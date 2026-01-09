Laser Tag NYC & Nearby: 9 Spots Worth the Trip
Light up your day with some laser tag!
At a Glance:
- What: High-energy indoor laser tag fun for kids, teens, and adults
- Why Go: A perfect cold-weather activity that gets everyone moving
- How Many: 9 laser tag spots in NYC and just beyond
- Where: NYC, Long Island, Westchester, and nearby New Jersey
- Bonus: Many locations offer arcades, bowling, go-karts, and party packages
As wintertime continues on, it may feel like you’re running out of things to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained. For an afternoon or evening of fun and to get your blood pumping without having to brave the cold, laser tag is a perfect family-friendly activity for all ages.
Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, hosting people from out of town, or just looking to get out of the house for the day, check out these amazing laser tag spots in NYC and beyond.
Lucky Strike at Chelsea Piers
Chelsea Piers – Pier 60
212-835-2695
Don’t let the name fool you: Lucky Strike is so much more than just another bowling alley. It has a sprawling laser tag arena, and an extensive bright and expansive arcade. Plus, there is a lounge area and over 40 bowling lanes for a fun night out.
Area 53 NYC
53 Bridge Street, Brooklyn
347- 305-7448
Get the ultimate laser tag experience at Area 53 in Dumbo. Whether you want to host a private event of up to 20 people, play a quick round or just lounge around upstairs with friends, this is the spot. Play either traditional laser tag or a gun-less alternative, with both reservations and walk-in play available.
Prestigious Gaming on Wheels Plus
718-673-8529
Want the excitement of a laser tag game, but on your own turf? Turn any space into your own battlefield with this family-owned mobile gaming trailer. Entertain up to 28 people with laser tag, video games, yard games, and plenty more options.
Professional game coaches keep the games running smoothly and ensure everyone is playing safely and having fun. Book them in any borough or Long Island, but be aware of the additional cost for parties outside of Brooklyn, Queens or Long Island. Reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead or book online!
Laser Bounce
Queens: 80-28 Cooper Ave, Glendale
347-599-1919
Long Island: 2710 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
516-342-1330
Bowling, a bounce house arena, a massive jungle gym, and, of course, laser tag make Laser Bounce a one-stop shop for all-ages entertainment.
With locations in Queens and Long Island and flexibility in attraction packages, there’s something for everyone. You can even generate your own personalized party invitations on their website. Available for walk-ins or private bookings.
Xplore Family Fun Center
54 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, Commack
631-543-8300
Xplore Commack is the only two-level laser tag arena in Long Island, and the largest, boasting a whopping 5500 square feet throughout. Other attractions include Go-Karts, inflatable slides and much more.
Q-Zar
151 Voice Road, Carle Place, Long Island
516-877-7200
Head over to Q-Zar in Long Island for special laser tag mines in a game of Battlefield. Your kids can play on teams or try out the arena alone in a one-person game.
This place is great for all ages and makes for an exciting indoor weekend activity. Check out the arcade games if the kids ever get enough laser tag for the day.
Active Kidz
200 Robbins Lane, Jericho, NY
516-621-6600
Laser tag and laser frenzy in the 4500 square-foot Battle Quest Arena just scratch the surface of things to do at Active Kidz. Come for the lasers, stay for the ninja course or climbing wall! Plan an epic party or group event, or call ahead to see if walk-ins are available for the day.
Sportime USA
2 Lawrence St, Ardsley, NY
914-592-2111
Westchester County families: look for laser tag enjoyment at Sportime USA. Navigate through the fog and intricate mazes as you try to beat the opposing team. Fun vest packs and gear are provided. For non-laser attractions, check out Sportime’s indoor rides, climbing wall, arcade, and more! Hours are subject to change, call and check their website before heading out.
iPlay America
110 Schanck Road, Freehold, NJ
732-577-8200
For New Jersey families looking to get in on the action, look no further than iPlay America. Their arena can’t be beat, with two floors of laser excitement in a 6,500-square-foot playing space. Check out the new exciting game modes on Friday night for a unique laser tag experience.
