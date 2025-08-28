Labor Day Weekend in NYC: Fun Things to Do with Your Family

While it’s been quite a hot summer and I’m really looking forward to those first crisp fall breezes, it has gone fast! I almost can’t believe that Labor Day is here. The end of summer and the beginning of the school year are always a bittersweet blend, so we’ve compiled some fun ways to spend this last unofficial weekend of summer. It’s the perfect time for one last family event to take photos and capture the moment, enjoy the warm weather, and spend it together.

Psst… Check Out Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do This Week

This festival is a mix of watching and participating. The rides can be a good walk, so strollers may be a hassle on some routes. Pier 76 events are more contained and kid-friendly, with games and beginner zones. Bring water and snacks, and expect some noise and excitement. If your kids are curious about unicycles or athletic activities, this is a unique way to spend part of the weekend.

Thu, August 28, 10:30 am – 3 pm: Battery Park → Central Park ride

Fri, August 29, 2 pm – 6 pm: Brooklyn Bridge → Coney Island ride

Sat, August 30 and Sun, August 31, Noon – 5 pm: Pier 76, Wheel Centric Cirkus and unicycle demos and games

This vibrant parade draws large crowds with booming music, dancing, and rows of street vendors. It’s stroller-accessible, but be prepared for noise, tight spaces, and lots of visual stimulation. If you’re bringing young kids, aim to arrive early to avoid the densest crowds and try to find a shaded spot. It’s ideal for outgoing children who enjoy high-energy environments and festive, colorful sights. Be sure to pack water, sunscreen, and maybe even noise-canceling headphones for little ones—it can get hot and loud, but the atmosphere is truly unforgettable.

Eastern Parkway, Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Monday, September 1, 11 am – 6 pm

Like The Met, this free outdoor theater is best suited for families with older kids who can handle sitting quietly in an outdoor setting for a couple of hours. Tickets are free but limited, requiring a digital lottery or early line-ups. Bring blankets or low chairs and dress warmly. Arrive early to secure good seating. It’s a great way to introduce kids to Shakespeare in a relaxed, outdoor environment.

Delacorte Theater, Central Park

Nightly at 8 pm, through September 7

If you want a break from outdoor heat or crowds, Swingers offers an indoor mini-golf experience suitable for kids 5 and up. It’s stroller-friendly, and the courses aren’t physically demanding, making it accessible for families. Family Sessions mean kids can play during designated times with supervision. There’s food and drinks on site for adults and snacks for kids. Reservations are recommended during busy times, especially during the holidays.

Swingers NoMad, 49 W 27th St, Manhattan

Saturday & Sunday, August 30 – 31, before 6 pm, Monday, September 1, all-day family sessions

If your kids are a bit older (teens or school-aged), this free outdoor opera at Lincoln Center is an easy and affordable way to experience opera without the formality of a theater. Bring blankets, snacks, and dress for the evening temperature (it can get cool). Arrive early to claim a spot, and keep in mind it’s best for families whose kids can sit relatively still for about two hours.

Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, Manhattan

Approximately 8 pm nightly, through September 2

This drop-in craft project is relaxed and suitable for preschoolers and older kids alike. Kids make 3D paper fish inspired by the garden’s aquatic life. The space is stroller accessible, and Wave Hill’s gardens offer a peaceful place to walk before or after crafting. No need to register—just show up during the morning hours. Bring your own snacks or grab coffee nearby, and plan for about an hour to fully enjoy the art activity.

Kerlin Learning Center, Wave Hill House, 675 W 252nd St, Bronx

Saturday & Sunday, August 30 – 31, 10 am – 1 pm

Lifeguards are on duty through Labor Day from 10 am to 6 pm. These beaches have bathrooms, playgrounds, and food vendors, but they can get crowded on holiday weekends. Arrive early to find parking or plan to use public transportation. Sunscreen and hydration are essential. Beaches are great for a full-day outing but bring shade and extra towels if you plan to stay long.

Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk, Brooklyn

Rockaway Beach, Queens

Orchard Beach, Bronx

Now in its 45th year, the Richmond County Fair transforms Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town—a preserved village dating back to the 1600s—into a weekend full of family activities. Expect live music, historic reenactments, carnival rides, games, food vendors, and pie-eating contests. It’s stroller-friendly, though the grounds are grassy and uneven in places, so plan footwear accordingly. This is a great option for families who want a mix of educational and classic fair fun, with plenty to keep both younger and older kids entertained.

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, August 30 – September 1, 12 pm – 9 pm

For Quieter Fun, Museum Visits Are Great

If your family could use a break from the heat or crowds (trust me, I get it!), these spots provide accessible, stroller-friendly spaces with plenty to see and do. Governors Island offers wide-open green areas, playgrounds, and bike rentals, good for younger kids to run around. Museums have stroller parking and family restrooms. Check for any special family programming or quiet zones if you want a low-key visit.

Met Museum: 10 am – 5:30 pm

MoMA: 10:30 am – 5:30 pm

American Museum of Natural History: 10 am – 5:30 pm

Bronx Zoo: 10 am – 5:30 pm

New York Botanical Gardens: 10 am – 6 pm



Practical Tips for Taking Mass Transit

Labor Day Monday runs on a holiday subway schedule, so trains are less frequent. The PATH Hoboken station is closed until September 2; shuttle buses and ferries run as alternatives. JFK AirTrain tickets are half-price during the holiday, and LaGuardia’s Q70 shuttle is free, making airport transfers easier if you’re traveling. Remember that snacks, water, tissues, and phone chargers come in especially handy when taking public transportation with kids.

Psst… Check Out Harvest Glow Returns to the Bronx Zoo