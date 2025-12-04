Ladurée’s Beautiful New Rockefeller Center Location Opens Just in Time for the Festive Season

Ladurée’s Beautiful New Rockefeller Center Location Opens Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Ladurée, the posh Parisian patisserie, opened its newest and most stunning boutique at Rockefeller Center’s Channel Gardens just in time for the festive season. Offering some extra holiday indulgence, the chic new location is a feast for the eyes and the taste buds with its intimate and immaculate interiors and perfect pastries. It is ideal for delicious treats, Instagrammable moments, and curated gifts for everyone on your list this holiday and beyond.

Set in a prime location with prominent neighbors like the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and Rink at Rock Center, the new Ladurée boutique opens its doors to locals and visitors alike to take in the Parisian, pastel pastry wonderland. Visitors will savor every decadent bite of fan favorite treats like Ladurée’s signature macarons, along with plentiful pastries and seasonal collections.

Ladurée is located at 620 5th Avenue and is open Monday through Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm.

“We are thrilled to extend Ladurée’s footprint to such an iconic New York City destination. Gifting and the art of celebration have always been at the heart of our brand, and we are excited to partner with Brunschwig & Fils to bring that spirit to life through design,” says Katina Dermatas, CEO of Ladurée US. “Opening at Rockefeller Center, especially during the holiday season, is the perfect expression of that spirit. This new boutique is both a landmark moment for Ladurée and an invitation for New Yorkers and visitors alike to celebrate with us, Parisian style.”

Ladurée partnered with Brunschwig & Fils, the beloved French designer known for its renowned textiles and wallcoverings, to create a one-of-a-kind design experience in the beautiful new space. The Castellane Print and Maubec Stripe, are drawn from the brand’s extensive archive of historic textiles and reimagined in a bespoke color palette of Ladurée’s signature greens.

The space is designed with beautiful arches and details, and with these two custom patterns to adorn the NYC boutique. Plus, there is a special coordinating macaron box exclusive to the location and created to celebrate the new store’s opening.

“It has been a privilege to partner with Ladurée on this exciting project and to create a new and exclusive design that represents our brand while celebrating their heritage as well,” says Stephen Elrod, Brunschwig and Fils’ Creative Director. “We are thrilled to see our documentary floral pattern, and its coordinating classic stripe, showcased in such a beautiful and significant New York City space where interior decoration aficionados will recognize our iconic name and distinctive designs.”

The special edition macaron box will be available in the new store and online across the US in December 2025. It is the perfect holiday gift this season, and recipients will love that once the treats are finished, the beautiful box makes a treasured keepsake. If you are planning a visit to the famous tree or seeking some Rock Center holiday cheer, make sure Ladurée is at the top of your list.

What Else Can You Do at Rockefeller Center?

There’s so much holiday magic happening in the area:

