activities. For more info: resortquestdelaware.com.



Wind Down At The Woodstock Inn, VT

For a relaxing getaway offering natural beauty and outdoor fun (think hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, golf, tennis, and more), visit The Woodstock Inn & Resort. Built by Laurance Rockefeller, the stately inn graces the picturesque village of Woodstock in Vermont’s Upper Connecticut River Valley. Guests enjoy free access to the neighboring Billings Farm and Museum, a working dairy farm where kids can have up-close encounters with Jersey cows and enjoy some maple walnut ice cream. For more info: woodstockinn.com.

Have Some Beachy Fun in Westerly, RI



Why not escape to somewhere a little off the beaten path? The town of Westerly, RI offers three different beaches to choose from and kids will love riding The Flying Horses Carousel. The Pleasant View Inn on Misquamicut Beach features ocean-facing suites with private balconies, two on-site restaurants, and tennis and mini golf nearby. (pvinn.com)

—Aisha Gawad, Carol Kuruvilla, Katie Main and Amanda Orenstein